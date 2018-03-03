RB Leipzig 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target to extend Stoger´s unbeaten run

Marco Reus' third goal in as many Bundesliga matches was enough to secure a point for Borussia Dortmund as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with RB Leipzig.

Reus has been in stunning form since returning from injury last month but his efforts were not enough to move Dortmund back into second place.

Schalke's earlier victory over Hertha Berlin sees them jump ahead of their fierce rivals, although both are well behind runaway leaders Bayern Munich.

It could have been a lot worse for Dortmund after Jean-Kevin Augustin broke the deadlock before the half hour, the striker latching onto Naby Keita's throughball.

Dortmund – who had seen two goals ruled out for offside – restored parity before the break thanks to Reus, the forward on hand to beat Peter Gulacsi with a calm finish.

Finding a winner proved impossible for either side, though, as they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils, a result that sees Dortmund extend their unbeaten run under Stoger to 10 league matches.

FULL TIME!



Quality football from start to finish, nothing to separate them. #RBLBVB pic.twitter.com/cs8rIbB5MY — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 3, 2018

Both goalkeepers were in action early on - Roman Burki denying Timo Werner before Gulacsi was equal to Michy Batshuayi's venomous effort at the other end.

Keita's return from a hamstring injury provided a timely boost for Leipzig, though the Liverpool-bound midfielder could have cost his side dear in the 16th minute when his loose pass allowed Reus to counter.

Batshuayi thought he had given Dortmund the lead from the resulting attack, only for the linesman's flag to cut short the Belgian's celebrations - Andre Schurrle having strayed offside in the build-up.

But Keita was quick to atone for his error.

Having dispossessed Schurrle with a fine challenge, the 23-year-old brilliantly picked out Augustin, who kept his composure to curl a finish into the bottom-right corner.

3 - This is the 3rd consecutive #Bundesliga game in which Jean-Kevin #Augustin has opened the scoring, but Leipzig have lost the last two games 2-1. Omen? #RBLBVB — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 3, 2018

Leipzig's lead would not last long, however - Reus getting the better of the hosts' high-line to latch onto Mahmoud Dahoud's throughballl and slot home.

Keita's indifferent return to action continued after the interval, as his sluggish pass forced Gulacsi to rush out and prevent Batshuayi getting through on goal.

Marcel Sabitzer was fortunate not to concede a free-kick on the cusp of Leipzig's area just prior to the hour, while Emil Forsberg also escaped a booking for a lunge on Lukasz Piszczek.

Dahoud should have had another assist when he prodded a cross into Batshuayi, but the Chelsea-loanee somehow failed to apply the finish from three yards out.

Bruma's introduction injected pace into Leipzig's play, though, as the hosts managed to gain a foothold as the half wore on.

And the winger could have snatched it late on when he created space in Dortmund's area, only to loft his cross-cum-shot just wide as Dortmund held firm to claim a point that keeps them in the top three.

Key Opta Stats:

- With his goal against RB Leipzig, Reus has now scored against all 18 current Bundesliga teams.

- Augustin has opened the scoring in the last three Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig, but the club have failed to win on each occasion.

- Leipzig have lost a league-high 13 points from leading positions in 2018.