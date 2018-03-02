Ramsey not giving up on Premier League top-four finish

Arsenal have to win their final 10 Premier League games to have any chance of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League, says Aaron Ramsey.

Thursday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City – their third loss in four league matches – left the Gunners 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham and represented a second beating in five days against City following Sunday's thrashing at Wembley in the EFL Cup final.

Despite their latest disappointment, Ramsey refused to give up on qualifying for Europe's elite club competition and still harbours hopes of getting their hands on the Europa League trophy.

"No [we're not giving up on the top four] because mathematically it's still possible," he told the club's official website.

"There’s 10 games left now so we have to really win every single one of them.

"That's our target. Hopefully we can finish in the top four with the Europa League trophy as well.

"Considering the situation that we’re in at the moment, that would be a very successful season for us.

"Things in football happen so quickly. There’s so much to play for, so hopefully we can win all our remaining games. It'll be tough but that's what we have to do."

Arsenal travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, before facing AC Milan in the Europa League last 16.