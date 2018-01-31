Sigi Schmid says Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Galaxy just speculation

LA Galaxy head coach Sigi Schmid played down reports linking the MLS side with Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Los Angeles has emerged as a possible destination for 36-year-old Ibrahimovic, who is in the final six months of the contract extension he signed at United last August.

Ibrahimovic was linked with the Galaxy before he joined United from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 and again prior to re-signing at Old Trafford following a serious knee injury suffered last season.

"There's been a lot of talk about it in the past and it's something that maybe gets opened up again," Schmid told LA Galaxy Insider Tuesday in response to the speculation. "I don't know what's there. If there was something there, I'm sure we'd all know. Right now, it's all rumors."

United manager Jose Mourinho said he would not stop Ibrahimovic from moving to the Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in all competitions during his first season at United last term, before an anterior cruciate ligament injury ended his campaign prematurely.

Knee problems have limited Ibrahimovic's appearances in 2017-18, with the Swede playing just seven matches in all competitions.

Ibrahimovic has not played since United's 2-2 draw against Burnley in December due to a problem with the same knee he injured in 2016-17.

The Galaxy, who have boasted David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Robbie Keane in the past, failed to make the MLS playoffs last season.