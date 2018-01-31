Juventus wing woes mount with Costa & Bernardeschi injuries

Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa both sustained injuries as Juventus won 1-0 at Atalanta in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Juve confirmed this month that Juan Cuadrado – who has yet to feature in 2018 – will miss another month of action after undergoing groin surgery.

And the Serie A champions announced a double injury blow on Wednesday, with Costa and Bernardeschi having suffered setbacks in Bergamo.

"Federico Bernardeschi did not take part in today's training session, but received therapy after taking a blow to his left knee during last night's match and he will undergo further checks tomorrow," read a club statement.

"Meanwhile, Douglas Costa trained independently after picking up bruising on his left calf muscle, which will be monitored again tomorrow."

Massimiliano Allegri's side have won their last nine matches in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in five consecutive matches, but sit a point behind Serie A leaders Napoli.