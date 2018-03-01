Related

Neymar channels Michael Jordan as injured PSG star vows not to give up

1 March 2018 00:51

A determined Neymar has vowed not to give up on his road to recovery as the Paris Saint-Germain forward prepares to undergo surgery on a fractured foot.

Neymar will spend a period on the sidelines after suffering a cracked metatarsal during PSG's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over rivals Marseille on Sunday.

The world's most expensive footballer, having arrived from Barcelona in a blockbuster deal worth €222million last August, will miss the return leg of PSG's Champions League last-16 showdown against holders Real Madrid.

But Neymar remains upbeat, the 26-year-old Brazil international using a quote made famous by six-time NBA champion and Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan as a source of inspiration.

"Obstacles should not stop you. If you find a wall, do not give up. Discover how to climb it," Neymar wrote on Instagram, with an accompanying photo of him injured on the field against Marseille at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar, who has been linked with a sensational switch to Spanish and European champions Madrid, has flourished at PSG.

The Brazilian has scored 28 goals across all competitions for the French giants this season.

Meanwhile, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said he is hopeful Neymar will be fit for the Champions League quarter-finals, should Unai Emery's side overturn their 2-1 deficit.

"It was the best decision for Neymar and the club, and it was a decision made by the player himself, the club and Brazil. We didn't have the choice, we decided to operate," he said following PSG's 3-0 win over Marseille in the last eight of the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

Al-Khelaifi added: "We could not take the risk of delaying the operation. We do not want to waste time, so we hope he will be ready for the quarterfinals of the Champions League."

