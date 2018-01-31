Article

Newcastle United 1 Burnley 1: Benitez´s horror home run goes on

31 January 2018 22:42

Newcastle United's home winless run in the Premier League stretched to eight matches as Burnley struck late to secure a 1-1 draw at St James' Park on Wednesday.

Sam Vokes came off the bench and forced a header in off an unfortunate Karl Darlow in the 85th minute to seal a share of the points, ending the visitors' four-game losing streak across all competitions.

Desperate to end a horror home run that has plagued them since October, Newcastle seemed on course for a pressure-relieving victory when Jamaal Lascelles broke the deadlock midway through the second half.

Joselu, who looks set to face competition from impending arrival Islam Slimani, had failed to convert a first-half penalty.

But it hardly seemed to matter when skipper Lascelles nodded in his second of the campaign from a corner supplied by impressive debutant Kenedy, who is on loan from Chelsea.

That was until Vokes' header came back off the crossbar and bounced in off Darlow, leaving Newcastle with only a third point from a possible 24 since their last home victory, as Burnley edge up to seventh place.

Sean Dyche's night began on a more worrisome note with key midfielder Steven Defour ruled out for "at least" two months with a knee injury that requires surgery.

And his headaches almost increased when Newcastle new boy Kenedy curled an effort that deflected off Kevin Long and into the left post, with a flat-footed Christian Atsu only able to scuff his follow-up straight at Pope.

Having seen their own appeals for a penalty waved away midway through the half, the visitors could have few complaints over Simon Hooper's decision to award a spot-kick at the other end as Phil Bardsley was punished for a rash sliding challenge on Kenedy.

The Magpies' have hardly been clinical of front of goal, however, and finishing proved their undoing once more, with Joselu's meek attempt low to Pope's left comfortably parried away from danger.

Barnes, a reported transfer target for the likes of Chelsea and Crystal Palace, failed to make the most of a chance soon after the restart, curling around the far post from inside the area.

Dyche turned to Aaron Lennon as the game's second debutant on the hour, but there was nothing the former Everton man could do to prevent his team falling behind to Lascelles' header.

The defender got away from Long on Kenedy's enticing corner and powered home a header at the near post.

Joselu was at fault for failing to extend the lead as the match entered its closing stages, spearing a left-footed finish across the face of goal following a swift counter-attack.

And the home side were made to pay for their leading scorer's miss when substitute Vokes popped up to force home the late equaliser. Long's initial effort drew a sharp save from Darlow, who inadvertently deflected Vokes' follow-up in off his back after the striker's header ricocheted off the bar.


Key Opta Stats:

- Newcastle's eight-game winless run at St James' Park (W0 D3 L5) is their worst run since April 2009 (also eight).
- Burnley have not won any of their last 51 Premier League games when they have conceded the first goal (D10 L41).
- All three of Jamaal Lascelles’ goals in the Premier League this season have been headers from corners.
- Joselu is the first Newcastle player to miss a Premier League penalty since Loic Remy on Boxing Day 2013 against Stoke.
- Nick Pope has faced five Premier League penalties in just 22 appearances – Joselu’s effort was the first one he had saved.

- Karl Darlow is just the second Newcastle goalkeeper to score a Premier League own goal, after Shay Given in October 2007 against Everton.

Sponsored links

Thursday 1 February

09:17 It probably won´t happen again - Eriksen revels in 11-second strike
08:37 Mourinho: United contenders for everything by 2020
06:35 Ferdinand labels Kane a ´real number nine´ as Lukaku struggles for Man United
05:26 Chelsea signing Emerson says ´I´ll always be a Roma fan´
05:24 Pochettino lauds Eriksen for ´great´ display
04:52 Spurs game not for Sanchez – Mourinho
04:30 Socceroos will play ´my way´, says Van Marwijk
03:38 Gattuso: Calhanoglu distraught after horror miss in semi-final stalemate
02:04 Everton give Mangala Man City escape route
02:02 Palace secure Norway striker Sorloth
01:36 Deadline Day round-up: Aubameyang, Giroud get their moves as Mahrez misses out
01:28 West Ham launch investigation into alleged transfer discrimination
01:05 Guardiola laments more close shaves for Manchester City stars
00:58 Swansea swoop for Leicester´s King
00:48 Lambert satisfied with Stoke momentum after bore draw
00:47 West Ham win race to sign Hugill
00:47 ´Disappointed´ Mahrez will be welcomed back – Puel
00:34 Slimani joins Newcastle on loan
00:32 Chelsea win the best yet, says Howe
00:30 Chelsea boss Conte - I´m doing a great job
00:17 Hughton calls for players to ´step up´
00:14 Markovic leaves Liverpool on loan again, Wilson sent to Hull
00:11 Real Sociedad replace Martinez with Roma´s Moreno
00:05 Kane would love to score the goal Jones did – Mourinho
00:01 Allardyce excited by Walcott and Coleman partnership

