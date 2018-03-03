Article

Pochettino: I´d quit Tottenham if fans turned on me

3 March 2018 01:59

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said he would resign if fans turned on him as pressure continues to mount on Arsenal rival Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal suffered another 3-0 defeat to Premier League champions-elect Manchester City on Thursday, having lost by the same scoreline in the EFL Cup final last week.

The Gunners – sixth and 30 points adrift in the Premier League – were booed off the Emirates Stadium as long-serving manager Wenger faces an uncertain future despite having another season to run on his contract, with Germany boss Joachim Low and Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim linked.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are flying high – fourth in the standings and only four points adrift of second-placed Manchester United, while they are in the Champions League last 16 against Juventus.

But Pochettino, who insisted he was not referring to Wenger, said he would not overstay his welcome at the London club.

"If your own fans didn't want you, there is no point to carry on working because you are going to damage first of all your company, your club," said Pochettino ahead of Saturday's clash with Huddersfield Town.

"They are important, the fans, and at some point, you need to go away because the club is always more important than any person.

"And if I am the point that creates problems between all levels of the club, I prefer to go away."

"For me, football is not a drama, it is a joy," he continued. "The most quiet I am is when we are going to compete. Of course, there is a lot of drama out of football. But football cannot be a drama. You win or lose. You are responsible and you are professional, but no drama."

"Football means joy, happiness and I want to enjoy doing my job and enjoy helping people to achieve their dream and it cannot be a drama.

"The first is to provide for your family a good life," Pochettino added. "I like things to do outside football, but my passion is 100 per cent football. If it absorbs my life and all my family are behind me, supporting me, football cannot be a drama for me or for my family.

"When I started my career as a manager I was 36, I said [to myself], 'I will be a manager and my limit is 50'. But now, I don't know. I don't know if I will be longer like Roy [Hodgson] or [Alex] Ferguson or Wenger, or maybe I will stop before."

