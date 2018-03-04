Marotta: Juventus not interested in Balotelli

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta insisted his club had no interest in Nice forward Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli, 27, is set to seek a return to the Serie A after two strong seasons in Ligue 1, with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco suggested he would be interested in having Balotelli, but Juve distanced themselves from the 33-time Italy international.

While Marotta praised Balotelli, he said the former AC Milan and Inter forward was not a player Juve were looking at.

"Balotelli? It's great to watch him play, he's a great player, but we aren't following him at this moment," he told Mediaset Premium.

"I repeat, he's an important player and he could be useful to the national team in the near future."

Balotelli has scored 39 goals in 58 games in all competitions for Nice.