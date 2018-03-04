Related

Article

Fognini dedicates Brasil Open title to Astori

4 March 2018 19:27

Fabio Fognini dedicated his Brasil Open title to Davide Astori after recovering from a woeful start to beat Nicolas Jarry 1-6 6-1 6-4 on the ATP World Tour.

Fiorentina announced the passing of their captain earlier on Sunday, and the rest of the weekend's Serie A fixtures were subsequently postponed.

Italy's national number one Fognini was in action, however, and he paid his respects to Astori in an on-court interview after a narrow victory in Sao Paulo.

"I dedicate my success in Sao Paulo to Davide Astori," he said. "I did not know him personally but I want to dedicate this victory to him."

The second seed had ended Pablo Cuevas' 15-match winning run in Brazil on Saturday, but he floundered in the first set a day later and Jarry, appearing in his first Tour final, took advantage before looking to kick on.

However, Fognini's restored resolve saw off the Chilean's challenge and a hard-fought victory was belatedly secured after a tight third set.

Jarry had fought back from a set down in his prior three matches, but he did not allow Fognini to gain a foothold early in the final, winning the first 13 points to breeze into a 3-0 lead.

And Jarry continued to take advantage of a shoddy display from the Italian, swiftly wrapping up the first set in an impressive, aggressive showing.

A clearly frustrated Fognini regained some composure at the beginning of the second, though, and broke his opponent's serve for the first time to move 3-0 up, the score going on to mirror the first set at 6-1.

Jarry was broken again and, although he pulled level again at 2-2, Fognini's experience ultimately told as he secured a sixth Tour singles title, his furrowed expression replaced with a smile before his emotions changed again to acknowledge Astori.

Sponsored links

Monday 5 March

00:01 Chelsea are not in crisis, Giroud insists

Sunday 4 March

23:14 Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
22:55 Buffon writes heartfelt tribute to Astori, England to honour the defender
22:20 Guardiola thinks Aguero has been at his best in 2018
21:11 ´Special´ Messi the difference between Barca and Atleti - Simeone
20:56 Valverde braces for injury update on ´irreplaceable´ Iniesta
20:54 Heynckes hails ´flawless´ Bayern after Freiburg thumping
20:51 I´m not stupid - Conte responds to ´crime against football´ jibe
20:23 It´s not easy when Chelsea defend with nine in the box - Guardiola
19:59 Conte defends shot-shy Chelsea´s tactics in City defeat
19:49 Freiburg 0 Bayern Munich 4: Bundesliga holders move 20 points clear
19:36 One goal, 902 passes - Manchester City set Premier League record
19:35 My worry is to win games - Wenger dodges questions on future
19:30 LaLiga title race not over, says Busquets
19:27 Fognini dedicates Brasil Open title to Astori
18:52 Manchester City 1 Chelsea 0: Bernardo Silva clinches one-sided triumph
18:42 Messi 600: The Barcelona and Argentina great´s 10 best goals
18:31 Astori was set for new Fiorentina contract on Monday, reveals president
18:07 Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Messi´s 600th goal opens up eight-point gap
17:36 Wenger: Top four almost impossible for Arsenal
17:13 Arsenal hit 16-year low at Brighton as Opta numbers highlight desperate form
17:13 Astori was a fantastic guy - Conte
16:59 Messi 600: The Opta breakdown of the Barcelona superstar´s latest milestone
16:49 Messi scores 600th career goal with Atletico Madrid strike
16:30 Morata benched as ill Kante sits out Manchester City v Chelsea
16:24 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Arsenal 1: Dunk & Murray pile more misery on Wenger
14:52 Davide Astori: Milan academy graduate, Cagliari favourite and Italy international
14:44 Espanyol goalkeeper Lopez taken to hospital
14:35 Astori cause of death remains unclear, say Fiorentina
14:03 You were our brave captain - Baresi, Milan and Cagliari lead tributes to Astori
13:20 Roma are not as bad as people think - Dzeko
13:14 Serie A matches postponed after Astori passes away
12:42 Neymar will be at PSG next season – Henrique
12:26 Champions League ref choices show lack of respect for PSG, sporting director claims
12:17 Fiorentina captain Astori dies
12:05 Sneijder retires from Netherlands duty after Koeman meeting
11:35 United not in awe of Manchester City, insists Young
10:59 Hazard: Magic De Bruyne one of the world´s best
10:16 Fernandes focused on Lokomotiv & World Cup dream after Inter interest
09:58 Wenger accepts Arsenal have gone backwards
09:48 Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Perth Glory 1: Hosts earn important draw
08:13 Juventus are clear Serie A favourites – Sarri
08:00 Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: How do Atleti compare to the heroes of 2013-14?
08:00 Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Do Barca really need Griezmann?
07:26 MLS Review: Toronto stunned by Crew in opener
05:21 Klopp: I would be biggest idiot if Karius wasn´t good
03:51 Marotta: Juventus not interested in Balotelli
02:53 Ronaldo showed again he is world´s best – Casemiro
00:44 Cotterill sacked by Birmingham City
00:40 Allegri: Tottenham are different to Lazio, they don´t defend as well
00:34 Zidane still unsure if Kroos and Modric will feature at PSG

