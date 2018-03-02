Related

Marcelo fit for PSG but Zidane unsure on Kroos and Modric

2 March 2018 13:50

Marcelo will play against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next week after recovering from a hamstring injury, but Zinedine Zidane is not sure Real Madrid midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will be available.

The Brazil left-back returned to training on Friday, but Modric (hamstring) and Kroos (knee) remain on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday's second leg in the French capital with Madrid holding a 3-1 first-leg lead in the last-16 tie.

Madrid host Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday, seeking to return to winning ways after a surprise defeat at Espanyol in midweek, but questions at Zidane's pre-match press conference were dominated by the European clash.

