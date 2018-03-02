Paris Saint-Germain have handed George Weah's teenage son Timothy his first call-up to a senior squad, with a host of star names missing Saturday's Ligue 1 game at Troyes.
Kylian Mbappe, Javier Pastore and Marco Verratti have all been omitted, handing Weah, 18, the chance to impress.
PSG coach Unai Emery will be hoping Mbappe, in particular, is fit for Tuesday's crunch Champions League return against Real Madrid with his side 3-1 down from the first leg in Spain.
Le groupe parisien pour défier @estac_officiel demain après-midi !— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) March 2, 2018
#ESTACPSG
#ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/pWkgvEmKWI
With Neymar also sidelined for up to three months, Emery has taken no chances with the third member of his usual 'MCN' attacking trident as Edinson Cavani - the club's all-time record goalscorer - has been rested for the Troyes game. Centre-back Marquinhos is out with a thigh injury.
Weah, a United States youth international and the son of 1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, is therefore in line to make his PSG debut, while Lorenzo Callegari could start his first Ligue 1 match.
Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is included despite Emery indicating he was a doubt, but there is no recall for outcast Hatem Ben Arfa regardless of the weakened squad.
|Lautaro Martinez to Inter 90 per cent done, claims Racing Club president
|Everyone loves him - Zidane unconcerned by Isco woes
|I don´t have money to spend at Chelsea - Conte frustrated by investment limits
|Wenger not ready to prioritise Europa League
|Luis Enrique one of the best but Conte is a master - Guardiola
|Middlesbrough 3 Leeds United 0: Bamford hat-trick takes Boro into play-off places
|Liverpool need more than money to keep star players, accepts Klopp
|Monaco confirm Geubbels interest and hit back at Lyon
|PSG call up Weah´s son but Mbappe, Cavani & Verratti miss Troyes
|Matuidi: Dybala is a genius
|No difference between finishing second or fourth, says Mourinho
|Luka Modric charged with perjury in Zdravko Mamic trial
|Dressing room arguments good for West Brom´s survival hopes, Pardew claims
|Mendy questions bullish quotes on Manchester City return
|Pochettino offers help to avoid ´embarrassing´ VAR drama
|Hughton backs ´outstanding´ Wenger to turn Arsenal around
|Tebas backs FA sanction over Guardiola´s yellow ribbon
|Manchester City fined over Wigan incident
|Napoli extend Chiriches deal until 2022
|Guardiola: Premier League title close but not done
|I´d coach him - Di Francesco eager for Balotelli link-up at Roma
|Palace sign former Brazil goalkeeper Cavalieri
|Arsenal players will continue to let Wenger down, insists Ian Wright
|Crewe deny Barry Bennell cover-up but will not hold investigation
|Morata and Barkley must prove themselves to Conte
|Wenger finds ´a lot of positives´ for Arsenal to build on
|Dybala to start for Juve at Lazio as Higuain stays on the sidelines
|Alderweireld to miss Juventus tie, Pochettino confirms
|No more presents for Benitez - Klopp
|Emery defends PSG´s Neymar injury communication
|Klopp delighted with Liverpool reaction since losing Coutinho
|Mourinho does not know if Fellaini will renew Manchester United contract
|Conte challenges Chelsea to match Manchester City´s ambition
|Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
|Newcastle midfielder Shelvey to miss Benitez´s Liverpool return
|Ribery to miss Bayern´s trip to Freiburg
|You can never give up - Zidane defiant on Madrid´s title hopes
|Heynckes: Lewandowski needs to focus on Bayern
|Mendy closing in on Manchester City return
|Marcelo fit for PSG but Zidane unsure on Kroos and Modric
|The door is not closed - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden return at World Cup
|Fulham star Sessegnon dreaming of Premier League
|LaLiga to take VAR plunge in 2018-19
