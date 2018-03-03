Ronaldo 300: 10 of the best LaLiga goals from the Real Madrid sensation

Cristiano Ronaldo has become only the second player in history to score 300 goals in LaLiga.
The Real Madrid star struck against Getafe on Saturday to reach his latest career milestone in just 286 appearances in Spain's top flight.
The only other man to achieve the feat is Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who did so in 334 outings, which perhaps highlights just how spectacular Ronaldo's scoring record really is.
Since arriving from Manchester United in 2009 for a then world-record fee of €94million, Ronaldo has established himself as Madrid's greatest goalscorer and arguably their finest ever player, winning 14 major trophies and breaking a string of records.
Trying to whittle down his league goals for the club into a standout 10 is no easy task, but here is out best attempt...
#RMLiga— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) February 25, 2018
Golazo after golazo after golazo... feast your eyes on some of @Cristiano's finest LaLiga strikes! pic.twitter.com/BugQZXaSAK
Villarreal (H): February 21, 2010
Ronaldo's first season at the Santiago Bernabeu might have been devoid of trophies, but a haul of 26 goals in 29 league games was a telling sign of what was to come.
Perhaps the pick of those to come at home was in the 6-2 thrashing of Villarreal in February 2010. Having had his run checked by Mateo Musacchio 25 yards from goal, Ronaldo promptly picked himself up off the turf and sent a swirling, dipping free-kick into the top-right corner to break the deadlock, with 17 minutes played.
Almeria (A): April 15, 2010
Ronaldo has developed into more of a penalty-box poacher in recent seasons, but this effort against Almeria was a reminder of how devastating he could be when starting with the ball outside the area.
Rafael van der Vaart won back possession in the Almeria half and the ball was worked to Ronaldo, who accelerated past two challenges, left a third defender for dead with a stepover, and drilled home with his left foot. The visitors would go on to win 2-1.
Sevilla (A): December 17, 2011
Sevilla have grown sick of the sight of Ronaldo – he has scored 25 times against them, after all – but this strike in a 6-2 thrashing is perhaps the best of them all.
Collecting Karim Benzema's pass 30 yards out, Ronaldo took advantage of the time and space given to him by the defence to blast a shot into the top-right corner, the swerve on the ball making it totally unstoppable. It was one of three he scored that day at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Rayo Vallecano (A): February 26, 2012
This was the first time in 3,396 days that Rayo Vallecano hosted their illustrious neighbours in LaLiga, and Ronaldo ensured it was a memorable encounter.
The Portugal star scored the only goal of the game to keep Madrid's title push on track in impudent fashion, backheeling the ball through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom corner after Rayo failed to clear a corner. It was a rare moment of genius in a scrappy game.
Atletico Madrid (A): April 11, 2012
It might seem a stretch to choose two goals from the same game when looking at a total of 300, but the quality and importance of these efforts speak for themselves.
The first is another free-kick, from a similar position to the Villarreal effort, but a quite different strike: Ronaldo sent the ball high over the wall from nearly 35 yards out, before it dipped into the bottom-right corner, leaving Thibaut Courtois completely flummoxed. It was also Ronaldo's 50th goal of the season.
Atletico Madrid (A): April 11, 2012
Goal number two from this game came in the second half of what ended up being a 4-1 win for Madrid and a crucial step towards a first LaLiga title win since Ronaldo's arrival.
With the score at 1-1 68 minutes in, he collected the ball wide on the left, steadied himself, and sent a stunning strike into the far corner beyond Courtois' despairing dive. Madrid did not look back from then on.
¡¡¡SIIIUUUUU!!!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) March 3, 2018
We seeing that celebration, @Cristiano! pic.twitter.com/IluHJRXuEo
Barcelona (A): April 21, 2012
Same year, same month, but perhaps the most important LaLiga goal Ronaldo has ever scored.
A defeat in this Clasico would have allowed Barcelona to move to within a point of Madrid at the top, with four games left, and they looked hopeful of doing just that when Alexis Sanchez cancelled out Sami Khedira's opener.
Ronaldo soon put a stop to it, though. Racing onto Mesut Ozil's pass in the 73rd minute, he clipped a fine finish past Victor Valdes and celebrated in style. It was the decisive goal in Madrid's run to a first league title since 2008, as Jose Mourinho finally ended Pep Guardiola's domestic dominance.
Valencia (H): May 4, 2014
It was not enough to keep Madrid's title chase alive but this was another goal that showcased Ronaldo's killer instinct and dexterity.
