Juventus are clear Serie A favourites – Sarri

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri feels Juventus are clear favourites to win Serie A after his team's loss to Roma on Saturday.

The league leaders suffered a 4-2 loss at the Stadio San Paolo and, while they hold a one-point advantage at the top, Juve have a game in hand.

Sarri said his side would do their best to make life difficult for Juventus, who have won six straight league titles, but he feels Massimiliano Allegri's men are favourites.

"We have the power to make it difficult for Juventus in the title race," he told Mediaset Premium.

"But they have always been a favourite and now it's getting clearer. We will continue to struggle to make it difficult for them until the last moment."

Edin Dzeko scored a brace to go with goals from Cengiz Under and Diego Perotti for Roma after Lorenzo Insigne's sixth-minute opener for Napoli.

Dries Mertens struck in additional time for Sarri's side, whose defeat was just their second in 27 league games.

Sarri was at a loss to explain just how his team were beaten in a game he felt they were in control of.

"I will watch this again, because from the edge of the field there are a lot of positive things. We controlled the game and attacked constantly," he said.

"We had 13 shots on target. Roma made just eight touches in our penalty box, but easily scored four goals. This is something we should evaluate."