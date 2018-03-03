Klopp tips Salah to beat De Bruyne for individual awards

Jurgen Klopp sees no reason why Mohamed Salah cannot beat Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne to the end-of-season awards after another fine performance in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Salah scored the opening goal at Anfield to take his tally to 24 from 28 Premier League games in his first season since moving from Roma.

He has also set up another eight goals, becoming the key figure for Klopp's Liverpool in their rise above Manchester United into second place.

De Bruyne had seemingly made himself the big favourite for the individual accolades with his consistently impressive performances for runaway leaders City, particularly in the first half of the campaign.

But Salah has emerged as a serious contender and Klopp feels he will deserve any recognition that comes his way.

When asked if he thought Salah can prevail over De Bruyne, Klopp told reporters: "Of course. It's a different position, it depends what you want.

Another one @22mosalah . Strong performance from the boys today and a good win! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/sB9CDyGTIL — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) March 3, 2018

"There's no doubt Kevin De Bruyne plays a nice season; there's no doubt Mo Salah plays a really good one as well.

"Not only him, there are a few more players. A few people would mention that Harry Kane is not too bad and Roberto Firmino is not too bad.

"David Silva had a few weeks where for private reasons he couldn't play, but he plays an outstanding season as well.

"There are a few good players this season in the Premier League – and for sure I forgot a few. In our team, I like a lot of what we did so far.

"I don't have to make the decision. At the end there will be one winner and a few more very good players around him.

"That's what the life of a professional sportsman is. You do it because you want to win. I don't think a lot of people are doing this only to be part of it.

"We want to win things – that's a big part of our personality. For me, [individual] trophies mean absolutely nothing. I have no clue why it's like that, but it is the truth.

"Winning a title with a team is different, to be honest, but I respect it. If he [Salah] can win this competition then he deserves it.

"There are a few games to go and we have to make sure he can keep on going in this shape, be in important spaces and very decisive areas, and score goals for us."