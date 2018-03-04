Espanyol goalkeeper Lopez taken to hospital

Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez has been taken to hospital after losing consciousness during Sunday's game against Levante.

The 36-year-old clashed heads with Levante forward Armando Sadiku in the 39th minute and received treatment on the pitch for more than five minutes before being stretchered off.

The club tweeted that the former Real Madrid player had been taken to hospital after suffering cranial trauma.

The game finished 1-1 with Espanyol's Leo Baptistao cancelling out Jose Luis Morales Nogales' opener in injury time.