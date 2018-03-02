Napoli extend Chiriches deal until 2022

Vlad Chiriches has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Napoli until 2022.
The Romania international joined the club in July 2015 for a reported €7million after failing to hold down a regular place in Tottenham's team.
He has found himself in a similar position at Napoli, playing the role of a reserve centre-back throughout his time at the Stadio San Paolo.
Chiriches has made just six Serie A appearances this term, with Raul Albiol and Kalidou Koulibaly preferred to him.
IT'S OFFICIAL: #Chiriches extends Napoli deal until 2022
But he has seemingly done enough to suggest he has plenty to offer coach Maurizio Sarri, with the club handing him a new four-year deal.
