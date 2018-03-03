Related

Article

Gattuso offers his heart to AC Milan players ahead of pivotal derby

3 March 2018 17:39

Gennaro Gattuso has said he will tear out his heart and let AC Milan's squad "play keepy-uppy with it" - provided they respect the club and show some pride in Sunday's derby with Inter.

The Rossoneri are on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions but still go into the pivotal showdown seven points behind their city rivals, who sit fourth in the table.

Having triumphed 2-0 away at Roma last weekend, Milan reached the Coppa Italia final in midweek after overcoming Lazio in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

While Inter have struggled of late - winning just twice in their last 11 Serie A outings to dramatically fall out of the title race - Gattuso has warned his players not to get too complacent.

"If we want to think of a Champions League place, then this is like a final," he told the media.

"The thing I fear the most is the history of the derby, as usually the team that is struggling tends to win. I don't like people saying we are the favourites.

"Coach [Luciano] Spalletti scares me because he is a great manager. He has a lot of experience and is very prepared, so he knows how to face these types of matches.

"We have to be cautious. I fear the idea some could think we're suddenly fantastic and forget where we started from. We've done nothing yet and still need to become a team.

"We've got the potential to do great things, but must not lose that sacrifice for hard work. I will keep smashing them with that, even if they glare at me and can't stand it anymore, I will continue hammering at that nail.

"As long as my players show respect – not for me, but for the locker room, their team-mates and the club – I will tear my heart out of my chest and let them play keepy-uppy with it."

Spalletti has confirmed Inter talisman Mauro Icardi is "more than ready" to face Milan, despite not starting a game since January 28 due to a knee injury.

"Am I worried about Icardi? Absolutely," Gattuso replied when asked about the Argentine striker.

"He is one of the best strikers in the world. He moves in an incredible way, only a few are better than him. He never misses, he is a sniper. We must pay attention to [Antonio] Candreva and [Ivan] Perisic as well"

Sponsored links

Saturday 3 March

23:30 Manchester City can reach 100 points - Conte
22:57 Napoli 2 Roma 4: Dzeko double blows Serie A title race wide open
22:39 Real Madrid 3 Getafe 1: Two-goal Ronaldo reaches 300 mark in LaLiga
22:22 Liverpool reach 300 home Premier League wins
22:11 I can handle criticism - Stoger unconcerned as Dortmund stay unbeaten
22:03 We need to keep same mentality - Benitez upbeat despite defeat
21:55 Ronaldo 300: 10 of the best LaLiga goals from the Real Madrid sensation
21:54 Ronaldo 300: The Opta breakdown of Cristiano´s LaLiga goals
21:47 Emery to look to in-form Di Maria against Real Madrid
21:38 Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 300 LaLiga goals in record-breaking time
21:33 Howe praises ´great strike´ from Mahrez
21:26 Klopp hails Salah goalscoring desire as scoring run continues
20:36 Watford boss Gracia hails milestone man Deeney
20:34 Lambert encouraged by Stoke´s unbeaten streak
20:33 RB Leipzig 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target to extend Stoger´s unbeaten run
20:24 Areola warns Real Madrid after PSG cruise to Troyes win
20:23 Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 0: Salah scores again to send Reds second
20:05 Lazio 0 Juventus 1: Dybala strikes late to keep pressure on Napoli
19:54 Carvalhal praises ´rock and roll´ Swans
19:36 Championship Review: Fulham leapfrog Derby, Bristol City thrash woeful Wednesday
19:32 ´It is what it is´ - Pardew pragmatic over West Brom future
19:28 Pochettino ´expects amazing things´ from Spurs match-winner Son
18:55 Troyes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: PSG cruise without ´MCN´
18:31 Pochettino joins elite group with 100th Premier League win
18:10 Leicester City 1 Bournemouth 1: Mahrez regains hero status with last-gasp leveller
18:02 Swansea City 4 West Ham 1: King on target as Carvalhal revolution continues
17:59 Southampton 0 Stoke City 0: Relegation fears persist after insipid draw
17:56 Watford 1 West Brom 0: Deeney drives dagger into under-fire Pardew
17:53 Tottenham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Son double helps Spurs warm up for Juventus
17:39 Gattuso offers his heart to AC Milan players ahead of pivotal derby
17:19 Neymar surgery a success, PSG confirm
16:43 Everton gifted Burnley the win, bemoans Allardyce
16:27 Infantino promises positive impact of ´almost perfect´ VAR
15:59 Simeone and Atleti chasing impossible dream again
15:57 Carrasco, Gaitan and Fonte endure miserable CSL debuts
15:22 Burnley 2 Everton 1: Wood returns to win it for Clarets
15:06 Filipe Luis expects Griezmann to stay
14:34 Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Arsenal speculation
14:24 Valverde: Griezmann should save his goals for another time
14:00 VAR on track for World Cup after IFAB approves technology
13:56 Icardi ´more than ready´ to face Milan – Spalletti
13:13 A-League Review: Newcastle and Nabbout sink Sydney, Roar edge Adelaide
12:33 Matuidi: Neymar wanted me to stay at PSG
12:10 €70m for Geubbels would be disappointing - Lyon chief Aulas to play hardball
11:52 Ronaldo can play at elite level for as long as he wants – Fernandes
11:03 Gimenez primed for Messi duel in Barca v Atleti
05:08 Raiola: Balotelli ideal for Napoli
03:04 Klopp wants new deal for Liverpool´s Firmino
02:23 No Pogba-Mourinho war at Man United – Raiola
01:59 Pochettino: I´d quit Tottenham if fans turned on me