In second-half injury time, with Valencia 2-1 ahead, Angel Di Maria volleyed over a cross from the left and Ronaldo swivelled to score a backheel volley and snatch a point.
Levante (H): October 17, 2015
Some might wonder why this has made the cut. In the Ronaldo back catalogue, it's a relative footnote: some good control from a Toni Kroos pass and an accurate low strike into the bottom-right corner from 18 yards out.
Well, it was a goal that earned Ronaldo a pretty momentous piece of history: it was his 324th in all competitions, taking him beyond the club record held by Raul, who needed 431 more games to reach that figure himself.
Espanyol (H): January 31, 2016
The most recent one on our list showed Ronaldo isn't quite done when it comes to solo runs and spectacular finishes.
With Madrid already 3-0 up in what would prove to be a 6-0 thrashing, James Rodriguez's pass was deflected into Ronaldo's path and he did the rest, showing brilliant footwork to skip beyond three challenges before rifling home from the edge of the area with his left foot.
|Fernandes focused on Lokomotiv & World Cup dream after Inter interest
|Wenger accepts Arsenal have gone backwards
|Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Perth Glory 1: Hosts earn important draw
|Juventus are clear Serie A favourites – Sarri
|Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: How do Atleti compare to the heroes of 2013-14?
|Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Do Barca really need Griezmann?
|MLS Review: Toronto stunned by Crew in opener
|Klopp: I would be biggest idiot if Karius wasn´t good
|Marotta: Juventus not interested in Balotelli
|Ronaldo showed again he is world´s best – Casemiro
|Cotterill sacked by Birmingham City
|Allegri: Tottenham are different to Lazio, they don´t defend as well
|Zidane still unsure if Kroos and Modric will feature at PSG
|Klopp tips Salah to beat De Bruyne for individual awards
|Manchester City can reach 100 points - Conte
|Napoli 2 Roma 4: Dzeko double blows Serie A title race wide open
|Real Madrid 3 Getafe 1: Two-goal Ronaldo reaches 300 mark in LaLiga
|Liverpool reach 300 home Premier League wins
|I can handle criticism - Stoger unconcerned as Dortmund stay unbeaten
|We need to keep same mentality - Benitez upbeat despite defeat
|Ronaldo 300: 10 of the best LaLiga goals from the Real Madrid sensation
|Ronaldo 300: The Opta breakdown of Cristiano´s LaLiga goals
|Emery to look to in-form Di Maria against Real Madrid
|Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 300 LaLiga goals in record-breaking time
|Howe praises ´great strike´ from Mahrez
|Klopp hails Salah goalscoring desire as scoring run continues
|Watford boss Gracia hails milestone man Deeney
|Lambert encouraged by Stoke´s unbeaten streak
|RB Leipzig 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target to extend Stoger´s unbeaten run
|Areola warns Real Madrid after PSG cruise to Troyes win
|Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 0: Salah scores again to send Reds second
|Lazio 0 Juventus 1: Dybala strikes late to keep pressure on Napoli
|Carvalhal praises ´rock and roll´ Swans
|Championship Review: Fulham leapfrog Derby, Bristol City thrash woeful Wednesday
|´It is what it is´ - Pardew pragmatic over West Brom future
|Pochettino ´expects amazing things´ from Spurs match-winner Son
|Troyes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: PSG cruise without ´MCN´
|Pochettino joins elite group with 100th Premier League win
|Leicester City 1 Bournemouth 1: Mahrez regains hero status with last-gasp leveller
|Swansea City 4 West Ham 1: King on target as Carvalhal revolution continues
|Southampton 0 Stoke City 0: Relegation fears persist after insipid draw
|Watford 1 West Brom 0: Deeney drives dagger into under-fire Pardew
|Tottenham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Son double helps Spurs warm up for Juventus
|Gattuso offers his heart to AC Milan players ahead of pivotal derby
|Neymar surgery a success, PSG confirm
|Everton gifted Burnley the win, bemoans Allardyce
|Infantino promises positive impact of ´almost perfect´ VAR
|Simeone and Atleti chasing impossible dream again
|Carrasco, Gaitan and Fonte endure miserable CSL debuts
|Burnley 2 Everton 1: Wood returns to win it for Clarets
|Filipe Luis expects Griezmann to stay
|Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Arsenal speculation
