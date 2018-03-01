Sane credits Guardiola for rapid improvement

Leroy Sane believes Pep Guardiola deserves the credit for his remarkable improvement at Manchester City.
Sane was involved in two goals and scored the third himself as City ran riot against Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday, winning 3-0 against the Gunners for the second time in five days.
Victory puts City 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League, with five more league wins enough to guarantee the title to add to the EFL Cup trophy secured against Arsenal on Sunday.
Sane was unplayable during the first half and he feels Guardiola holds the key to his excellent performances this term, the Germany international having scored seven Premier League goals and provided 11 assists.
"He always tries with every player and with me, [tells us] to give 100 per cent what you have and don't rest and in every training session and game do your best," Sane told Sky Sports.
"I improve so much with him, every player can tell you that. He's a really good coach and tries to see where you can improve, sees your mistakes and tries to help you.
"I think we had a really good first half, played well all together and [for] the three goals [we had to] counter-attack really well and everyone played really well, the last pass was good, everyone who had to score did score the goal."
Otra victoria muy importante y con un gran juego del equipo. A seguir así! //Another major win, and a fantastic showing for the whole team. Let's keep it up! C'mon, City!! pic.twitter.com/IlOeICRyOI— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) March 1, 2018
Bernardo Silva got City up and running after 15 minutes of Guardiola's 100th game in charge, bending in a terrific 20-yard strike after being set up by Sane.
The Portugal international was brought into the side in place of the injured Fernandinho and Silva wants City to wrap up the Premier League title as quickly as possible:
"Great game, especially in the first half we were very focused and concentrated," Silva told Sky Sports. "Happy to keep first place and 16 points lead from Manchester United.
"It was a great pass, a great play from Leroy and I had the space on my left foot, I shot and it was a good goal - I'm happy with that.
"We want to win it as fast as we can and win every game, happy with the three points and now we are at home to Chelsea and [will] try to do the same."
So proud of my teammates.— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) March 1, 2018
Well done team, great night. #wearecity #together