Friday 2 March

23:59 Lautaro Martinez to Inter 90 per cent done, claims Racing Club president
23:33 Everyone loves him - Zidane unconcerned by Isco woes
23:30 I don´t have money to spend at Chelsea - Conte frustrated by investment limits
23:30 Wenger not ready to prioritise Europa League
23:30 Luis Enrique one of the best but Conte is a master - Guardiola
23:00 Middlesbrough 3 Leeds United 0: Bamford hat-trick takes Boro into play-off places
22:24 Liverpool need more than money to keep star players, accepts Klopp
22:01 Monaco confirm Geubbels interest and hit back at Lyon
20:39 PSG call up Weah´s son but Mbappe, Cavani & Verratti miss Troyes
20:10 Matuidi: Dybala is a genius
20:08 No difference between finishing second or fourth, says Mourinho
19:32 Luka Modric charged with perjury in Zdravko Mamic trial
19:28 Dressing room arguments good for West Brom´s survival hopes, Pardew claims
18:46 Mendy questions bullish quotes on Manchester City return
18:25 Pochettino offers help to avoid ´embarrassing´ VAR drama
18:18 Hughton backs ´outstanding´ Wenger to turn Arsenal around
18:13 Tebas backs FA sanction over Guardiola´s yellow ribbon
18:10 Manchester City fined over Wigan incident
17:49 Napoli extend Chiriches deal until 2022
17:22 Guardiola: Premier League title close but not done
17:17 I´d coach him - Di Francesco eager for Balotelli link-up at Roma
16:59 Palace sign former Brazil goalkeeper Cavalieri
16:53 Arsenal players will continue to let Wenger down, insists Ian Wright
16:50 Crewe deny Barry Bennell cover-up but will not hold investigation
16:50 Morata and Barkley must prove themselves to Conte
16:41 Wenger finds ´a lot of positives´ for Arsenal to build on
16:15 Dybala to start for Juve at Lazio as Higuain stays on the sidelines
16:11 Alderweireld to miss Juventus tie, Pochettino confirms
16:02 No more presents for Benitez - Klopp
15:42 Emery defends PSG´s Neymar injury communication
15:36 Klopp delighted with Liverpool reaction since losing Coutinho
15:32 Mourinho does not know if Fellaini will renew Manchester United contract
15:16 Conte challenges Chelsea to match Manchester City´s ambition
15:15 Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
14:50 Newcastle midfielder Shelvey to miss Benitez´s Liverpool return
14:44 Ribery to miss Bayern´s trip to Freiburg
14:34 You can never give up - Zidane defiant on Madrid´s title hopes
14:29 Heynckes: Lewandowski needs to focus on Bayern
13:54 Mendy closing in on Manchester City return
13:50 Marcelo fit for PSG but Zidane unsure on Kroos and Modric
13:38 The door is not closed - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden return at World Cup
13:23 Fulham star Sessegnon dreaming of Premier League
13:23 LaLiga to take VAR plunge in 2018-19
12:46 Melbourne City 1 Melbourne Victory 2: George slays City in derby battle
12:35 Ramsey not giving up on Premier League top-four finish
12:06 Aubameyang research key to penalty save - Ederson
11:59 Iniesta vows ´wronged´ Barca will bounce back against Atleti
11:40 What else should I have done? Dembele defends Dortmund strike
11:12 Neymar surgery positive news, says Brazil´s fitness trainer
10:00 AC Milan v Inter: 2010-11 combined team highlights stark decline
09:39 Bakambu reflects on Villarreal exit after ´record´ CSL move
06:41 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Sounders, Red Bulls into quarter-finals
05:08 Balotelli worth €100m, will return to Italy or England – Raiola
05:05 Marotta accepts Can may not join Juventus
03:59 Copa Libertadores Review: Independiente and Santos lose openers, Boca Juniors held
03:04 Milinkovic-Savic better than Pogba as Kezman likens United target to Zidane
02:11 Busquets: Atletico clash will be tougher for Barcelona
00:46 Valverde rues ´invisible penalty´ after Barca draw
00:42 Guardiola: Ederson penalty save key to Arsenal win
00:38 Free-scoring Manchester City eclipse 2016-17 goals tally
00:13 Wenger defends Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan after City thrashing

