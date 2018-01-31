Article

Watford loan Zarate to Velez

31 January 2018 08:57

Watford have announced striker Mauro Zarate has completed a return to Argentine club Velez Sarsfield on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Zarate had posted an Instagram video of his return to his homeland earlier in the month, but Watford stressed the paperwork was only wrapped up on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old failed to score in the Premier League during his time at Watford, which was heavily disrupted by an ACL injury suffered shortly after he arrived from Fiorentina.

Zarate spent the first half of the season on loan at Al Nasr, where he scored three goals in eight Arabian Gulf League appearances.

The Argentine made his name at Velez as a youngster and returned for a one-season spell in 2013-14 before moving to West Ham.

