Neymar surgery a success, PSG confirm

Neymar has undergone successful surgery on his fractured metatarsal but will be out for at least six weeks, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed.

The Brazil forward travelled to his homeland to have the operation, which could rule him out for the rest of the season, his World Cup participation in doubt.

PSG had previously given no timescale on Neymar's recovery, but said it will be six weeks before Neymar is able to resume training.

Should Neymar's recovery progress well, he may have a chance of being fit for the Champions League semi-finals, which are scheduled to begin on April 24.

"The operation led by Dr Rodrigo Lasmar went perfectly well," PSG said.

"Rehabilitation will begin immediately under the supervision of the physiotherapist.

"A report will be made in six weeks to clarify the possible date of resumption of training."