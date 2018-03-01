Inter hit out against financial allegations

Inter have hit out at "incorrect and misleading" reports about the financial state of the club.

A report in Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said Inter should not be allowed to play in Serie A due to financial irregularities.

The report indicated Inter's consolidated net equity had fallen €29million to negative €83.4m in the period to June 2017.

Italian football does not abide by UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations, but Il Sole 24 Ore said "a chronic deficit in the balance sheet and income statement" should block Inter's participation in Serie A.

Responding in a statement released on the club website on Thursday, Inter hit out at the newspaper for inaccurate reporting of the club's financial situation.

"With reference to reports published by Il Sole 24 Ore on March 1, Inter would like to make it clear that its consolidated financial statements contain comprehensive data and information as required by the Italian Civil Code and legal and regulatory provisions relating to the financial statements of football clubs," the statement said.

"This data shows that that the views expressed in the article are both incorrect and misleading as well as harmful to the image of the club, which has fully adhered to Italian law and FIGC [Italian Football Federation] regulations.

"The financial statement ending June 30 2017 was approved first by the relevant club bodies and then by the shareholders' meeting, before successfully passing checks carried out by the Professional Football Clubs Supervisory Commission.

"The club believes it to be of primary importance that laws and regulations on financial statements are adhered to and will take all necessary legal actions to defend itself and its image in order to once again confirm that the financial information contained in the financial statement, explanatory notes and management report is transparent and truthful."

Inter are owned by the Suning Group, the Chinese company completing a takeover of the Serie A club in 2016.