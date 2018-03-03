Gattuso offers his heart to AC Milan players ahead of pivotal derby

Gennaro Gattuso has said he will tear out his heart and let AC Milan's squad "play keepy-uppy with it" - provided they respect the club and show some pride in Sunday's derby with Inter.
The Rossoneri are on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions but still go into the pivotal showdown seven points behind their city rivals, who sit fourth in the table.
Having triumphed 2-0 away at Roma last weekend, Milan reached the Coppa Italia final in midweek after overcoming Lazio in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.
While Inter have struggled of late - winning just twice in their last 11 Serie A outings to dramatically fall out of the title race - Gattuso has warned his players not to get too complacent.
"If we want to think of a Champions League place, then this is like a final," he told the media.
"The thing I fear the most is the history of the derby, as usually the team that is struggling tends to win. I don't like people saying we are the favourites.
"Coach [Luciano] Spalletti scares me because he is a great manager. He has a lot of experience and is very prepared, so he knows how to face these types of matches.
"We have to be cautious. I fear the idea some could think we're suddenly fantastic and forget where we started from. We've done nothing yet and still need to become a team.
"We've got the potential to do great things, but must not lose that sacrifice for hard work. I will keep smashing them with that, even if they glare at me and can't stand it anymore, I will continue hammering at that nail.
"As long as my players show respect – not for me, but for the locker room, their team-mates and the club – I will tear my heart out of my chest and let them play keepy-uppy with it."
6 - @acmilan have kept six clean sheets in a row in all competitions for the first time since October 2006, under @MrAncelotti. Devil. pic.twitter.com/U9YEuW3iKb— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 1, 2018
Spalletti has confirmed Inter talisman Mauro Icardi is "more than ready" to face Milan, despite not starting a game since January 28 due to a knee injury.
"Am I worried about Icardi? Absolutely," Gattuso replied when asked about the Argentine striker.
"He is one of the best strikers in the world. He moves in an incredible way, only a few are better than him. He never misses, he is a sniper. We must pay attention to [Antonio] Candreva and [Ivan] Perisic as well"
|Manchester City can reach 100 points - Conte
|Napoli 2 Roma 4: Dzeko double blows Serie A title race wide open
|Real Madrid 3 Getafe 1: Two-goal Ronaldo reaches 300 mark in LaLiga
|Liverpool reach 300 home Premier League wins
|I can handle criticism - Stoger unconcerned as Dortmund stay unbeaten
|We need to keep same mentality - Benitez upbeat despite defeat
|Ronaldo 300: 10 of the best LaLiga goals from the Real Madrid sensation
|Ronaldo 300: The Opta breakdown of Cristiano´s LaLiga goals
|Emery to look to in-form Di Maria against Real Madrid
|Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 300 LaLiga goals in record-breaking time
|Howe praises ´great strike´ from Mahrez
|Klopp hails Salah goalscoring desire as scoring run continues
|Watford boss Gracia hails milestone man Deeney
|Lambert encouraged by Stoke´s unbeaten streak
|RB Leipzig 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target to extend Stoger´s unbeaten run
|Areola warns Real Madrid after PSG cruise to Troyes win
|Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 0: Salah scores again to send Reds second
|Lazio 0 Juventus 1: Dybala strikes late to keep pressure on Napoli
|Carvalhal praises ´rock and roll´ Swans
|Championship Review: Fulham leapfrog Derby, Bristol City thrash woeful Wednesday
|´It is what it is´ - Pardew pragmatic over West Brom future
|Pochettino ´expects amazing things´ from Spurs match-winner Son
|Troyes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: PSG cruise without ´MCN´