|Melbourne City 1 Melbourne Victory 2: George slays City in derby battle
|Ramsey not giving up on Premier League top-four finish
|Aubameyang research key to penalty save - Ederson
|Iniesta vows ´wronged´ Barca will bounce back against Atleti
|What else should I have done? Dembele defends Dortmund strike
|Neymar surgery positive news, says Brazil´s fitness trainer
|AC Milan v Inter: 2010-11 combined team highlights stark decline
|Bakambu reflects on Villarreal exit after ´record´ CSL move
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Sounders, Red Bulls into quarter-finals
|Balotelli worth €100m, will return to Italy or England – Raiola
|Marotta accepts Can may not join Juventus
|Copa Libertadores Review: Independiente and Santos lose openers, Boca Juniors held
|Milinkovic-Savic better than Pogba as Kezman likens United target to Zidane
|Busquets: Atletico clash will be tougher for Barcelona
|Valverde rues ´invisible penalty´ after Barca draw
|Guardiola: Ederson penalty save key to Arsenal win
|Free-scoring Manchester City eclipse 2016-17 goals tally
|Wenger defends Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan after City thrashing
|EFL Cup final loss damaging for Arsenal confidence, accepts Wenger
|Guardiola lauds ´clinical´ City after they brush Arsenal aside again
|Sane credits Guardiola for rapid improvement
|Las Palmas 1 Barcelona 1: Calleri penalty cancels out Messi opener
|Sensational City mark Guardiola´s 100th game in style
|Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3: Guardiola routs Wenger again in 100th game in charge
|City pile fresh misery on Arsenal with record-breaking first-half
|Chambly to face Les Herbiers in Coupe de France semi-finals
|Zaha recovery ahead of schedule, confirms Hodgson
|Higuain back in favour as Sampaoli ponders Tevez recall
|I knew I would play with Messi one day - Dembele
|Inter hit out against financial allegations
|Napoli´s Zielinski flattered by De Bruyne comparisons
|Higuain recalled but no place for Dybala, Icardi in Argentina squad
|Donnarumma should leave AC Milan, Raiola claims
|Barcelona give support to Florida school shooting hero
|Real Madrid´s Marcelo back in training ahead of PSG Champions League clash
|Flint ´delighted´ to remain at Bristol City after signing new deal
|James Rodriguez returns to Bayern Munich training
|Allardyce expects McCarthy back for pre-season
|Mkhitaryan urges Arsenal players to fight for Wenger
|Neymar injury: World Cup wildcards Brazil boss Tite could use
|Neymar injury: Coutinho, Firmino and the Brazil stars ready to step up
|Guangzhou end Martinez´s CSL nightmare
|Bayern sign Kaiserslautern youngster Will
|Stoger dismisses suggestions of RB Leipzig ´crisis´
|Neymar out for up to three months, says surgeon
|Capoue extends Watford stay until 2022
|Partey on! Thomas renews with Atletico until 2023
|I really want to score at Camp Nou – Griezmann sets sights on Barcelona
|Van Dijk had to ´step up´ after sealing Liverpool switch
|Kompany wary of ´wounded animal´ Arsenal
|We don´t have a choice – PSG president adamant Neymar needs surgery
|Simeone unconcerned by squad size after Carrasco and Gaitan exits
|I´m on the same side as Wenger – Guardiola defends under-fire Arsenal boss
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Dallas fail to reach QFs as America cruise
|Copa Libertadores Review: River rescue late draw on day of stalemates
|Milan hero Donnarumma wants revenge against Juventus
|I´m only an employee – Wenger says Arsenal future out of his hands
|Gattuso: I´m not a guru but I´ve surprised people
|Robin van Persie scores 300th career goal
|PSG coach Emery hopeful over Mbappe injury after Neymar blow
|Simeone: Costa´s presence has boosted Griezmann
|Neymar channels Michael Jordan as injured PSG star vows not to give up
|I´m trying to give Atletico fans joy, proclaims four-goal Greizmann
|VAR killed Tottenham´s momentum, says Trippier
|Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama