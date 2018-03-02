Milinkovic-Savic better than Pogba as Kezman likens United target to Zidane

Mateja Kezman believes Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is now better than Manchester United's Paul Pogba as he tipped the in-demand Lazio star to become the most complete player on the planet and challenge for the Ballon d'Or.

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most sought-after players in Europe amid links with Premier League giants United and Champions League holders Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old midfielder's agent and former Chelsea forward Kezman has already revealed there is "huge" interest in the Serbia international – Ligue 1 powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain also reportedly circling.

And Kezman heaped further praise on his client, who has scored nine Serie A goals and 11 across all competitions for Lazio this season, comparing him to three-time FIFA World Player of the Year and 1998 Ballon d'Or winner Zinedine Zidane.

"When Sergej came to Italy, he was compared with Pogba, because at that moment it was probably the easiest comparison to make in terms of characteristics," Kezman told Mozzart Sport.

"I do really respect Pogba, let's be clear, and other linkers who can run and work for the team, but I think now Sergej has different and better quality than Pogba.

"Over the last six months, he has made enormous progress at Lazio. If he retains his health, he can become the most complete player on the planet.

"He has remarkable attributes and you'll not find another player in the world with that power, muscular structure and height combined with technique and tactical awareness. He has the touch of a Brazilian and some of the things he does remind me of Zinedine Zidane.

"Milinkovic-Savic is the most effective midfielder in Europe right now, as he can score goals in a variety of ways and has a good head on his shoulders. I've played with Arjen Robben, Frank Lampard and some of the best in Europe and I think Sergej can surpass them if he keeps this up.

"He could soon be a candidate for the Ballon d'Or."