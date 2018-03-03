Related

Manchester City can reach 100 points - Conte

3 March 2018 23:30

Antonio Conte believes Manchester City can become the first team to reach the milestone of 100 Premier League points.

A comprehensive 3-0 victory over Arsenal on Thursday pushed the runaway leaders closer to sealing a second trophy this season, with City now requiring just five more wins to secure the league.

Chelsea hold the record for the highest points tally in a single season - managing 95 under Jose Mourinho in 2004-05 - but Pep Guardiola's squad appear on course to better that number, sitting pretty on 75 with 10 games still to play.

Conte's champions posted 93 points last season yet he feels City can go on and create history by reaching three figures, provided they can retain the same hunger.

"If they continue with this fire, with this hunger, for sure they can achieve this result," the Chelsea manager told the media.

"They are proving to be in fantastic physical condition, they are playing good football and have great desire.

"After a good win against Arsenal, to win the Carabao Cup, to show this desire, fire and hunger, it means you have a group of players with great determination to achieve this type of result.

"It won't be easy to achieve it, but they have the possibility because they are proving to be the best in this league."

Conte takes his side to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday desperate for points in the fight to finish in the top four.

While they have failed to win in their last two outings, drawing 1-1 with Barcelona in the Champions League before going down 2-1 at Manchester United, the Italian coach has seen enough from his players to suggest they can finish the campaign strongly.

"We played two good games," the former Juventus boss said. 

"I think the result against United was unfair - we deserved more. Don't forget in the second half, with three minutes to go, the linesman decided to give an offside [decision]. For a long time we dominated the game against United.

"Against Barcelona we had a good performance, so we will try to do the same against Manchester City.

"I think we have to continue to put all ourselves into this effort. It will be important to put in the same effort from now until the end of the season as we try to find a place in the Champions League."

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 28 +62 75
2 Liverpool 29 +35 60
3 Manchester United 28 +33 59
4 Tottenham Hotspur 29 +31 58
5 Chelsea 28 +25 53
6 Arsenal 28 +12 45
7 Burnley 29 -2 40
8 Leicester City 29 -1 37
9 Watford 29 -8 36
10 Everton 29 -16 34
11 AFC Bournemouth 29 -10 33
12 Brighton & Hov… 28 -11 31
13 Swansea City 29 -17 30
14 West Ham United 29 -18 30
15 Huddersfield Town 29 -25 30
16 Newcastle United 29 -13 29
17 Southampton 29 -12 28
18 Crystal Palace 28 -18 27
19 Stoke City 29 -26 27
20 West Bromwich … 29 -21 20