|Pochettino joins elite group with 100th Premier League win
|Leicester City 1 Bournemouth 1: Mahrez regains hero status with last-gasp leveller
|Swansea City 4 West Ham 1: King on target as Carvalhal revolution continues
|Southampton 0 Stoke City 0: Relegation fears persist after insipid draw
|Watford 1 West Brom 0: Deeney drives dagger into under-fire Pardew
|Tottenham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Son double helps Spurs warm up for Juventus
|Gattuso offers his heart to AC Milan players ahead of pivotal derby
|Neymar surgery a success, PSG confirm
|Everton gifted Burnley the win, bemoans Allardyce
|Infantino promises positive impact of ´almost perfect´ VAR
|Simeone and Atleti chasing impossible dream again
|Carrasco, Gaitan and Fonte endure miserable CSL debuts
|Burnley 2 Everton 1: Wood returns to win it for Clarets
|Filipe Luis expects Griezmann to stay
|Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Arsenal speculation
|Valverde: Griezmann should save his goals for another time
|VAR on track for World Cup after IFAB approves technology
|Icardi ´more than ready´ to face Milan – Spalletti
|A-League Review: Newcastle and Nabbout sink Sydney, Roar edge Adelaide
|Matuidi: Neymar wanted me to stay at PSG
|€70m for Geubbels would be disappointing - Lyon chief Aulas to play hardball
|Ronaldo can play at elite level for as long as he wants – Fernandes
|Gimenez primed for Messi duel in Barca v Atleti
|Raiola: Balotelli ideal for Napoli
|Klopp wants new deal for Liverpool´s Firmino
|No Pogba-Mourinho war at Man United – Raiola
|Pochettino: I´d quit Tottenham if fans turned on me
|Lautaro Martinez to Inter 90 per cent done, claims Racing Club president
|Everyone loves him - Zidane unconcerned by Isco woes
|I don´t have money to spend at Chelsea - Conte frustrated by investment limits
|Wenger not ready to prioritise Europa League
|Luis Enrique one of the best but Conte is a master - Guardiola
|Middlesbrough 3 Leeds United 0: Bamford hat-trick takes Boro into play-off places
|Liverpool need more than money to keep star players, accepts Klopp
|Monaco confirm Geubbels interest and hit back at Lyon
|PSG call up Weah´s son but Mbappe, Cavani & Verratti miss Troyes
|Matuidi: Dybala is a genius
|No difference between finishing second or fourth, says Mourinho
|Luka Modric charged with perjury in Zdravko Mamic trial
|Dressing room arguments good for West Brom´s survival hopes, Pardew claims
|Mendy questions bullish quotes on Manchester City return
|Pochettino offers help to avoid ´embarrassing´ VAR drama
|Hughton backs ´outstanding´ Wenger to turn Arsenal around
|Tebas backs FA sanction over Guardiola´s yellow ribbon
|Manchester City fined over Wigan incident
|Napoli extend Chiriches deal until 2022
|Guardiola: Premier League title close but not done
|I´d coach him - Di Francesco eager for Balotelli link-up at Roma
|Palace sign former Brazil goalkeeper Cavalieri
|Arsenal players will continue to let Wenger down, insists Ian Wright
|Crewe deny Barry Bennell cover-up but will not hold investigation
|Morata and Barkley must prove themselves to Conte
|Wenger finds ´a lot of positives´ for Arsenal to build on
|Dybala to start for Juve at Lazio as Higuain stays on the sidelines
|Alderweireld to miss Juventus tie, Pochettino confirms
|No more presents for Benitez - Klopp
|Emery defends PSG´s Neymar injury communication
|Klopp delighted with Liverpool reaction since losing Coutinho
|Mourinho does not know if Fellaini will renew Manchester United contract
|Conte challenges Chelsea to match Manchester City´s ambition
|Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
|Newcastle midfielder Shelvey to miss Benitez´s Liverpool return
|Ribery to miss Bayern´s trip to Freiburg
|You can never give up - Zidane defiant on Madrid´s title hopes
|Heynckes: Lewandowski needs to focus on Bayern
|Mendy closing in on Manchester City return
|Marcelo fit for PSG but Zidane unsure on Kroos and Modric
|The door is not closed - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden return at World Cup
|Fulham star Sessegnon dreaming of Premier League
|LaLiga to take VAR plunge in 2018-19
|Melbourne City 1 Melbourne Victory 2: George slays City in derby battle
|Ramsey not giving up on Premier League top-four finish
|Aubameyang research key to penalty save - Ederson
|Iniesta vows ´wronged´ Barca will bounce back against Atleti
|What else should I have done? Dembele defends Dortmund strike
|Neymar surgery positive news, says Brazil´s fitness trainer
|AC Milan v Inter: 2010-11 combined team highlights stark decline
|Bakambu reflects on Villarreal exit after ´record´ CSL move
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Sounders, Red Bulls into quarter-finals
|Balotelli worth €100m, will return to Italy or England – Raiola
|Marotta accepts Can may not join Juventus
|Copa Libertadores Review: Independiente and Santos lose openers, Boca Juniors held
|Milinkovic-Savic better than Pogba as Kezman likens United target to Zidane
|Busquets: Atletico clash will be tougher for Barcelona
|Valverde rues ´invisible penalty´ after Barca draw
|Guardiola: Ederson penalty save key to Arsenal win
|Free-scoring Manchester City eclipse 2016-17 goals tally
|Wenger defends Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan after City thrashing
|EFL Cup final loss damaging for Arsenal confidence, accepts Wenger
|Guardiola lauds ´clinical´ City after they brush Arsenal aside again
|Sane credits Guardiola for rapid improvement
|Las Palmas 1 Barcelona 1: Calleri penalty cancels out Messi opener
|Sensational City mark Guardiola´s 100th game in style
|Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3: Guardiola routs Wenger again in 100th game in charge
|City pile fresh misery on Arsenal with record-breaking first-half
|Chambly to face Les Herbiers in Coupe de France semi-finals
|Zaha recovery ahead of schedule, confirms Hodgson
|Higuain back in favour as Sampaoli ponders Tevez recall
|I knew I would play with Messi one day - Dembele
|Inter hit out against financial allegations
|Napoli´s Zielinski flattered by De Bruyne comparisons
|Higuain recalled but no place for Dybala, Icardi in Argentina squad
|Donnarumma should leave AC Milan, Raiola claims
|Barcelona give support to Florida school shooting hero
|Real Madrid´s Marcelo back in training ahead of PSG Champions League clash
|Flint ´delighted´ to remain at Bristol City after signing new deal
|James Rodriguez returns to Bayern Munich training
|Allardyce expects McCarthy back for pre-season
|Mkhitaryan urges Arsenal players to fight for Wenger
|Neymar injury: World Cup wildcards Brazil boss Tite could use
|Neymar injury: Coutinho, Firmino and the Brazil stars ready to step up
|Guangzhou end Martinez´s CSL nightmare
|Bayern sign Kaiserslautern youngster Will
|Stoger dismisses suggestions of RB Leipzig ´crisis´
|Neymar out for up to three months, says surgeon
|Capoue extends Watford stay until 2022
|Partey on! Thomas renews with Atletico until 2023
|I really want to score at Camp Nou – Griezmann sets sights on Barcelona
|Van Dijk had to ´step up´ after sealing Liverpool switch
|Kompany wary of ´wounded animal´ Arsenal
|We don´t have a choice – PSG president adamant Neymar needs surgery
|Simeone unconcerned by squad size after Carrasco and Gaitan exits
|I´m on the same side as Wenger – Guardiola defends under-fire Arsenal boss
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Dallas fail to reach QFs as America cruise
|Copa Libertadores Review: River rescue late draw on day of stalemates
|Milan hero Donnarumma wants revenge against Juventus
|I´m only an employee – Wenger says Arsenal future out of his hands
|Gattuso: I´m not a guru but I´ve surprised people
|Robin van Persie scores 300th career goal
|PSG coach Emery hopeful over Mbappe injury after Neymar blow
|Simeone: Costa´s presence has boosted Griezmann
|Neymar channels Michael Jordan as injured PSG star vows not to give up
|I´m trying to give Atletico fans joy, proclaims four-goal Greizmann
|VAR killed Tottenham´s momentum, says Trippier
|Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama