Luis Enrique one of the best but Conte is a master - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola feels Luis Enrique would be a success in the Premier League but the Manchester City boss maintains Chelsea should be in no rush to sever ties with the masterful Antonio Conte.
Luis Enrique served as Barcelona B coach during Guardiola's celebrated Camp Nou tenure and went on to enjoy a similarly decorated spell in charge of the first team between 2014 and 2017.
Chelsea have been regularly tipped to hire the former Spain international, with their Premier League title defence fading in the face of City's dominance this season, and Sunday's trip to the Etihad Stadium could provide further complications for Conte.
Having been asked to assess Thierry Henry's capabilities as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger on the back of City dishing out comprehensive 3-0 beatings to Arsenal in the EFL Cup final and the top flight this week, Guardiola gave his old colleague a glowing but qualified endorsement.
"It is the same as the question about Thierry Henry managing Arsenal and Arsene [Wenger]. Antonio is the manager to speak about that," he told reporters.
"But [Luis Enrique] has the level to train everywhere, no problem at all. Luis Enrique is one of the best managers I have ever seen.
"He is a friend of mine so I know he can do whatever he wants. But Antonio is the manager of Chelsea."
Last season Chelsea beat City home and away, meaning Conte became the first coach to register a league double of victories over Guardiola, and those exploits certainly left an impression.
"What Antonio has done here, maybe the people don't realise," Guardiola said. "He introduced another way to attack, with five in the back. Another system.
"A lot of teams, even Arsenal who never used it, imitated him to do that. Tactically he is a master.
"He did amazingly in the national team with Italy and with Juventus. I think Conte is going to give something to English football, I am pretty sure about that."
The best way to celebrate the 100th game. An outstanding performance and a great result. Thank you to @ManCity, the staff, the players and above all the fans.— PepTeam (@PepTeam) March 2, 2018
Gran partido y resultado para celebrar los 100 partidos. Gracias al club, el staff, el equipo y sobre todo a la afición. pic.twitter.com/zkh1kEJo70
Guardiola feels any pressure being placed upon the likes of Conte and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is unfair, with the form of the chasing pack cast in an unfair light by City's scarcely credible points total with 10 matches remaining – a haul that leaves them five victories from being crowned champions.
"We have 75 and Leicester won the title with 81 [in 2015-16]. So in March we have a lot of points and that's why there is that gap.
"We did really well but United, Chelsea and Tottenham, they did good. Liverpool as well. The reason why we [lead] is we did really well."
Asked whether he had sympathy for the misery his players wrought upon Wenger over recent days, with Conte perhaps in line for a similar ordeal, Guardiola recalled his own struggles when the bid for trophies went awry at City last term.
"Last season I also had pressure," he added. "The people said, 'What is he doing, this guy with his beliefs? He is going to come here to play [in this style] – what does he believe, that guy?'
"It's always the same. What happened to Arsene is going to happen to me. That's why I said I never understand managers criticising other managers because we are alone. We feel alone when the situation is not good.
"Of course I want to beat them. I want to beat Arsene, I want to beat all of them because they want to beat me. That is normal. In football we know that, when we don't win, what we have done in the past doesn't really matter."
|Lautaro Martinez to Inter 90 per cent done, claims Racing Club president
|Everyone loves him - Zidane unconcerned by Isco woes
|I don´t have money to spend at Chelsea - Conte frustrated by investment limits
|Wenger not ready to prioritise Europa League
|Luis Enrique one of the best but Conte is a master - Guardiola
|Middlesbrough 3 Leeds United 0: Bamford hat-trick takes Boro into play-off places
|Liverpool need more than money to keep star players, accepts Klopp
|Monaco confirm Geubbels interest and hit back at Lyon
|PSG call up Weah´s son but Mbappe, Cavani & Verratti miss Troyes
|Matuidi: Dybala is a genius
|No difference between finishing second or fourth, says Mourinho
|Luka Modric charged with perjury in Zdravko Mamic trial
|Dressing room arguments good for West Brom´s survival hopes, Pardew claims
|Mendy questions bullish quotes on Manchester City return
|Pochettino offers help to avoid ´embarrassing´ VAR drama
|Hughton backs ´outstanding´ Wenger to turn Arsenal around
|Tebas backs FA sanction over Guardiola´s yellow ribbon
|Manchester City fined over Wigan incident
|Napoli extend Chiriches deal until 2022
|Guardiola: Premier League title close but not done
|I´d coach him - Di Francesco eager for Balotelli link-up at Roma
|Palace sign former Brazil goalkeeper Cavalieri
