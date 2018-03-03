Filipe Luis expects Griezmann to stay

Antoine Griezmann could stay at Atletico Madrid "for many years" according to team-mate Filipe Luis, who believes the Frenchman is undecided over his future.
Griezmann, who reached 100 goals for Atletico when he scored a hat-trick against Sevilla last weekend, has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona at the end of the season.
Ahead of Atletico's trip to Camp Nou on Sunday, Filipe Luis conceded Griezmann's recent goal-scoring exploits have put him in the spotlight but remains hopeful he would extend his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano.
"He is a player who is far above the level of his team-mates, and I am convinced that he has not made any decision to move [or not] yet," he told Marca.
56' | 3-0 | HE'S DONE IT AGAIN! BACK-TO-BACK HAT-TRICKS! @AntoGriezmann #AúpaAtleti #AtletiLeganés pic.twitter.com/OI6kpfX2pe— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 28, 2018
"At Atletico he has a whole team playing for him and he is very happy.
"He is happy with the club and with the city, so I do see him here for many years."
In-form Griezmann will be key to second-placed Atletico's chances of getting a result against Barcelona, who are five points clear at the top of La Liga.
Filipe Luis has never tasted victory at Camp Nou and has no intention of settling for a point.
"I've never won there. It's a challenge for me," he said. "It is perhaps the most difficult place to play and the pitch is very big.
"I think in recent years we are getting very close to victory, so why not now? If we continue like this we can do big things.
"I have never played to draw, we want to win there, we are in a great moment and we have a squad to achieve it, though Barcelona have a great team and players, without a doubt... I also think that we are going to have our opportunities to hurt them."
|Liverpool reach 300 home Premier League wins
|I can handle criticism - Stoger unconcerned as Dortmund stay unbeaten
|We need to keep same mentality - Benitez upbeat despite defeat
|Ronaldo 300: 10 of the best LaLiga goals from the Real Madrid sensation
|Ronaldo 300: The Opta breakdown of Cristiano´s LaLiga goals
|Emery to look to in-form Di Maria against Real Madrid
|Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 300 LaLiga goals in record-breaking time
|Howe praises ´great strike´ from Mahrez
|Klopp hails Salah goalscoring desire as scoring run continues
|Watford boss Gracia hails milestone man Deeney
|Lambert encouraged by Stoke´s unbeaten streak
|RB Leipzig 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target to extend Stoger´s unbeaten run
|Areola warns Real Madrid after PSG cruise to Troyes win
|Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 0: Salah scores again to send Reds second
|Lazio 0 Juventus 1: Dybala strikes late to keep pressure on Napoli
|Carvalhal praises ´rock and roll´ Swans
|Championship Review: Fulham leapfrog Derby, Bristol City thrash woeful Wednesday
|´It is what it is´ - Pardew pragmatic over West Brom future
|Pochettino ´expects amazing things´ from Spurs match-winner Son
|Troyes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: PSG cruise without ´MCN´
|Pochettino joins elite group with 100th Premier League win
|Leicester City 1 Bournemouth 1: Mahrez regains hero status with last-gasp leveller
|Swansea City 4 West Ham 1: King on target as Carvalhal revolution continues
|Southampton 0 Stoke City 0: Relegation fears persist after insipid draw
|Watford 1 West Brom 0: Deeney drives dagger into under-fire Pardew
|Tottenham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Son double helps Spurs warm up for Juventus
|Gattuso offers his heart to AC Milan players ahead of pivotal derby
|Neymar surgery a success, PSG confirm
|Everton gifted Burnley the win, bemoans Allardyce
|Infantino promises positive impact of ´almost perfect´ VAR
|Simeone and Atleti chasing impossible dream again
|Carrasco, Gaitan and Fonte endure miserable CSL debuts
|Burnley 2 Everton 1: Wood returns to win it for Clarets
|Filipe Luis expects Griezmann to stay
|Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Arsenal speculation
|Valverde: Griezmann should save his goals for another time
|VAR on track for World Cup after IFAB approves technology
|Icardi ´more than ready´ to face Milan – Spalletti
|A-League Review: Newcastle and Nabbout sink Sydney, Roar edge Adelaide
|Matuidi: Neymar wanted me to stay at PSG
|€70m for Geubbels would be disappointing - Lyon chief Aulas to play hardball
|Ronaldo can play at elite level for as long as he wants – Fernandes
|Gimenez primed for Messi duel in Barca v Atleti
|Raiola: Balotelli ideal for Napoli
|Klopp wants new deal for Liverpool´s Firmino
|No Pogba-Mourinho war at Man United – Raiola
|Pochettino: I´d quit Tottenham if fans turned on me
|Lautaro Martinez to Inter 90 per cent done, claims Racing Club president
|Everyone loves him - Zidane unconcerned by Isco woes
|I don´t have money to spend at Chelsea - Conte frustrated by investment limits
|Wenger not ready to prioritise Europa League
|Luis Enrique one of the best but Conte is a master - Guardiola
|Middlesbrough 3 Leeds United 0: Bamford hat-trick takes Boro into play-off places
|Liverpool need more than money to keep star players, accepts Klopp
|Monaco confirm Geubbels interest and hit back at Lyon
|PSG call up Weah´s son but Mbappe, Cavani & Verratti miss Troyes
|Matuidi: Dybala is a genius
|No difference between finishing second or fourth, says Mourinho
|Luka Modric charged with perjury in Zdravko Mamic trial
|Dressing room arguments good for West Brom´s survival hopes, Pardew claims