Saturday 3 March

23:50 Klopp tips Salah to beat De Bruyne for individual awards
23:30 Manchester City can reach 100 points - Conte
22:57 Napoli 2 Roma 4: Dzeko double blows Serie A title race wide open
22:39 Real Madrid 3 Getafe 1: Two-goal Ronaldo reaches 300 mark in LaLiga
22:22 Liverpool reach 300 home Premier League wins
22:11 I can handle criticism - Stoger unconcerned as Dortmund stay unbeaten
22:03 We need to keep same mentality - Benitez upbeat despite defeat
21:55 Ronaldo 300: 10 of the best LaLiga goals from the Real Madrid sensation
21:54 Ronaldo 300: The Opta breakdown of Cristiano´s LaLiga goals
21:47 Emery to look to in-form Di Maria against Real Madrid
21:38 Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 300 LaLiga goals in record-breaking time
21:33 Howe praises ´great strike´ from Mahrez
21:26 Klopp hails Salah goalscoring desire as scoring run continues
20:36 Watford boss Gracia hails milestone man Deeney
20:34 Lambert encouraged by Stoke´s unbeaten streak
20:33 RB Leipzig 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target to extend Stoger´s unbeaten run
20:24 Areola warns Real Madrid after PSG cruise to Troyes win
20:23 Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 0: Salah scores again to send Reds second
20:05 Lazio 0 Juventus 1: Dybala strikes late to keep pressure on Napoli
19:54 Carvalhal praises ´rock and roll´ Swans
19:36 Championship Review: Fulham leapfrog Derby, Bristol City thrash woeful Wednesday
19:32 ´It is what it is´ - Pardew pragmatic over West Brom future
19:28 Pochettino ´expects amazing things´ from Spurs match-winner Son
18:55 Troyes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: PSG cruise without ´MCN´
18:31 Pochettino joins elite group with 100th Premier League win
18:10 Leicester City 1 Bournemouth 1: Mahrez regains hero status with last-gasp leveller
18:02 Swansea City 4 West Ham 1: King on target as Carvalhal revolution continues
17:59 Southampton 0 Stoke City 0: Relegation fears persist after insipid draw
17:56 Watford 1 West Brom 0: Deeney drives dagger into under-fire Pardew
17:53 Tottenham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Son double helps Spurs warm up for Juventus
17:39 Gattuso offers his heart to AC Milan players ahead of pivotal derby
17:19 Neymar surgery a success, PSG confirm
16:43 Everton gifted Burnley the win, bemoans Allardyce
16:27 Infantino promises positive impact of ´almost perfect´ VAR
15:59 Simeone and Atleti chasing impossible dream again
15:57 Carrasco, Gaitan and Fonte endure miserable CSL debuts
15:22 Burnley 2 Everton 1: Wood returns to win it for Clarets
15:06 Filipe Luis expects Griezmann to stay
14:34 Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Arsenal speculation
14:24 Valverde: Griezmann should save his goals for another time
14:00 VAR on track for World Cup after IFAB approves technology
13:56 Icardi ´more than ready´ to face Milan – Spalletti
13:13 A-League Review: Newcastle and Nabbout sink Sydney, Roar edge Adelaide
12:33 Matuidi: Neymar wanted me to stay at PSG
12:10 €70m for Geubbels would be disappointing - Lyon chief Aulas to play hardball
11:52 Ronaldo can play at elite level for as long as he wants – Fernandes
11:03 Gimenez primed for Messi duel in Barca v Atleti
05:08 Raiola: Balotelli ideal for Napoli
03:04 Klopp wants new deal for Liverpool´s Firmino
02:23 No Pogba-Mourinho war at Man United – Raiola
01:59 Pochettino: I´d quit Tottenham if fans turned on me

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 27 +43 69
2 Juventus 26 +48 68
3 Roma 27 +21 53
4 Lazio 27 +30 52
5 Internazionale 26 +21 51
6 Sampdoria 26 +12 44
7 Milan 26 +7 44
8 Atalanta 25 +8 38
9 Torino 26 +4 36
10 Fiorentina 26 +3 35
11 Udinese 26 -1 33
12 Bologna 27 -6 33
13 Genoa 26 -6 30
14 Cagliari 26 -18 25
15 Chievo 26 -20 25
16 Sassuolo 26 -31 23
17 SPAL 27 -22 23
18 Crotone 26 -24 21
19 Hellas Verona 26 -27 19
20 Benevento 26 -42 10

Facebook

18+ GambleAware