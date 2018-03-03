Liverpool reach 300 home Premier League wins

Liverpool have joined an elite club of sides to have recorded 300 Premier League wins at home.

The Reds became the fourth club to reach the landmark by defeating Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah's 32nd goal of the season in all competitions put Liverpool on track, with Sadio Mane's strike completing a routine victory against former Reds boss Rafael Benitez.

And the win - which saw Liverpool move up to second place in the table - was their 300th at home in the Premier League era.

Manchester United top the tree having won 359 times at Old Trafford, with Arsenal their nearest rivals on 318.

Premier League holders Chelsea are the only other side above Liverpool - on 311 - while Tottenham are the nearest team to joining the club, currently sitting on 261.