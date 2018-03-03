Raiola: Balotelli ideal for Napoli

Mario Balotelli would be "ideal" for Napoli as his agent Mino Raiola urged the Serie A leaders to sign the Nice star.

Maligned Italian forward Balotelli is set to leave Ligue 1 outfit Nice at the end of the season, with his contract due to expire.

The 27-year-old has flourished in France, where he has enjoyed two strong campaigns amid 22 goals across all competitions this term, having struggled at Liverpool and AC Milan.

Balotelli has been tipped to return to the Serie A or the Premier League and Raiola invited Napoli to target the soon-to-be free agent.

"It's obvious that whoever takes Mario on a free transfer will be getting a bargain," Raiola told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

"If I were Napoli I'd take him, he's one of the best strikers around. [Maurizio] Sarri has had an enormous growth and he'd be ideal for the Naples environment.

"Balotelli is explosive on the pitch, he's made strides forward with his behaviour. Napoli would be fantastic for a player with his characteristics and his character.

"There are players who are afraid to come to Naples, but clearly not him. They have to believe to take him, but it would be a bargain.

"Mario wouldn't suffer with the expectations from the fans, he's already been at the biggest clubs in the world. The passion of the fans only does good for him, just like [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic."

Raiola also reiterated his decider for Italy international goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to leave AC Milan.

Donnarumma signed a new four-year deal in July after the 19-year-old star appeared set to leave the San Siro.

Raiola, who has endured a difficult relationship with Milan's hierarchy, said Donnarumma must move on to a bigger club.

"He's not yet the best goalkeeper in the world," Raiola added. "But he'll become that if he makes the right choices in his career. He has to go to a top club next year, I've already said that. That's my idea."