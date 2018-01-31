Monaco 2 Montpellier 0: VAR intervenes but Falcao´s brace decisive

Radamel Falcao scored a brace as Monaco defeated Montpellier 2-0 on Wednesday to book a Coupe de la Ligue final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Colombia international was on target twice in the first half of the semi-final at Stade Louis II, where Montpellier struggled to respond, despite twice benefiting from the intervention of the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

Holders PSG overcame Rennes 3-2 a day earlier, and this result set up a decider between Ligue 1's reigning champions Monaco and the runaway leaders from the capital in Bordeaux on March 31.

Even if they do spring a surprise in a rematch of last season's showpiece, success in France's secondary domestic knockout competition would be small consolation for a Monaco side who are fourth in the table, trailing PSG by 12 points after being stripped of several key players who were crucial to last term's unexpected title triumph.