|Arsenal players will continue to let Wenger down, insists Ian Wright
|Crewe deny Barry Bennell cover-up but will not hold investigation
|Morata and Barkley must prove themselves to Conte
|Wenger finds ´a lot of positives´ for Arsenal to build on
|Dybala to start for Juve at Lazio as Higuain stays on the sidelines
|Alderweireld to miss Juventus tie, Pochettino confirms
|No more presents for Benitez - Klopp
|Emery defends PSG´s Neymar injury communication
|Klopp delighted with Liverpool reaction since losing Coutinho
|Mourinho does not know if Fellaini will renew Manchester United contract
|Conte challenges Chelsea to match Manchester City´s ambition
|Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
|Newcastle midfielder Shelvey to miss Benitez´s Liverpool return
|Ribery to miss Bayern´s trip to Freiburg
|You can never give up - Zidane defiant on Madrid´s title hopes
|Heynckes: Lewandowski needs to focus on Bayern
|Mendy closing in on Manchester City return
|Marcelo fit for PSG but Zidane unsure on Kroos and Modric
|The door is not closed - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden return at World Cup
|Fulham star Sessegnon dreaming of Premier League
|LaLiga to take VAR plunge in 2018-19
|Melbourne City 1 Melbourne Victory 2: George slays City in derby battle
|Ramsey not giving up on Premier League top-four finish
|Aubameyang research key to penalty save - Ederson
|Iniesta vows ´wronged´ Barca will bounce back against Atleti
|What else should I have done? Dembele defends Dortmund strike
|Neymar surgery positive news, says Brazil´s fitness trainer
|AC Milan v Inter: 2010-11 combined team highlights stark decline
|Bakambu reflects on Villarreal exit after ´record´ CSL move
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Sounders, Red Bulls into quarter-finals
|Balotelli worth €100m, will return to Italy or England – Raiola
|Marotta accepts Can may not join Juventus
|Copa Libertadores Review: Independiente and Santos lose openers, Boca Juniors held
|Milinkovic-Savic better than Pogba as Kezman likens United target to Zidane
|Busquets: Atletico clash will be tougher for Barcelona
|Valverde rues ´invisible penalty´ after Barca draw
|Guardiola: Ederson penalty save key to Arsenal win
|Free-scoring Manchester City eclipse 2016-17 goals tally
|Wenger defends Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan after City thrashing
|EFL Cup final loss damaging for Arsenal confidence, accepts Wenger
|Guardiola lauds ´clinical´ City after they brush Arsenal aside again
|Sane credits Guardiola for rapid improvement
|Las Palmas 1 Barcelona 1: Calleri penalty cancels out Messi opener
|Sensational City mark Guardiola´s 100th game in style
|Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3: Guardiola routs Wenger again in 100th game in charge
|City pile fresh misery on Arsenal with record-breaking first-half
|Chambly to face Les Herbiers in Coupe de France semi-finals
|Zaha recovery ahead of schedule, confirms Hodgson
|Higuain back in favour as Sampaoli ponders Tevez recall
|I knew I would play with Messi one day - Dembele
|Inter hit out against financial allegations
|Napoli´s Zielinski flattered by De Bruyne comparisons
|Higuain recalled but no place for Dybala, Icardi in Argentina squad
|Donnarumma should leave AC Milan, Raiola claims
|Barcelona give support to Florida school shooting hero
|Real Madrid´s Marcelo back in training ahead of PSG Champions League clash
|Flint ´delighted´ to remain at Bristol City after signing new deal
|James Rodriguez returns to Bayern Munich training
|Allardyce expects McCarthy back for pre-season
|Mkhitaryan urges Arsenal players to fight for Wenger
|Neymar injury: World Cup wildcards Brazil boss Tite could use
|Neymar injury: Coutinho, Firmino and the Brazil stars ready to step up
|Guangzhou end Martinez´s CSL nightmare
|Bayern sign Kaiserslautern youngster Will
|Stoger dismisses suggestions of RB Leipzig ´crisis´
|Neymar out for up to three months, says surgeon
|Capoue extends Watford stay until 2022
|Partey on! Thomas renews with Atletico until 2023
|I really want to score at Camp Nou – Griezmann sets sights on Barcelona
|Van Dijk had to ´step up´ after sealing Liverpool switch
|Kompany wary of ´wounded animal´ Arsenal
|We don´t have a choice – PSG president adamant Neymar needs surgery
|Simeone unconcerned by squad size after Carrasco and Gaitan exits
|I´m on the same side as Wenger – Guardiola defends under-fire Arsenal boss
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Dallas fail to reach QFs as America cruise
|Copa Libertadores Review: River rescue late draw on day of stalemates
|Milan hero Donnarumma wants revenge against Juventus
|I´m only an employee – Wenger says Arsenal future out of his hands
|Gattuso: I´m not a guru but I´ve surprised people
|Robin van Persie scores 300th career goal
|PSG coach Emery hopeful over Mbappe injury after Neymar blow
|Simeone: Costa´s presence has boosted Griezmann
|Neymar channels Michael Jordan as injured PSG star vows not to give up
|I´m trying to give Atletico fans joy, proclaims four-goal Greizmann
|VAR killed Tottenham´s momentum, says Trippier
|Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama