Inter loan Nagatomo to Galatasaray

Yuto Nagatomo has left Inter to join Galatasaray on loan until the end of the season.

The Japan international has found playing time difficult to come by under Luciano Spalletti this season, with Davide Santon favoured at left-back in recent weeks.

Inter confirmed on Wednesday the 31-year-old has moved to Istanbul for the remainder of 2017-18 on "a paid loan".

Nagatomo signed for Inter in January 2011 and went on to make 210 appearances in all competitions.

He won the Coppa Italia with the Nerazzurri at the end of his first season.