Wednesday 31 January

23:34 A perfect match - Real Betis confirm Fabian renewal in ´First Dates´ video
23:20 Leganes 1 Sevilla 1: Siovas strike keeps giant killers on course
23:02 Monaco 2 Montpellier 0: VAR intervenes but Falcao´s brace decisive
22:56 Manchester City 3 West Brom 0: De Bruyne turns in latest masterclass amid fears for Silva
22:55 Tottenham 2 Manchester United 0: Rapid Eriksen goal inspires Spurs to victory
22:55 Stoke City 0 Watford 0: N´Diaye introduced in dull draw
22:42 Southampton 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Stephens rescues a point for struggling Saints
22:42 Newcastle United 1 Burnley 1: Benitez´s horror home run goes on
22:42 AC Milan 0 Lazio 0: Hosts with it all to do in semi-final second leg
22:39 Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 3: Conte blue as Cherries run riot
22:37 Everton 2 Leicester City 1: Walcott shines as Foxes miss Mahrez
22:08 Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
22:03 Silva limps off with suspected hip injury
21:59 Stoke seal €16m Ndiaye deal
21:51 From Coutinho to Kleberson - Brazil´s mixed Premier League history as Lucas Moura jets in
21:49 Eriksen thunderbolt marks United´s quickest Premier League goal conceded
21:18 Ex-Manchester United man Bebe returns to Rayo Vallecano
21:07 Arsenal loan out Akpom, Bielik and Reine-Adelaide
21:05 Younes rejects Napoli deal and opts for Ajax stay
20:58 Inter loan Nagatomo to Galatasaray
20:47 Burnley midfielder Defour facing two months out with knee injury
20:46 Debuchy ends fruitless Arsenal stint to join Saint-Etienne
20:36 Roma loan Silva to replace Emerson
20:21 Laporte makes City debut, Evans absent for West Brom
20:18 Coutinho versatility an asset to Barca, says Valverde
19:54 Deadline Day round-up: Giroud in & Batshuayi out at Chelsea as Auba sets off carousel
19:35 PSG´s Lucas Moura signs for Tottenham
19:29 Giroud grateful to Arsenal after ending ´beautiful story´
19:07 Ozil teases Arsenal fans with ´signing´ photo
19:02 Arsenal´s LMAO is no joke – Wenger has nowhere to hide after huge Gunners spend
18:57 Oxford returns to Monchengladbach
18:36 Nasri agrees Antalyaspor departure
18:13 Aubameyang apologises to Dortmund fans over handling of Arsenal move
18:10 Hit the big man up front! Conte finally gets his wish with Giroud
17:52 Chelsea end striker hunt with Giroud capture
17:17 Smolov rules out Krasnodar exit amid West Ham links
16:56 Juventus wing woes mount with Costa & Bernardeschi injuries
16:29 Roma chief ´very happy´ with Dzeko stay, confirms Jonathan Silva move
15:29 Aubameyang wants to be Arsenal´s new Henry
15:05 Chelsea´s new signing Emerson welcomes Italian connections
14:58 King of the forwards - Konyaspor welcome Eto´o with Game of Thrones-inspired video
14:20 Bale happy at Madrid - Giggs
14:10 How does Aubameyang compare to new Arsenal team-mate Lacazette?
13:19 Ancelotti eyeing club job over Italy role
12:58 Deadline Day round-up: Aubameyang deal to spark Giroud and Batshuayi moves
12:44 Manchester United denying Blind Roma switch
12:30 Former Italy boss Vicini dies at 84
12:12 Arsenal complete Aubameyang signing
11:41 Conte backs Barkley to earn World Cup spot
10:50 Wolfsburg sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Mehmedi
09:55 Aubameyang to give Arsenal offensive power - Wenger
08:57 Watford loan Zarate to Velez
08:45 Eto´o swaps Antalyaspor for Konyaspor
06:13 Emery: PSG star Neymar must be protected
04:20 Mourinho mocks himself ´the monster that kills kids´ as he reassures Rashford
03:38 Mourinho: Pochettino will stay at Tottenham for many years
03:08 Sigi Schmid says Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Galaxy just speculation
03:01 Ibrahimovic to Galaxy just speculation, says Schmid
02:03 It´s very unfair – Neymar says Spurs-bound Lucas shouldn´t be leaving PSG
01:19 Normal to bench Van Dijk, says Klopp
00:43 Wenger refuses to rule out Giroud exit as Arsenal wait for Aubameyang news
00:20 If he goes we shake hands - Klopp relaxed over Can´s Liverpool future
00:19 Swansea are nearer now to leaving the hospital - Carvalhal
00:19 Antonio disciplined by West Ham after missing meeting
00:18 Allegri hails Buffon after penalty save
00:15 Mbappe accepts Sarr lunge deserved red card
00:11 I have interest in a lot of players - Guardiola deflects Mahrez talk
00:10 Everton forward Sandro agrees Sevilla loan

