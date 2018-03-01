Stoger dismisses suggestions of RB Leipzig ´crisis´

Peter Stoger is unconvinced by suggestions RB Leipzig are in a "crisis" as they prepare to host his Borussia Dortmund side in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig head into Saturday's clash having lost each of their last three games in all competitions, including back-to-back league defeats to Eintracht Frankfurt and Cologne.

Their poor form stretches back further, however, as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have won just three league games since beating Werder Bremen 2-0 on November 25.

As such, Leipzig have fallen down to sixth in the Bundesliga table, three points adrift of second-placed Dortmund.

Stoger is not buying talk of a "crisis" at the club, however, adamant people are too quick to revise their opinions of teams.

"This is what I'm talking about," Stoger told reporters at his pre-match news conference.

"The week before last, Leipzig played in Napoli. The game was very good and clearly people celebrated them.

"Now, one week or so later, they have a 'crisis'. This is what I mean with the time factor.

"These are the questions, but you have to take care when you rate them. These were several games. There are reasons why they didn't go well [for Leipzig].

"I don't see a crisis, but I can see the discussions about Leipzig. These are discussions I've talked about. You have to face them [as a coach].

"It's a main part of the job as a coach or club manager. You needn't absorb everything, as some things you have to handle because they're important.

"After that you should work them out with your team to make them different or better. Actually, I can't see a crisis in Leipzig.

"At the end of the day, there are the things the team of Leipzig stands for, which is the quality of their coach, their stadium and the players.

"I have to say, this team has been established near the top of the Bundesliga in the last two years for good reason, therefore we are aware [of their strengths]."