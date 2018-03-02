Related

Article

Busquets: Atletico clash will be tougher for Barcelona

2 March 2018 02:11

Sergio Busquets said Atletico Madrid will be a tougher battle as the Barcelona midfielder quickly turned his attention to the top-of-the-table clash following Thursday's shock draw at Las Palmas.

LaLiga leaders Barca dropped points against relegation-threatened Las Palmas, who earned a 1-1 draw after Jonathan Calleri's penalty cancelled out Lionel Messi's 21st-minute opener.

Las Palmas were gifted the opportunity to equalise following the break when referee Antonio Mateu pointed to the spot, with Barca head coach Ernesto Valverde lamenting the "invisible penalty" post-match.

The result saw Barca's lead over second-placed Atletico left at five points and Busquets said: "We've dropped two points [against Las Palmas] in an important moment.

"But we knew that it was a difficult ground to come to, even though they're in the bottom three. 

"Sunday's game against Atletico will be the tougher battle.

"We are in a privileged position in LaLiga and we're going to try and keep it that way with a win this weekend." 

On the penalty incident in the 48th minute, Barca team-mate Andres Iniesta added: "I didn't see the penalty, but the referee referred to possible hands.

"It is a contrary situation, as the [Las Palmas] goalkeeper's handball outside the area before half-time was very clear, but we can't change the result now.  

"We leave with a bittersweet sensation, because we've let two points go. We lacked that final pass in the final third and we weren't able to build a bigger lead when we got ahead." 

Undefeated Barca welcome Atletico to Camp Nou on Sunday.

Sponsored links

Friday 2 March

06:41 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Sounders, Red Bulls into quarter-finals
05:08 Balotelli worth €100m, will return to Italy or England – Raiola
05:05 Marotta accepts Can may not join Juventus
03:59 Copa Libertadores Review: Independiente and Santos lose openers, Boca Juniors held
03:04 Milinkovic-Savic better than Pogba as Kezman likens United target to Zidane
02:11 Busquets: Atletico clash will be tougher for Barcelona
00:46 Valverde rues ´invisible penalty´ after Barca draw
00:42 Guardiola: Ederson penalty save key to Arsenal win
00:38 Free-scoring Manchester City eclipse 2016-17 goals tally
00:13 Wenger defends Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan after City thrashing

Thursday 1 March

23:53 EFL Cup final loss damaging for Arsenal confidence, accepts Wenger
23:45 Guardiola lauds ´clinical´ City after they brush Arsenal aside again
23:37 Sane credits Guardiola for rapid improvement
23:03 Las Palmas 1 Barcelona 1: Calleri penalty cancels out Messi opener
23:02 Sensational City mark Guardiola´s 100th game in style
22:36 Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3: Guardiola routs Wenger again in 100th game in charge
21:46 City pile fresh misery on Arsenal with record-breaking first-half
21:16 Chambly to face Les Herbiers in Coupe de France semi-finals
21:03 Zaha recovery ahead of schedule, confirms Hodgson
20:54 Higuain back in favour as Sampaoli ponders Tevez recall
20:16 I knew I would play with Messi one day - Dembele
20:00 Inter hit out against financial allegations
19:31 Napoli´s Zielinski flattered by De Bruyne comparisons
19:30 Higuain recalled but no place for Dybala, Icardi in Argentina squad
18:34 Donnarumma should leave AC Milan, Raiola claims
17:32 Barcelona give support to Florida school shooting hero
17:30 Real Madrid´s Marcelo back in training ahead of PSG Champions League clash
17:18 Flint ´delighted´ to remain at Bristol City after signing new deal
17:15 James Rodriguez returns to Bayern Munich training
17:09 Allardyce expects McCarthy back for pre-season
17:03 Mkhitaryan urges Arsenal players to fight for Wenger
16:43 Neymar injury: World Cup wildcards Brazil boss Tite could use
16:43 Neymar injury: Coutinho, Firmino and the Brazil stars ready to step up
16:35 Guangzhou end Martinez´s CSL nightmare
15:54 Bayern sign Kaiserslautern youngster Will
14:44 Stoger dismisses suggestions of RB Leipzig ´crisis´
13:38 Neymar out for up to three months, says surgeon
12:26 Capoue extends Watford stay until 2022
12:23 Partey on! Thomas renews with Atletico until 2023
12:14 I really want to score at Camp Nou – Griezmann sets sights on Barcelona
11:45 Van Dijk had to ´step up´ after sealing Liverpool switch
10:54 Kompany wary of ´wounded animal´ Arsenal
10:25 We don´t have a choice – PSG president adamant Neymar needs surgery
09:47 Simeone unconcerned by squad size after Carrasco and Gaitan exits
06:56 I´m on the same side as Wenger – Guardiola defends under-fire Arsenal boss
06:20 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Dallas fail to reach QFs as America cruise
05:23 Copa Libertadores Review: River rescue late draw on day of stalemates
03:28 Milan hero Donnarumma wants revenge against Juventus
03:28 I´m only an employee – Wenger says Arsenal future out of his hands
01:27 Gattuso: I´m not a guru but I´ve surprised people
01:25 Robin van Persie scores 300th career goal
01:03 PSG coach Emery hopeful over Mbappe injury after Neymar blow
00:58 Simeone: Costa´s presence has boosted Griezmann
00:51 Neymar channels Michael Jordan as injured PSG star vows not to give up
00:41 I´m trying to give Atletico fans joy, proclaims four-goal Greizmann
00:27 VAR killed Tottenham´s momentum, says Trippier
00:18 Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama

