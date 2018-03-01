James Rodriguez returns to Bayern Munich training

James Rodriguez has returned to Bayern Munich training following a calf injury.

The Colombia international was forced off just before half-time in Bayern's 5-0 Champions League demolition of Besiktas on February 20 with a calf strain and has not trained since.

But he returned to the club on Thursday and was able to complete some light running and ball work, guided by the club's rehabilitation coach Thomas Wilhelmi.

Bayern travel to Freiburg on Sunday hoping to at least ensure their lead at the Bundesliga summit remains at 19 points, but the game is said to have come too soon for James.

The 26-year-old has impressed so far at Bayern, despite an initially difficult adaptation period.

He has scored four goals and set up another six in 16 Bundesliga appearances, and club chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently expressed his happiness with James, hailing him as a "very important player".

#Rummenigge: "@jamesdrodriguez is an important player for us. Technically strong with a wonderful shot!"



What do you think is James' best attribute? #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/cKX0vSNFaC — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 28, 2018

James is on loan from Real Madrid until the end of next season, with Bayern having a purchase option of €42million.