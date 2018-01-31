Newcastle United 1 Burnley 1: Benitez´s horror home run goes on

Newcastle United's home winless run in the Premier League stretched to eight matches as Burnley struck late to secure a 1-1 draw at St James' Park on Wednesday.

Sam Vokes came off the bench and forced a header in off an unfortunate Karl Darlow in the 85th minute to seal a share of the points, ending the visitors' four-game losing streak across all competitions.

Desperate to end a horror home run that has plagued them since October, Newcastle seemed on course for a pressure-relieving victory when Jamaal Lascelles broke the deadlock midway through the second half.

Joselu, who looks set to face competition from impending arrival Islam Slimani, had failed to convert a first-half penalty.

But it hardly seemed to matter when skipper Lascelles nodded in his second of the campaign from a corner supplied by impressive debutant Kenedy, who is on loan from Chelsea.

That was until Vokes' header came back off the crossbar and bounced in off Darlow, leaving Newcastle with only a third point from a possible 24 since their last home victory, as Burnley edge up to seventh place.

Sean Dyche's night began on a more worrisome note with key midfielder Steven Defour ruled out for "at least" two months with a knee injury that requires surgery.

And his headaches almost increased when Newcastle new boy Kenedy curled an effort that deflected off Kevin Long and into the left post, with a flat-footed Christian Atsu only able to scuff his follow-up straight at Pope.

Having seen their own appeals for a penalty waved away midway through the half, the visitors could have few complaints over Simon Hooper's decision to award a spot-kick at the other end as Phil Bardsley was punished for a rash sliding challenge on Kenedy.

The Magpies' have hardly been clinical of front of goal, however, and finishing proved their undoing once more, with Joselu's meek attempt low to Pope's left comfortably parried away from danger.

Barnes, a reported transfer target for the likes of Chelsea and Crystal Palace, failed to make the most of a chance soon after the restart, curling around the far post from inside the area.

Dyche turned to Aaron Lennon as the game's second debutant on the hour, but there was nothing the former Everton man could do to prevent his team falling behind to Lascelles' header.

The defender got away from Long on Kenedy's enticing corner and powered home a header at the near post.

Joselu was at fault for failing to extend the lead as the match entered its closing stages, spearing a left-footed finish across the face of goal following a swift counter-attack.

And the home side were made to pay for their leading scorer's miss when substitute Vokes popped up to force home the late equaliser. Long's initial effort drew a sharp save from Darlow, who inadvertently deflected Vokes' follow-up in off his back after the striker's header ricocheted off the bar.





Key Opta Stats:

- Newcastle's eight-game winless run at St James' Park (W0 D3 L5) is their worst run since April 2009 (also eight).

- Burnley have not won any of their last 51 Premier League games when they have conceded the first goal (D10 L41).

- All three of Jamaal Lascelles’ goals in the Premier League this season have been headers from corners.

- Joselu is the first Newcastle player to miss a Premier League penalty since Loic Remy on Boxing Day 2013 against Stoke.

- Nick Pope has faced five Premier League penalties in just 22 appearances – Joselu’s effort was the first one he had saved.



- Karl Darlow is just the second Newcastle goalkeeper to score a Premier League own goal, after Shay Given in October 2007 against Everton.