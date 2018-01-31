Stoke seal €16m Ndiaye deal

Stoke City have completed the signing of midfielder Badou Ndiaye from Galatasaray for a fee of €16 million.
The Senegal international completed his medical on Tuesday before personal terms were agreed and a work permit was secured on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old has been capped seven times by his country and will be eyeing a starting berth for the Potters' trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.
"It's a very good team in England, so I'm very happy and proud," he told Stoke's official website.
"I'm really, really happy. As I said, I wanted to join Stoke City. Today I'm here, I truly hope I will have a good time here and help the team do well."
