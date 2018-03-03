Watford boss Gracia hails milestone man Deeney

Watford manager Javi Gracia praised Troy Deeney's influence after the skipper hit the winner over West Brom in his 300th league appearance for the club.

The 29-year-old coolly converted a one-on-one in the 77th minute to secure his side a 1-0 home victory, their second in as many Premier League matches.

Deeney, who joined from Walsall in 2010, looked set to swap Vicarage Road for the Hawthorns in January before Baggies boss Alan Pardew switched his attention to Daniel Sturridge.

Instead, the striker has netted three goals in four appearances for Watford to help make Gracia's appointment an immediate success.

"I am very happy with him. I do not know what happened with him in the past, I do not want to know," Gracia told reporters.

"I see him working a lot and at the moment he is scoring important goals.

"Troy Deeney is not only important if he is scoring goals. He is important on the pitch and off the pitch. He is our captain.

"Today we have many positive things. One of them is Troy scoring again."

Watford now sit ninth in the table, having collected 10 points from a possible 15 under Gracia.