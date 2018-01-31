Southampton 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Stephens rescues a point for struggling Saints

Jack Stephens' first Premier League goal was not enough to ease Southampton's relegation concerns as Mauricio Pellegrino's side could only draw 1-1 with fellow strugglers Brighton and Hove Albion.

Stephens managed to get something on James Ward-Prowse's 64th-minute free-kick to rescue a point for the Saints – but the goal was not enough to prevent the hosts from equalling their unwanted club record of 12 Premier League games without a win.

It could have been an even more frustrating evening for Southampton after Glenn Murray put fellow strugglers Brighton into an early lead from the penalty spot at St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton went on to control proceedings but finding a way through proved difficult, Mat Ryan rarely worried in the visitors' goal.

However, some poor Brighton defending gifted Stephens the leveller and the Seagulls had to cling on for a point.

The draw does little for either team in their battle for survival, with Southampton third bottom on 23 points, while Brighton are three places and one point better off.

After a miserable run of league form that has seen Southampton fail to win since late November, the last thing Pellegrino needed was a sluggish start.

But Saints were slow out of the blocks and Jose Izquierdo blazed over inside the opening 60 seconds after Murray and Pascal Gross linked up nicely on the right.

Murray was much more precise 14 minutes later after Wesley Hoedt had clumsily tripped Solly March in the penalty area, Brighton's lone striker sending Alex McCarthy the wrong way with the resulting spot-kick.

When Southampton eventually settled into their rhythm they began to dominate possession, but Ryan's goal was rarely threatened.

On the one occasion it was, the chance came via a mistake from the Australian goalkeeper, his clearance on the half hour hitting Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and rebounding onto the crossbar.