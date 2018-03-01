Article

CONCACAF Champions League Review: Dallas fail to reach QFs as America cruise

1 March 2018 06:20

FC Dallas crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions League despite their second-leg win at home to Tauro, while seven-time champions America had no problems.

Dallas claimed a 3-2 victory over Panama's Tauro on Wednesday but the MLS outfit failed to reach the quarter-finals on away goals – the tie ending 3-3 on aggregate.

Oscar Pareja's Dallas lost the opening leg 1-0 away from home and their hopes of progressing were dealt a major blow in the 15th minute, when Edwin Aguilar scored for the visitors.

Dallas responded just past the half-hour mark at Toyota Stadium after Maximiliano Urruti riffled a thunderous volley into the roof of the net, only for Tauro to retake the lead through Jesus Gonzalez on the stroke of half-time.

That proved to be the decisive goal as strikes from Mauro Diaz and Cristian Colman – who put Dallas ahead on the night with his 92nd-minute effort – were not enough to lift the Americans.

Tauro will meet America in the last eight after the Mexican giants triumphed 6-2 on aggregate.

America were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Deportivo Saprissa midweek but their passage was virtually secured prior to kick-off, having romped to a 5-1 first-leg victory in Costa Rica.

As for Guadalajara, they humbled Cibao 5-0 to seal a comprehensive 7-0 rout over two legs.

Guadalajara will face either Seattle Sounders or Santa Tecla in the quarters.