|Valverde: Griezmann should save his goals for another time
|VAR on track for World Cup after IFAB approves technology
|Icardi ´more than ready´ to face Milan – Spalletti
|A-League Review: Newcastle and Nabbout sink Sydney, Roar edge Adelaide
|Matuidi: Neymar wanted me to stay at PSG
|€70m for Geubbels would be disappointing - Lyon chief Aulas to play hardball
|Ronaldo can play at elite level for as long as he wants – Fernandes
|Gimenez primed for Messi duel in Barca v Atleti
|Raiola: Balotelli ideal for Napoli
|Klopp wants new deal for Liverpool´s Firmino
|No Pogba-Mourinho war at Man United – Raiola
|Pochettino: I´d quit Tottenham if fans turned on me
|Lautaro Martinez to Inter 90 per cent done, claims Racing Club president
|Everyone loves him - Zidane unconcerned by Isco woes
|I don´t have money to spend at Chelsea - Conte frustrated by investment limits
|Wenger not ready to prioritise Europa League
|Luis Enrique one of the best but Conte is a master - Guardiola
|Middlesbrough 3 Leeds United 0: Bamford hat-trick takes Boro into play-off places
|Liverpool need more than money to keep star players, accepts Klopp
|Monaco confirm Geubbels interest and hit back at Lyon
|PSG call up Weah´s son but Mbappe, Cavani & Verratti miss Troyes
|Matuidi: Dybala is a genius
|No difference between finishing second or fourth, says Mourinho
|Luka Modric charged with perjury in Zdravko Mamic trial
|Dressing room arguments good for West Brom´s survival hopes, Pardew claims
|Mendy questions bullish quotes on Manchester City return
|Pochettino offers help to avoid ´embarrassing´ VAR drama
|Hughton backs ´outstanding´ Wenger to turn Arsenal around
|Tebas backs FA sanction over Guardiola´s yellow ribbon
|Manchester City fined over Wigan incident
|Napoli extend Chiriches deal until 2022
|Guardiola: Premier League title close but not done
|I´d coach him - Di Francesco eager for Balotelli link-up at Roma
|Palace sign former Brazil goalkeeper Cavalieri
|Arsenal players will continue to let Wenger down, insists Ian Wright
|Crewe deny Barry Bennell cover-up but will not hold investigation
|Morata and Barkley must prove themselves to Conte
|Wenger finds ´a lot of positives´ for Arsenal to build on
|Dybala to start for Juve at Lazio as Higuain stays on the sidelines
|Alderweireld to miss Juventus tie, Pochettino confirms
|No more presents for Benitez - Klopp
|Emery defends PSG´s Neymar injury communication
|Klopp delighted with Liverpool reaction since losing Coutinho
|Mourinho does not know if Fellaini will renew Manchester United contract
|Conte challenges Chelsea to match Manchester City´s ambition
|Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
|Newcastle midfielder Shelvey to miss Benitez´s Liverpool return
|Ribery to miss Bayern´s trip to Freiburg
|You can never give up - Zidane defiant on Madrid´s title hopes
|Heynckes: Lewandowski needs to focus on Bayern
|Mendy closing in on Manchester City return
|Marcelo fit for PSG but Zidane unsure on Kroos and Modric
|The door is not closed - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden return at World Cup
|Fulham star Sessegnon dreaming of Premier League
|LaLiga to take VAR plunge in 2018-19
|Melbourne City 1 Melbourne Victory 2: George slays City in derby battle
|Ramsey not giving up on Premier League top-four finish
|Aubameyang research key to penalty save - Ederson
|Iniesta vows ´wronged´ Barca will bounce back against Atleti
|What else should I have done? Dembele defends Dortmund strike
|Neymar surgery positive news, says Brazil´s fitness trainer
|AC Milan v Inter: 2010-11 combined team highlights stark decline
|Bakambu reflects on Villarreal exit after ´record´ CSL move
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Sounders, Red Bulls into quarter-finals
|Balotelli worth €100m, will return to Italy or England – Raiola
|Marotta accepts Can may not join Juventus
|Copa Libertadores Review: Independiente and Santos lose openers, Boca Juniors held
|Milinkovic-Savic better than Pogba as Kezman likens United target to Zidane
|Busquets: Atletico clash will be tougher for Barcelona
|Valverde rues ´invisible penalty´ after Barca draw
|Guardiola: Ederson penalty save key to Arsenal win
|Free-scoring Manchester City eclipse 2016-17 goals tally
|Wenger defends Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan after City thrashing