Mendy questions bullish quotes on Manchester City return

Benjamin Mendy has distanced himself from quotes suggesting he has targeted the Manchester derby on April 7 for his long-awaited comeback from injury.
France international Mendy joined Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders from Monaco last July for a reported £52 million but, after a bright start at the Etihad Stadium, suffered a serious knee injury in September.
The 23-year-old left-back initially set the Champions League semi-finals, which begin on April 24, as a realistic date for his return.
But in quotes reported on City's website on Friday, Mendy indicated he could be back in action for City's clash with cross-town rivals United three weeks earlier.
"The Manchester derby is a realistic aim," City reported Mendy as saying.
"That's half clear in my mind. I really want to play that game."
However, replying to a City tweet quoting his words, Mendy suggested that may not be the case.
Mendy wrote, following a thinking-face emoji: "Hummm not sure where or when I said that but ... calm down guys, no rush or pressure it will take as long as I need until I'm 100 per cent."
hummm not sure where or when I said that but ... calm down guys, no rush or pressure it will take as long as I need until I’m 100% https://t.co/CRysUTXFhE— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) March 2, 2018
