No more presents for Benitez - Klopp

Rafael Benitez may be seen as a Liverpool legend but Jurgen Klopp is determined not to give the Newcastle United manager any presents this weekend.
In his last two meetings with Benitez, Klopp feels Liverpool have gifted Newcastle points – throwing away leads in both encounters.
That is something he is keen to avoid this weekend when Benitez returns to the club where he famously lifted the Champions League in 2005, at the end of the first of his six seasons at Anfield.
The 57-year-old is still held in high esteem on Merseyside but Klopp's men will not be taking it easy on Saturday.
"He is a Liverpool legend," Klopp told his pre-match press conference.
Klopp: "Rafa Benitez is one of the best managers in the world. You all know how he can organise a team to make life difficult."— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 2, 2018
Watch live and free: https://t.co/18R2RBMWOE pic.twitter.com/udVVZfxjl6
"He is one of the best managers in the world, and they can make life really difficult.
"I like Rafa as a person but I think we've given enough presents to him already! We were 2-0 up [at Anfield in April 2016] and drew 2-2, and at Newcastle he knew [the 1-1 draw in October 2017] was lucky for them.
"We need to be focused, it will be interesting again."
Liverpool will be without Ben Woodburn and Georginio Wijnaldum due to illness, while Nathaniel Clyne continues to work his way back to full fitness.
James Milner (knock) is a doubt but there is more positive news on Jordan Henderson after he came through a full week of training at the club's Melwood facility.
|Middlesbrough 3 Leeds United 0: Bamford hat-trick takes Boro into play-off places
|Liverpool need more than money to keep star players, accepts Klopp
|Monaco confirm Geubbels interest and hit back at Lyon
|PSG call up Weah´s son but Mbappe, Cavani & Verratti miss Troyes
|Matuidi: Dybala is a genius
|No difference between finishing second or fourth, says Mourinho
|Luka Modric charged with perjury in Zdravko Mamic trial
|Dressing room arguments good for West Brom´s survival hopes, Pardew claims
|Mendy questions bullish quotes on Manchester City return
|Pochettino offers help to avoid ´embarrassing´ VAR drama
|Hughton backs ´outstanding´ Wenger to turn Arsenal around
|Tebas backs FA sanction over Guardiola´s yellow ribbon
|Manchester City fined over Wigan incident
|Napoli extend Chiriches deal until 2022
|Guardiola: Premier League title close but not done
|I´d coach him - Di Francesco eager for Balotelli link-up at Roma
|Palace sign former Brazil goalkeeper Cavalieri
|Arsenal players will continue to let Wenger down, insists Ian Wright
|Morata and Barkley must prove themselves to Conte
|Crewe deny Barry Bennell cover-up but will not hold investigation
|Wenger finds ´a lot of positives´ for Arsenal to build on
|Dybala to start for Juve at Lazio as Higuain stays on the sidelines
|Alderweireld to miss Juventus tie, Pochettino confirms
|No more presents for Benitez - Klopp
|Emery defends PSG´s Neymar injury communication
|Klopp delighted with Liverpool reaction since losing Coutinho
|Mourinho does not know if Fellaini will renew Manchester United contract
|Conte challenges Chelsea to match Manchester City´s ambition
|Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
|Newcastle midfielder Shelvey to miss Benitez´s Liverpool return
|Ribery to miss Bayern´s trip to Freiburg
|You can never give up - Zidane defiant on Madrid´s title hopes
|Heynckes: Lewandowski needs to focus on Bayern
|Mendy closing in on Manchester City return
|Marcelo fit for PSG but Zidane unsure on Kroos and Modric
|The door is not closed - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden return at World Cup
|Fulham star Sessegnon dreaming of Premier League
|LaLiga to take VAR plunge in 2018-19
|Melbourne City 1 Melbourne Victory 2: George slays City in derby battle
|Ramsey not giving up on Premier League top-four finish
|Aubameyang research key to penalty save - Ederson
|Iniesta vows ´wronged´ Barca will bounce back against Atleti
|What else should I have done? Dembele defends Dortmund strike
|Neymar surgery positive news, says Brazil´s fitness trainer
|AC Milan v Inter: 2010-11 combined team highlights stark decline
|Bakambu reflects on Villarreal exit after ´record´ CSL move
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Sounders, Red Bulls into quarter-finals
|Balotelli worth €100m, will return to Italy or England – Raiola
|Marotta accepts Can may not join Juventus
|Copa Libertadores Review: Independiente and Santos lose openers, Boca Juniors held
|Milinkovic-Savic better than Pogba as Kezman likens United target to Zidane
|Busquets: Atletico clash will be tougher for Barcelona
|Valverde rues ´invisible penalty´ after Barca draw
|Guardiola: Ederson penalty save key to Arsenal win
|Free-scoring Manchester City eclipse 2016-17 goals tally
|Wenger defends Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan after City thrashing