|Mendy questions bullish quotes on Manchester City return
|Pochettino offers help to avoid ´embarrassing´ VAR drama
|Hughton backs ´outstanding´ Wenger to turn Arsenal around
|Tebas backs FA sanction over Guardiola´s yellow ribbon
|Manchester City fined over Wigan incident
|Napoli extend Chiriches deal until 2022
|Guardiola: Premier League title close but not done
|I´d coach him - Di Francesco eager for Balotelli link-up at Roma
|Palace sign former Brazil goalkeeper Cavalieri
|Arsenal players will continue to let Wenger down, insists Ian Wright
|Crewe deny Barry Bennell cover-up but will not hold investigation
|Morata and Barkley must prove themselves to Conte
|Wenger finds ´a lot of positives´ for Arsenal to build on
|Dybala to start for Juve at Lazio as Higuain stays on the sidelines
|Alderweireld to miss Juventus tie, Pochettino confirms
|No more presents for Benitez - Klopp
|Emery defends PSG´s Neymar injury communication
|Klopp delighted with Liverpool reaction since losing Coutinho
|Mourinho does not know if Fellaini will renew Manchester United contract
|Conte challenges Chelsea to match Manchester City´s ambition
|Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
|Newcastle midfielder Shelvey to miss Benitez´s Liverpool return
|Ribery to miss Bayern´s trip to Freiburg
|You can never give up - Zidane defiant on Madrid´s title hopes
|Heynckes: Lewandowski needs to focus on Bayern
|Mendy closing in on Manchester City return
|Marcelo fit for PSG but Zidane unsure on Kroos and Modric
|The door is not closed - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden return at World Cup
|Fulham star Sessegnon dreaming of Premier League
|LaLiga to take VAR plunge in 2018-19
|Melbourne City 1 Melbourne Victory 2: George slays City in derby battle
|Ramsey not giving up on Premier League top-four finish
|Aubameyang research key to penalty save - Ederson
|Iniesta vows ´wronged´ Barca will bounce back against Atleti
|What else should I have done? Dembele defends Dortmund strike
|Neymar surgery positive news, says Brazil´s fitness trainer
|AC Milan v Inter: 2010-11 combined team highlights stark decline
|Bakambu reflects on Villarreal exit after ´record´ CSL move
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Sounders, Red Bulls into quarter-finals
|Balotelli worth €100m, will return to Italy or England – Raiola
|Marotta accepts Can may not join Juventus
|Copa Libertadores Review: Independiente and Santos lose openers, Boca Juniors held
|Milinkovic-Savic better than Pogba as Kezman likens United target to Zidane
|Busquets: Atletico clash will be tougher for Barcelona
|Valverde rues ´invisible penalty´ after Barca draw
|Guardiola: Ederson penalty save key to Arsenal win
|Free-scoring Manchester City eclipse 2016-17 goals tally
|Wenger defends Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan after City thrashing
|EFL Cup final loss damaging for Arsenal confidence, accepts Wenger
|Guardiola lauds ´clinical´ City after they brush Arsenal aside again
|Sane credits Guardiola for rapid improvement
|Las Palmas 1 Barcelona 1: Calleri penalty cancels out Messi opener
|Sensational City mark Guardiola´s 100th game in style
|Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3: Guardiola routs Wenger again in 100th game in charge
|City pile fresh misery on Arsenal with record-breaking first-half
|Chambly to face Les Herbiers in Coupe de France semi-finals
|Zaha recovery ahead of schedule, confirms Hodgson
|Higuain back in favour as Sampaoli ponders Tevez recall
|I knew I would play with Messi one day - Dembele
|Inter hit out against financial allegations
|Napoli´s Zielinski flattered by De Bruyne comparisons
|Higuain recalled but no place for Dybala, Icardi in Argentina squad
|Donnarumma should leave AC Milan, Raiola claims
|Barcelona give support to Florida school shooting hero
|Real Madrid´s Marcelo back in training ahead of PSG Champions League clash
|Flint ´delighted´ to remain at Bristol City after signing new deal
|James Rodriguez returns to Bayern Munich training
|Allardyce expects McCarthy back for pre-season
|Mkhitaryan urges Arsenal players to fight for Wenger
|Neymar injury: World Cup wildcards Brazil boss Tite could use
|Neymar injury: Coutinho, Firmino and the Brazil stars ready to step up
|Guangzhou end Martinez´s CSL nightmare
|Bayern sign Kaiserslautern youngster Will
|Stoger dismisses suggestions of RB Leipzig ´crisis´
|Neymar out for up to three months, says surgeon
|Capoue extends Watford stay until 2022
|Partey on! Thomas renews with Atletico until 2023
|I really want to score at Camp Nou – Griezmann sets sights on Barcelona
|Van Dijk had to ´step up´ after sealing Liverpool switch
|Kompany wary of ´wounded animal´ Arsenal
|We don´t have a choice – PSG president adamant Neymar needs surgery
|Simeone unconcerned by squad size after Carrasco and Gaitan exits
|I´m on the same side as Wenger – Guardiola defends under-fire Arsenal boss
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Dallas fail to reach QFs as America cruise
|Copa Libertadores Review: River rescue late draw on day of stalemates
|Milan hero Donnarumma wants revenge against Juventus
|I´m only an employee – Wenger says Arsenal future out of his hands
|Gattuso: I´m not a guru but I´ve surprised people
|Robin van Persie scores 300th career goal
|PSG coach Emery hopeful over Mbappe injury after Neymar blow
|Simeone: Costa´s presence has boosted Griezmann
|Neymar channels Michael Jordan as injured PSG star vows not to give up
|I´m trying to give Atletico fans joy, proclaims four-goal Greizmann
|VAR killed Tottenham´s momentum, says Trippier
|Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama