Napoli 2 Roma 4: Dzeko double blows Serie A title race wide open

Serie A leaders Napoli missed the chance to restore their four-point cushion over Juventus after they suffered a 4-2 loss at home to Roma.

After the Bianconeri left it late to beat Lazio 1-0 earlier on Saturday, Paulo Dybala scoring an injury-time winner for the champions, Maurizio Sarri's side fluffed their lines at Stadio San Paolo.

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Roma rallied after conceding early to move up to third in the table above Lazio and Inter, who face AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday.

Lorenzo Insigne had put Napoli ahead after just six minutes, diverting Mario Rui's cross from the left into the net via a deflection off defender Kostas Manolas.

However, Roma hit back almost immediately, the in-form Cengiz Under seeing his shot strike the unfortunate Mario Rui before looping over Pepe Reina's head.

After heading in Alessandro Florenzi's cross to make it 2-1 midway through the first half, Dzeko produced a sublime left-footed curler in the 73rd minute to put clear daylight between the sides.

Diego Perotti capitalised on a poor clearance from Mario Rui to add a fourth and while Dries Mertens struck in added time, it was no more than a consolation.

While Napoli remain on top in the standings they now sit just a point clear of Juventus - who have a game in hand - in a fascinating two-horse race for the title.