|EFL Cup final loss damaging for Arsenal confidence, accepts Wenger
|Guardiola lauds ´clinical´ City after they brush Arsenal aside again
|Sane credits Guardiola for rapid improvement
|Las Palmas 1 Barcelona 1: Calleri penalty cancels out Messi opener
|Sensational City mark Guardiola´s 100th game in style
|Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3: Guardiola routs Wenger again in 100th game in charge
|City pile fresh misery on Arsenal with record-breaking first-half
|Chambly to face Les Herbiers in Coupe de France semi-finals
|Zaha recovery ahead of schedule, confirms Hodgson
|Higuain back in favour as Sampaoli ponders Tevez recall
|I knew I would play with Messi one day - Dembele
|Inter hit out against financial allegations
|Napoli´s Zielinski flattered by De Bruyne comparisons
|Higuain recalled but no place for Dybala, Icardi in Argentina squad
|Donnarumma should leave AC Milan, Raiola claims
|Barcelona give support to Florida school shooting hero
|Real Madrid´s Marcelo back in training ahead of PSG Champions League clash
|Flint ´delighted´ to remain at Bristol City after signing new deal
|James Rodriguez returns to Bayern Munich training
|Allardyce expects McCarthy back for pre-season
|Mkhitaryan urges Arsenal players to fight for Wenger
|Neymar injury: World Cup wildcards Brazil boss Tite could use
|Neymar injury: Coutinho, Firmino and the Brazil stars ready to step up
|Guangzhou end Martinez´s CSL nightmare
|Bayern sign Kaiserslautern youngster Will
|Stoger dismisses suggestions of RB Leipzig ´crisis´
|Neymar out for up to three months, says surgeon
|Capoue extends Watford stay until 2022
|Partey on! Thomas renews with Atletico until 2023
|I really want to score at Camp Nou – Griezmann sets sights on Barcelona
|Van Dijk had to ´step up´ after sealing Liverpool switch
|Kompany wary of ´wounded animal´ Arsenal
|We don´t have a choice – PSG president adamant Neymar needs surgery
|Simeone unconcerned by squad size after Carrasco and Gaitan exits
|I´m on the same side as Wenger – Guardiola defends under-fire Arsenal boss
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Dallas fail to reach QFs as America cruise
|Copa Libertadores Review: River rescue late draw on day of stalemates
|Milan hero Donnarumma wants revenge against Juventus
|I´m only an employee – Wenger says Arsenal future out of his hands
|Gattuso: I´m not a guru but I´ve surprised people
|Robin van Persie scores 300th career goal
|PSG coach Emery hopeful over Mbappe injury after Neymar blow
|Simeone: Costa´s presence has boosted Griezmann
|Neymar channels Michael Jordan as injured PSG star vows not to give up
|I´m trying to give Atletico fans joy, proclaims four-goal Greizmann
|VAR killed Tottenham´s momentum, says Trippier
|Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama
|Wembley chaos puts spotlight on VAR
|Lazio 0 AC Milan 0 (0-0 agg, 4-5 on penalties): Donnarumma the spot-kick hero
|Guardiola will not ´damage´ Manchester City with ribbon protest
|Guardiola: Manchester City hero Aguero one of the best
|Atletico Madrid 4 Leganes 0: Griezmann century piles pressure on Barca
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Marseille 0: Di Maria at the double as holders put Neymar injury aside
|Tottenham 6 Rochdale 1: Llorente hat-trick settles replay after VAR farce
|Griezmann reaches 100 goals for Atletico Madrid
|Chambly shock Strasbourg to reach Coupe de France semis
|Allegri unsure over Higuain facing Lazio or Spurs
|VAR controversy dominates replay as Spurs are pegged back
|Neymar to undergo surgery, PSG confirm
|Conte could save Chelsea job by beating Barcelona, claims Gullit
|Henry´s Arsenal dream backed by Laporta
|Juventus 1 Atalanta 0 (2-0 agg): Pjanic sends Juve into Coppa Italia final
|Bayern undecided on James future amid Lewandowski swap reports
|Mangala pledges to return stronger after undergoing surgery
|Struggling Arsenal announce £25m pre-tax profit
|Gullit: AC Milan & Inter lack identity
|Atletico exodus continues as Moya joins Real Sociedad
|´Terrible´ fixtures will focus Manchester City, says Guardiola
|Congested fixture list hurting Barcelona - Valverde
|It depends on him - Guardiola cold on Toure return
|Conte, Mancini and Di Biagio on Italy shortlist
|Dortmund to step up Reus contract talks
|Van Gaal aims dig at ´commercial´ Man United
|City aren´t in division five! – Wenger calls for ´perspective´ after final defeat
|Wenger ´amazed´ by questions over Arsenal future
|Varane: Real Madrid can´t give up on LaLiga
|Wales boss Giggs wants Ramsey future resolved
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Valencia helps Tigres into quarter-finals
|Kane is England´s only world-class player – Sheringham
|Pochettino spoke to Alli after latest controversy
|Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win
|Kane can play for any club in Europe – Ronaldinho
|Ex-Barcelona, Sporting Gijon and Spain star Quini dies
|Neymar won´t face Madrid and should have op, says father
|Championship Review: Dawson spares Hull, Sharp and Blades blunt Reading