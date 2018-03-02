Pochettino offers help to avoid ´embarrassing´ VAR drama

Mauricio Pochettino is willing to help football's authorities improve the video assistant referee (VAR) system before it is implemented in the Premier League.
While VAR is already in use in leagues including Serie A and the Bundesliga, and LaLiga has confirmed its introduction for 2018-19, the Premier League is yet to decide on the issue.
VAR has had a difficult start in English football, with a trial in the FA Cup leading to long delays while decisions are made, with supporters confused about what is happening.
Pochettino's Tottenham were involved in various VAR decisions during an FA Cup replay against Rochdale, in which Erik Lamela had an early goal ruled out following the use of the technology.
And the Argentine believes work needs to be done to improve the VAR system before it can be used on a full-time basis in the Premier League.
"It's not my decision, but of course that first half was a little bit embarrassing for all the people that love football to watch this spectacle," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against Huddersfield Town.
"The system didn't help, the spectacle, it was a little bit embarrassing. We can do better, we can help. Of course, we'll see what happens.
"Maybe it's too soon to use it next season here but we need to try to help and we need to try to, altogether, to assist the referees better to be right and not lose time or stop the game in the way it was on Wednesday."
Late drama at the end of the half as Juan Mata's goal is ruled out for offside via VAR. Don't go anywhere - @htafcdotcom are still well in this... pic.twitter.com/HOxgyXw86Q— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 17, 2018
UEFA has confirmed VAR will not be brought in for the 2018-19 Champions League, but the system is expected to be used at the World Cup.
"It's a massive competition, football and business and I'm not going to say yes or no, my opinion is not important," Pochettino added. "I hope that the World Cup will be exciting like always, mistakes or no mistakes.
"How I understand football is trying to help the referees. In the end it's not my decision, I'm not going to suffer, I'm going to be on holiday and preparing for next season and trying to enjoy what happens at the World Cup."
How the top of the #PL looks after Man City's latest win pic.twitter.com/3fGdxtqJTz— Premier League (@premierleague) March 1, 2018
Tottenham face a battle to secure Champions League qualification, with Pochettino's men sitting in fourth, as just six points separate second-placed Manchester United with Chelsea in fifth.
"Manchester City is in a very good position and so close to winning the title," Pochettino added.
"We're in behind and we need to fight a lot with different teams to achieve the top four because it will be so important to next season.
"It will be a battle to the end and we know very well that we need to be consistent. After our defeat against Manchester City we're in a run of 16 games unbeaten. That's what we need to do, be consistent, win games and try to finish in the best condition possible to get one place for the Champions League next season.
"Every chance you have in the Premier League you have to try to win. Now it's up to us, because we're in the top four. We feel and think it'll be tough because other teams, important clubs, with very good players can fight with us too. But we're in good form and we need to keep this."
|Middlesbrough 3 Leeds United 0: Bamford hat-trick takes Boro into play-off places
|Liverpool need more than money to keep star players, accepts Klopp
|Monaco confirm Geubbels interest and hit back at Lyon
|PSG call up Weah´s son but Mbappe, Cavani & Verratti miss Troyes
|Matuidi: Dybala is a genius
|No difference between finishing second or fourth, says Mourinho
|Luka Modric charged with perjury in Zdravko Mamic trial
|Dressing room arguments good for West Brom´s survival hopes, Pardew claims
|Mendy questions bullish quotes on Manchester City return
|Pochettino offers help to avoid ´embarrassing´ VAR drama
|Hughton backs ´outstanding´ Wenger to turn Arsenal around
|Tebas backs FA sanction over Guardiola´s yellow ribbon
|Manchester City fined over Wigan incident
|Napoli extend Chiriches deal until 2022
|Guardiola: Premier League title close but not done
|I´d coach him - Di Francesco eager for Balotelli link-up at Roma
|Palace sign former Brazil goalkeeper Cavalieri
|Arsenal players will continue to let Wenger down, insists Ian Wright
|Morata and Barkley must prove themselves to Conte
|Crewe deny Barry Bennell cover-up but will not hold investigation
|Wenger finds ´a lot of positives´ for Arsenal to build on
|Dybala to start for Juve at Lazio as Higuain stays on the sidelines
|Alderweireld to miss Juventus tie, Pochettino confirms
|No more presents for Benitez - Klopp
|Emery defends PSG´s Neymar injury communication
|Klopp delighted with Liverpool reaction since losing Coutinho
|Mourinho does not know if Fellaini will renew Manchester United contract
|Conte challenges Chelsea to match Manchester City´s ambition
|Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
|Newcastle midfielder Shelvey to miss Benitez´s Liverpool return
|Ribery to miss Bayern´s trip to Freiburg
|You can never give up - Zidane defiant on Madrid´s title hopes
|Heynckes: Lewandowski needs to focus on Bayern
|Mendy closing in on Manchester City return
|Marcelo fit for PSG but Zidane unsure on Kroos and Modric
|The door is not closed - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden return at World Cup
|Fulham star Sessegnon dreaming of Premier League
|LaLiga to take VAR plunge in 2018-19
|Melbourne City 1 Melbourne Victory 2: George slays City in derby battle
|Ramsey not giving up on Premier League top-four finish
|Aubameyang research key to penalty save - Ederson
|Iniesta vows ´wronged´ Barca will bounce back against Atleti
