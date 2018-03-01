City pile fresh misery on Arsenal with record-breaking first-half

Manchester City inflicted Arsenal's worst first-half performance of the Premier League era on the Gunners with a breathtaking display at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Leroy Sane helped to set up two brilliant goals for Bernardo and David Silva and scored the third himself as the champions-elect ran riot over Arsenal again, four days after Sunday's 3-0 Wembley win in the EFL Cup final.

Arsenal had never conceded three goals before half-time at home in the Premier League before, but they were perhaps fortunate to escape without further punishment, Petr Cech denying Sergio Aguero his 200th City goal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan had urged Arsenal to "fight" for under-fire manager Arsene Wenger, but an awful defensive display will likely lead to fresh calls for the Frenchman to be replaced.