Tuesday 30 January

23:57 Hodgson facing prospect of Sako lay-off
23:56 Bartra back in LaLiga with Real Betis
23:47 Championship Review: Snodgrass strikes late for Villa, Derby held in stalemate
23:36 Manchester United trigger Mata´s extension clause
23:03 Rennes 2 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe sent off as holders survive to reach Coupe de la Ligue final
22:55 Huddersfield 0 Liverpool 3: Can, Firmino and Salah get Klopp´s men back on track
22:45 Atalanta 0 Juventus 1: Higuain cuts through the fog to hand Juve advantage
22:45 West Ham 1 Crystal Palace 1: Noble rescues point with milestone strike
22:40 Chelsea seal swoop for Emerson from Roma
22:40 Swansea City 3 Arsenal 1: Clucas at the double as Swans move off the bottom
21:50 Dortmund snap up Barcelona starlet Gomez
20:53 ´We are working on names´ - Benitez still hopeful over January additions
19:52 Manchester City sign Harrison and loan to Middlesbrough
18:58 Real Madrid want Inter star Icardi, says Argentina boss
18:34 Barcelona sign Arsenal youngster McGuane
18:09 Guardiola defends huge City spending as Mahrez rumours emerge
17:43 Sturridge as good as Kane, says West Brom boss Pardew
17:16 Wolves confirm permanent Jota deal
16:36 Sevilla clinch loan capture of Swansea City´s Roque Mesa
16:33 Pochettino refuses to discuss Lucas & Llorente rumours
16:13 Laporte ready for first-team action as Guardiola calls for patience
15:51 Messi hints at future MLS move to Beckham´s Miami franchise
15:37 Conte: Batshuayi situation not good for Chelsea or the player
15:32 Argentina boss Sampaoli open to Tevez recall
15:28 Athletic Bilbao sign Martinez from Real Sociedad
15:09 Guardiola confirms Sane will miss up to seven weeks
14:59 Laporte to Man City: Another of France´s next generation secures big move
14:48 Laporte to Man City: Guardiola continues huge defence spending
14:43 Laporte: Manchester City one of the best teams in Europe
14:41 Laporte to Man City: Record signings in the Sheikh Mansour era
14:09 Manchester City land club-record Laporte from Athletic Bilbao
13:56 Dortmund confirm Yarmolenko injury blow
13:45 Klaassen needs loan move – Allardyce
12:30 Juventus winger Cuadrado out for another month after groin surgery
12:14 Spain coach Lopetegui concerned about Isco & Asensio´s Real Madrid minutes
11:07 Leicester flop Musa returns to CSKA on loan
10:35 I would like Neymar to return - LaLiga chief would welcome Real Madrid move for PSG star
09:56 Fiorentina sign Dabo from Saint-Etienne
09:16 Cech issues Champions League warning to Arsenal
08:35 Beckham backs Sanchez for Man Utd success after ´amazing´ transfer
06:43 Mkhitaryan: I can´t wait to play attacking football at Arsenal
04:14 Pique: Messi is the key, we just follow him
03:37 Bolt looking forward to Borussia Dortmund trial
02:35 Neymar had to step out of Messi´s shadow – Alves
01:08 Klopp challenges ailing Liverpool stars to show they are world class
00:59 Lemar not leaving Monaco in January – Vasilyev
00:15 Celtic secure Chelsea´s Musonda on long-term loan

Facebook

18+ GambleAware