Wednesday 28 February

23:57 Wembley chaos puts spotlight on VAR
23:44 Lazio 0 AC Milan 0 (0-0 agg, 4-5 on penalties): Donnarumma the spot-kick hero
23:30 Guardiola will not ´damage´ Manchester City with ribbon protest
23:30 Guardiola: Manchester City hero Aguero one of the best
23:19 Atletico Madrid 4 Leganes 0: Griezmann century piles pressure on Barca
23:02 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Marseille 0: Di Maria at the double as holders put Neymar injury aside
22:43 Tottenham 6 Rochdale 1: Llorente hat-trick settles replay after VAR farce
22:41 Griezmann reaches 100 goals for Atletico Madrid
22:33 Chambly shock Strasbourg to reach Coupe de France semis
22:05 Allegri unsure over Higuain facing Lazio or Spurs
21:40 VAR controversy dominates replay as Spurs are pegged back
21:00 Neymar to undergo surgery, PSG confirm
19:57 Conte could save Chelsea job by beating Barcelona, claims Gullit
19:55 Henry´s Arsenal dream backed by Laporta
19:25 Juventus 1 Atalanta 0 (2-0 agg): Pjanic sends Juve into Coppa Italia final
18:56 Bayern undecided on James future amid Lewandowski swap reports
18:50 Mangala pledges to return stronger after undergoing surgery
17:46 Struggling Arsenal announce £25m pre-tax profit
17:30 Gullit: AC Milan & Inter lack identity
16:56 Atletico exodus continues as Moya joins Real Sociedad
16:25 ´Terrible´ fixtures will focus Manchester City, says Guardiola
16:20 Congested fixture list hurting Barcelona - Valverde
15:56 It depends on him - Guardiola cold on Toure return
14:07 Conte, Mancini and Di Biagio on Italy shortlist
13:15 Dortmund to step up Reus contract talks
12:37 Van Gaal aims dig at ´commercial´ Man United
10:59 City aren´t in division five! – Wenger calls for ´perspective´ after final defeat
10:30 Wenger ´amazed´ by questions over Arsenal future
09:53 Varane: Real Madrid can´t give up on LaLiga
09:14 Wales boss Giggs wants Ramsey future resolved
06:43 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Valencia helps Tigres into quarter-finals
05:51 Kane is England´s only world-class player – Sheringham
04:47 Pochettino spoke to Alli after latest controversy
03:44 Copa Libertadores Review: Inter target Martinez leads Racing to win
03:04 Kane can play for any club in Europe – Ronaldinho
01:58 Ex-Barcelona, Sporting Gijon and Spain star Quini dies
00:11 Neymar won´t face Madrid and should have op, says father
00:00 Championship Review: Dawson spares Hull, Sharp and Blades blunt Reading

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 26 +56 66
2 Atlético Madrid 26 +34 61
3 Real Madrid 26 +34 51
4 Valencia 26 +20 50
5 Sevilla 26 -6 42

Facebook

18+ GambleAware