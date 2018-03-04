Guardiola thinks Aguero has been at his best in 2018

The performances of Sergio Aguero in 2018 have been the best since Pep Guardiola arrived at Manchester City, according to the Spaniard.
Aguero has scored 15 goals since the turn of the year but the wait for his 200th in City colours continued as he failed to find the net in the commanding 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday.
It was the second match in succession the Argentinian, who opened the scoring in the 3-0 EFL Cup final victory over Arsenal last week, has failed to score, but Guardiola was pleased with his performance.
"Since we were together here with Sergio I think the last month, two months is the best Sergio I have seen," he told a post-match news conference.
"Not just scoring goals, but he doesn't lose one ball. He makes a movement for runs in behind, he is the first guy to make a high press, to help that second line be more comfortable with the ball.
"I am so pleased. OK, he didn't score, it's not a problem, he will score in the future, but he did really well."
Another win, another three points! #mancity pic.twitter.com/zA3bTgwNyu— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 4, 2018
City moved onto 78 points with nine Premier League games remaining, and prior to the match Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had tipped them to reach triple figures. However, that is not a target for Guardiola.
"I never speak with the players about records. What really matters is being champions, I never spoke with the players about records," he said.
"Against Basel [in the Champions League] and Stoke City we will try to play the way we did today, like we did all season
"Trying to play to play good, to win the game, but it's not the main thing. Records are a consequence of what you have done.
"You have to analyse what the opponent does and what you have to do to beat them."
|Glenn apologises after Jewish Leadership Council criticises FA chief
|Ramires keen on return to ´second home´ Chelsea
|Gomes thanks Barcelona fans after boos during Atletico Madrid clash
|Kroos and Modric in Real Madrid squad for PSG trip
|Drinkwater: Chelsea tried as hard as we could to stop Man City
|Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at ´stupid´ Henry comments
|Russia 2018: The major issues with the World Cup 100 days away
|MLS Review: Will Ferrell watches LAFC win inaugural match
|´You have gone to play football up there´ - Bonucci pays tribute to Astori
|Mourinho: United bench role won´t stop Rashford going to the World Cup
|Many Spaniards are p***** off – Glenn slams Guardiola
|Chelsea are not in crisis, Giroud insists
|Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
|Buffon writes heartfelt tribute to Astori, England to honour the defender
|Guardiola thinks Aguero has been at his best in 2018
|´Special´ Messi the difference between Barca and Atleti - Simeone
|Valverde braces for injury update on ´irreplaceable´ Iniesta
|Heynckes hails ´flawless´ Bayern after Freiburg thumping
|I´m not stupid - Conte responds to ´crime against football´ jibe
|It´s not easy when Chelsea defend with nine in the box - Guardiola
|Conte defends shot-shy Chelsea´s tactics in City defeat
|Freiburg 0 Bayern Munich 4: Bundesliga holders move 20 points clear
|One goal, 902 passes - Manchester City set Premier League record
|My worry is to win games - Wenger dodges questions on future
|LaLiga title race not over, says Busquets
|Fognini dedicates Brasil Open title to Astori
|Manchester City 1 Chelsea 0: Bernardo Silva clinches one-sided triumph
|Messi 600: The Barcelona and Argentina great´s 10 best goals
|Astori was set for new Fiorentina contract on Monday, reveals president
|Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Messi´s 600th goal opens up eight-point gap
|Wenger: Top four almost impossible for Arsenal
|Arsenal hit 16-year low at Brighton as Opta numbers highlight desperate form
|Astori was a fantastic guy - Conte
|Messi 600: The Opta breakdown of the Barcelona superstar´s latest milestone
|Messi scores 600th career goal with Atletico Madrid strike
|Morata benched as ill Kante sits out Manchester City v Chelsea
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Arsenal 1: Dunk & Murray pile more misery on Wenger
|Davide Astori: Milan academy graduate, Cagliari favourite and Italy international
|Espanyol goalkeeper Lopez taken to hospital
|Astori cause of death remains unclear, say Fiorentina
|You were our brave captain - Baresi, Milan and Cagliari lead tributes to Astori
|Roma are not as bad as people think - Dzeko
|Serie A matches postponed after Astori passes away
|Neymar will be at PSG next season – Henrique
|Champions League ref choices show lack of respect for PSG, sporting director claims
|Fiorentina captain Astori dies
|Sneijder retires from Netherlands duty after Koeman meeting
|United not in awe of Manchester City, insists Young
|Hazard: Magic De Bruyne one of the world´s best
|Fernandes focused on Lokomotiv & World Cup dream after Inter interest
|Wenger accepts Arsenal have gone backwards
|Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Perth Glory 1: Hosts earn important draw
|Juventus are clear Serie A favourites – Sarri
|Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: How do Atleti compare to the heroes of 2013-14?
|Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Do Barca really need Griezmann?
|MLS Review: Toronto stunned by Crew in opener
|Klopp: I would be biggest idiot if Karius wasn´t good
|Marotta: Juventus not interested in Balotelli
|Ronaldo showed again he is world´s best – Casemiro
|Cotterill sacked by Birmingham City
|Allegri: Tottenham are different to Lazio, they don´t defend as well
|Zidane still unsure if Kroos and Modric will feature at PSG
|Klopp tips Salah to beat De Bruyne for individual awards
|Manchester City can reach 100 points - Conte
|Napoli 2 Roma 4: Dzeko double blows Serie A title race wide open
|Real Madrid 3 Getafe 1: Two-goal Ronaldo reaches 300 mark in LaLiga
|Liverpool reach 300 home Premier League wins
|I can handle criticism - Stoger unconcerned as Dortmund stay unbeaten
|We need to keep same mentality - Benitez upbeat despite defeat
|Ronaldo 300: 10 of the best LaLiga goals from the Real Madrid sensation
|Ronaldo 300: The Opta breakdown of Cristiano´s LaLiga goals
|Emery to look to in-form Di Maria against Real Madrid
|Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 300 LaLiga goals in record-breaking time
|Howe praises ´great strike´ from Mahrez
|Klopp hails Salah goalscoring desire as scoring run continues
|Watford boss Gracia hails milestone man Deeney
|Lambert encouraged by Stoke´s unbeaten streak
|RB Leipzig 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target to extend Stoger´s unbeaten run
|Areola warns Real Madrid after PSG cruise to Troyes win
|Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 0: Salah scores again to send Reds second
|Lazio 0 Juventus 1: Dybala strikes late to keep pressure on Napoli
|Carvalhal praises ´rock and roll´ Swans
|Championship Review: Fulham leapfrog Derby, Bristol City thrash woeful Wednesday
|´It is what it is´ - Pardew pragmatic over West Brom future
|Pochettino ´expects amazing things´ from Spurs match-winner Son
|Troyes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: PSG cruise without ´MCN´
|Pochettino joins elite group with 100th Premier League win
|Leicester City 1 Bournemouth 1: Mahrez regains hero status with last-gasp leveller
|Swansea City 4 West Ham 1: King on target as Carvalhal revolution continues
|Southampton 0 Stoke City 0: Relegation fears persist after insipid draw
|Watford 1 West Brom 0: Deeney drives dagger into under-fire Pardew
|Tottenham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Son double helps Spurs warm up for Juventus
|Gattuso offers his heart to AC Milan players ahead of pivotal derby
|Neymar surgery a success, PSG confirm
|Everton gifted Burnley the win, bemoans Allardyce
|Infantino promises positive impact of ´almost perfect´ VAR
|Simeone and Atleti chasing impossible dream again
|Carrasco, Gaitan and Fonte endure miserable CSL debuts
|Burnley 2 Everton 1: Wood returns to win it for Clarets
|Filipe Luis expects Griezmann to stay
|Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Arsenal speculation
|Valverde: Griezmann should save his goals for another time
|VAR on track for World Cup after IFAB approves technology
|Icardi ´more than ready´ to face Milan – Spalletti
|A-League Review: Newcastle and Nabbout sink Sydney, Roar edge Adelaide
|Matuidi: Neymar wanted me to stay at PSG
|€70m for Geubbels would be disappointing - Lyon chief Aulas to play hardball
|Ronaldo can play at elite level for as long as he wants – Fernandes
|Gimenez primed for Messi duel in Barca v Atleti
|Raiola: Balotelli ideal for Napoli
|Klopp wants new deal for Liverpool´s Firmino
|No Pogba-Mourinho war at Man United – Raiola
|Pochettino: I´d quit Tottenham if fans turned on me