|What else should I have done? Dembele defends Dortmund strike
|Neymar surgery positive news, says Brazil´s fitness trainer
|AC Milan v Inter: 2010-11 combined team highlights stark decline
|Bakambu reflects on Villarreal exit after ´record´ CSL move
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Sounders, Red Bulls into quarter-finals
|Balotelli worth €100m, will return to Italy or England – Raiola
|Marotta accepts Can may not join Juventus
|Copa Libertadores Review: Independiente and Santos lose openers, Boca Juniors held
|Milinkovic-Savic better than Pogba as Kezman likens United target to Zidane
|Busquets: Atletico clash will be tougher for Barcelona
|Valverde rues ´invisible penalty´ after Barca draw
|Guardiola: Ederson penalty save key to Arsenal win
|Free-scoring Manchester City eclipse 2016-17 goals tally
|Wenger defends Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan after City thrashing
|EFL Cup final loss damaging for Arsenal confidence, accepts Wenger
|Guardiola lauds ´clinical´ City after they brush Arsenal aside again
|Sane credits Guardiola for rapid improvement
|Las Palmas 1 Barcelona 1: Calleri penalty cancels out Messi opener
|Sensational City mark Guardiola´s 100th game in style
|Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3: Guardiola routs Wenger again in 100th game in charge
|City pile fresh misery on Arsenal with record-breaking first-half
|Chambly to face Les Herbiers in Coupe de France semi-finals
|Zaha recovery ahead of schedule, confirms Hodgson
|Higuain back in favour as Sampaoli ponders Tevez recall
|I knew I would play with Messi one day - Dembele
|Inter hit out against financial allegations
|Napoli´s Zielinski flattered by De Bruyne comparisons
|Higuain recalled but no place for Dybala, Icardi in Argentina squad
|Donnarumma should leave AC Milan, Raiola claims
|Barcelona give support to Florida school shooting hero
|Real Madrid´s Marcelo back in training ahead of PSG Champions League clash
|Flint ´delighted´ to remain at Bristol City after signing new deal
|James Rodriguez returns to Bayern Munich training
|Allardyce expects McCarthy back for pre-season
|Mkhitaryan urges Arsenal players to fight for Wenger
|Neymar injury: World Cup wildcards Brazil boss Tite could use
|Neymar injury: Coutinho, Firmino and the Brazil stars ready to step up
|Guangzhou end Martinez´s CSL nightmare
|Bayern sign Kaiserslautern youngster Will
|Stoger dismisses suggestions of RB Leipzig ´crisis´
|Neymar out for up to three months, says surgeon
|Capoue extends Watford stay until 2022
|Partey on! Thomas renews with Atletico until 2023
|I really want to score at Camp Nou – Griezmann sets sights on Barcelona
|Van Dijk had to ´step up´ after sealing Liverpool switch
|Kompany wary of ´wounded animal´ Arsenal
|We don´t have a choice – PSG president adamant Neymar needs surgery
|Simeone unconcerned by squad size after Carrasco and Gaitan exits
|I´m on the same side as Wenger – Guardiola defends under-fire Arsenal boss
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Dallas fail to reach QFs as America cruise
|Copa Libertadores Review: River rescue late draw on day of stalemates
|Milan hero Donnarumma wants revenge against Juventus
|I´m only an employee – Wenger says Arsenal future out of his hands
|Gattuso: I´m not a guru but I´ve surprised people
|Robin van Persie scores 300th career goal
|PSG coach Emery hopeful over Mbappe injury after Neymar blow
|Simeone: Costa´s presence has boosted Griezmann
|Neymar channels Michael Jordan as injured PSG star vows not to give up
|I´m trying to give Atletico fans joy, proclaims four-goal Greizmann
|VAR killed Tottenham´s momentum, says Trippier
|Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama
|Wembley chaos puts spotlight on VAR
|Lazio 0 AC Milan 0 (0-0 agg, 4-5 on penalties): Donnarumma the spot-kick hero
|Guardiola will not ´damage´ Manchester City with ribbon protest
|Guardiola: Manchester City hero Aguero one of the best
|Atletico Madrid 4 Leganes 0: Griezmann century piles pressure on Barca
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Marseille 0: Di Maria at the double as holders put Neymar injury aside
|Tottenham 6 Rochdale 1: Llorente hat-trick settles replay after VAR farce
|Griezmann reaches 100 goals for Atletico Madrid
|Chambly shock Strasbourg to reach Coupe de France semis
|Allegri unsure over Higuain facing Lazio or Spurs
|VAR controversy dominates replay as Spurs are pegged back
|Neymar to undergo surgery, PSG confirm
|Conte could save Chelsea job by beating Barcelona, claims Gullit
|Henry´s Arsenal dream backed by Laporta
|Juventus 1 Atalanta 0 (2-0 agg): Pjanic sends Juve into Coppa Italia final
|Bayern undecided on James future amid Lewandowski swap reports
|Mangala pledges to return stronger after undergoing surgery
|Struggling Arsenal announce £25m pre-tax profit
|Gullit: AC Milan & Inter lack identity
|Atletico exodus continues as Moya joins Real Sociedad
|´Terrible´ fixtures will focus Manchester City, says Guardiola
|Congested fixture list hurting Barcelona - Valverde
|It depends on him - Guardiola cold on Toure return
|Conte, Mancini and Di Biagio on Italy shortlist
|Dortmund to step up Reus contract talks
|Van Gaal aims dig at ´commercial´ Man United
|City aren´t in division five! – Wenger calls for ´perspective´ after final defeat
|Wenger ´amazed´ by questions over Arsenal future
|Varane: Real Madrid can´t give up on LaLiga
|Wales boss Giggs wants Ramsey future resolved
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Valencia helps Tigres into quarter-finals
|Kane is England´s only world-class player – Sheringham
|Pochettino spoke to Alli after latest controversy
|Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win
|Kane can play for any club in Europe – Ronaldinho
|Ex-Barcelona, Sporting Gijon and Spain star Quini dies
|Neymar won´t face Madrid and should have op, says father
|Championship Review: Dawson spares Hull, Sharp and Blades blunt Reading