Thursday 1 March

23:53 EFL Cup final loss damaging for Arsenal confidence, accepts Wenger
23:45 Guardiola lauds ´clinical´ City after they brush Arsenal aside again
23:37 Sane credits Guardiola for rapid improvement
23:03 Las Palmas 1 Barcelona 1: Calleri penalty cancels out Messi opener
23:02 Sensational City mark Guardiola´s 100th game in style
22:36 Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3: Guardiola routs Wenger again in 100th game in charge
21:46 City pile fresh misery on Arsenal with record-breaking first-half
21:16 Chambly to face Les Herbiers in Coupe de France semi-finals
21:03 Zaha recovery ahead of schedule, confirms Hodgson
20:54 Higuain back in favour as Sampaoli ponders Tevez recall
20:16 I knew I would play with Messi one day - Dembele
20:00 Inter hit out against financial allegations
19:31 Napoli´s Zielinski flattered by De Bruyne comparisons
19:30 Higuain recalled but no place for Dybala, Icardi in Argentina squad
18:34 Donnarumma should leave AC Milan, Raiola claims
17:32 Barcelona give support to Florida school shooting hero
17:30 Real Madrid´s Marcelo back in training ahead of PSG Champions League clash
17:18 Flint ´delighted´ to remain at Bristol City after signing new deal
17:15 James Rodriguez returns to Bayern Munich training
17:09 Allardyce expects McCarthy back for pre-season
17:03 Mkhitaryan urges Arsenal players to fight for Wenger
16:43 Neymar injury: World Cup wildcards Brazil boss Tite could use
16:43 Neymar injury: Coutinho, Firmino and the Brazil stars ready to step up
16:35 Guangzhou end Martinez´s CSL nightmare
15:54 Bayern sign Kaiserslautern youngster Will
14:44 Stoger dismisses suggestions of RB Leipzig ´crisis´
13:38 Neymar out for up to three months, says surgeon
12:26 Capoue extends Watford stay until 2022
12:23 Partey on! Thomas renews with Atletico until 2023
12:14 I really want to score at Camp Nou – Griezmann sets sights on Barcelona
11:45 Van Dijk had to ´step up´ after sealing Liverpool switch
10:54 Kompany wary of ´wounded animal´ Arsenal
10:25 We don´t have a choice – PSG president adamant Neymar needs surgery
09:47 Simeone unconcerned by squad size after Carrasco and Gaitan exits
06:56 I´m on the same side as Wenger – Guardiola defends under-fire Arsenal boss
06:20 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Dallas fail to reach QFs as America cruise
05:23 Copa Libertadores Review: River rescue late draw on day of stalemates
03:28 Milan hero Donnarumma wants revenge against Juventus
03:28 I´m only an employee – Wenger says Arsenal future out of his hands
01:27 Gattuso: I´m not a guru but I´ve surprised people
01:25 Robin van Persie scores 300th career goal
01:03 PSG coach Emery hopeful over Mbappe injury after Neymar blow
00:58 Simeone: Costa´s presence has boosted Griezmann
00:51 Neymar channels Michael Jordan as injured PSG star vows not to give up
00:41 I´m trying to give Atletico fans joy, proclaims four-goal Greizmann
00:27 VAR killed Tottenham´s momentum, says Trippier
00:18 Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 27 +43 69
2 Juventus 26 +48 68
3 Roma 27 +21 53
4 Lazio 27 +30 52
5 Internazionale 26 +21 51
6 Sampdoria 26 +12 44
7 Milan 26 +7 44
8 Atalanta 25 +8 38
9 Torino 26 +4 36
10 Fiorentina 26 +3 35
11 Udinese 26 -1 33
12 Bologna 27 -6 33
13 Genoa 26 -6 30
14 Cagliari 26 -18 25
15 Chievo 26 -20 25
16 Sassuolo 26 -31 23
17 SPAL 27 -22 23
18 Crotone 26 -24 21
19 Hellas Verona 26 -27 19
20 Benevento 26 -42 10

Facebook

18+ GambleAware