I have interest in a lot of players - Guardiola deflects Mahrez talk

Pep Guardiola did not deny an interest in Riyad Mahrez amid widespread reports Manchester City are keen to tie up a blockbuster deal for the Leicester City winger ahead of Wednesday's transfer deadline.
City completing a £57million swoop for Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte but the 23-year-old French centre-back might swiftly lose his status as the club's record signing, with the Premier League leaders understood to be testing Leicester's resolve over Mahrez.
The Algeria winger was one of the stars of the Foxes' improbable title triumph in 2015-16 but his future has regularly been the source of speculation since and City's interest reportedly prompted the 26-year-old's latest transfer request at the King Power Stadium.
Speaking ahead of Wednesday's match against West Brom – where Laporte will be eligible for a debut - Guardiola passed up the chance to distance himself from a move for Mahrez when asked whether he was interested in the player.
"I have interest in a lot of players, in good, good players. There are many," he said.
"The window is open until the 31st. we spoke many times with the club to see what is the best with the players we have.
"Right now, it's the same as what I said about [bids for] Alexis Sanchez, Laporte. It's not the place to talk about that. It is so, so difficult.
"It happened with Laporte because it's a buy-out clause. When you have to negotiate - there are examples from the past - it's always so complicated."
What a start to 2018 pic.twitter.com/9QisaXsEXS— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) January 1, 2018
City's apparent last-ditch move for Mahrez appears to have been partly motivated by Leroy Sane being ruled out for up to seven weeks with an ankle ligament injury.
Gabriel Jesus is still more than a month away from returning after medial knee ligament damage according to his manager, who now finds himself slightly stretched in attack with a battle for honours on all fronts still ongoing.
"Right now, we have just three strikers plus Brahim [Diaz]," he added. "We don't have more for the next month or month and a half. Gabriel is coming maybe in the next five or six weeks. We don't have too much and we play every three days.
"Of course, we have to find solutions. We lived this season with no left-back. [Benjamin] Mendy is our left-back but he is six months out. We adapted. Danilo is not natural in that position, and Fabian [Delph] and [Oleksandr] Zinchenko. We did really well.
"We overcame that situation and. If we have to adapt the way we play, we are going to adapt. If David [Silva] or Kevin [De Bruyne] have to play on the wing, we can adapt several positions to do it.
"If things are not possible [with transfers] then nothing is going to happen. What they players have done, I have to trust them because they have been amazing. But, of course, we are thinking about this summer, next summer - the future."
Defensive reinforcements acquired!— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 30, 2018
Please #welcomeaymeric to the Club! pic.twitter.com/cDu4FWOKlb
Guardiola urged officials to protect players in the aftermath of Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup win over Cardiff, although he welcomed a Twitter apology from Joe Bennett – the full-back whose challenge left Germany star Sane stricken.
"I said what I said [about referees] in the press conference - what I appreciate are the comments from Bennett," he said.
"He apologised. I don't think the players want to do that [injure opponents]. I know the football is quick, I understand the physicality of the Premier League, I accept it since the beginning.
"I would for prefer Leroy to be with us for the next six weeks, what can I say?"
It seems City and Guardiola would also prefer Mahrez to be with them, with all eyes on Leicester heading into the final day of the transfer window.
|Watford loan Zarate to Velez
|Eto´o swaps Antalyaspor for Konyaspor
|Emery: PSG star Neymar must be protected
|Mourinho mocks himself ´the monster that kills kids´ as he reassures Rashford
|Mourinho: Pochettino will stay at Tottenham for many years
|Sigi Schmid says Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Galaxy just speculation
|Ibrahimovic to Galaxy just speculation, says Schmid
|It´s very unfair – Neymar says Spurs-bound Lucas shouldn´t be leaving PSG
|Normal to bench Van Dijk, says Klopp
|Wenger refuses to rule out Giroud exit as Arsenal wait for Aubameyang news
|If he goes we shake hands - Klopp relaxed over Can´s Liverpool future
|Swansea are nearer now to leaving the hospital - Carvalhal
|Antonio disciplined by West Ham after missing meeting
|Allegri hails Buffon after penalty save
|Mbappe accepts Sarr lunge deserved red card
|I have interest in a lot of players - Guardiola deflects Mahrez talk
|Everton forward Sandro agrees Sevilla loan
|Hodgson facing prospect of Sako lay-off
|Bartra back in LaLiga with Real Betis
|Championship Review: Snodgrass strikes late for Villa, Derby held in stalemate
|Manchester United trigger Mata´s extension clause
|Rennes 2 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe sent off as holders survive to reach Coupe de la Ligue final
|Huddersfield 0 Liverpool 3: Can, Firmino and Salah get Klopp´s men back on track
|Atalanta 0 Juventus 1: Higuain cuts through the fog to hand Juve advantage
|West Ham 1 Crystal Palace 1: Noble rescues point with milestone strike
|Chelsea seal swoop for Emerson from Roma
|Swansea City 3 Arsenal 1: Clucas at the double as Swans move off the bottom
|Dortmund snap up Barcelona starlet Gomez
|´We are working on names´ - Benitez still hopeful over January additions
|Manchester City sign Harrison and loan to Middlesbrough
|Real Madrid want Inter star Icardi, says Argentina boss
|Barcelona sign Arsenal youngster McGuane
|Guardiola defends huge City spending as Mahrez rumours emerge
|Sturridge as good as Kane, says West Brom boss Pardew
|Wolves confirm permanent Jota deal
|Sevilla clinch loan capture of Swansea City´s Roque Mesa
|Pochettino refuses to discuss Lucas & Llorente rumours
|Laporte ready for first-team action as Guardiola calls for patience
|Messi hints at future MLS move to Beckham´s Miami franchise
|Conte: Batshuayi situation not good for Chelsea or the player
|Argentina boss Sampaoli open to Tevez recall
|Athletic Bilbao sign Martinez from Real Sociedad
|Guardiola confirms Sane will miss up to seven weeks
|Laporte to Man City: Another of France´s next generation secures big move
|Laporte to Man City: Guardiola continues huge defence spending
|Laporte: Manchester City one of the best teams in Europe
|Laporte to Man City: Record signings in the Sheikh Mansour era
|Manchester City land club-record Laporte from Athletic Bilbao
|Dortmund confirm Yarmolenko injury blow
|Klaassen needs loan move – Allardyce
|Juventus winger Cuadrado out for another month after groin surgery
|Spain coach Lopetegui concerned about Isco & Asensio´s Real Madrid minutes
|Leicester flop Musa returns to CSKA on loan
|I would like Neymar to return - LaLiga chief would welcome Real Madrid move for PSG star
|Fiorentina sign Dabo from Saint-Etienne
|Cech issues Champions League warning to Arsenal
|Beckham backs Sanchez for Man Utd success after ´amazing´ transfer
|Mkhitaryan: I can´t wait to play attacking football at Arsenal
|Pique: Messi is the key, we just follow him
|Bolt looking forward to Borussia Dortmund trial
|Neymar had to step out of Messi´s shadow – Alves
|Klopp challenges ailing Liverpool stars to show they are world class
|Lemar not leaving Monaco in January – Vasilyev
|Celtic secure Chelsea´s Musonda on long-term loan
|Cahill delight over ´perfect´ Millwall return
|Barcelona send Deulofeu on loan to Watford
|Sturridge makes loan switch to West Brom
|If you need a striker, I´m the guy - Bolt´s message to Beckham and Futbol Miami
|Wigan draw Manchester City in 2013 FA Cup final re-run
|Korkut named new Stuttgart boss
|Man City confirm Sane ankle ligament damage
|Crest-fallen! Leeds invite fans to suggest ´refined´ badge designs
|Beckham eyes European stars after securing Miami MLS franchise
|Rahman loaned to Schalke as Emerson talk intensifies
|Modeste agent talks up Dortmund move
|Laporte on the brink of Man City move after meeting release clause
|West Brom sign Hegazi´s Egypt colleague Gabr
|Pique has no regrets over Espanyol dig and promises ´more headlines´
|Cahill has ´no idea´ about Conte´s Chelsea future
|Emery confused by Pastore PSG exit comments
|Klopp: Liverpool won´t replace Coutinho in January
|Mourinho would not stop Ibrahimovic joining LA Galaxy
|Juventus taking Coppa Italia seriously, insists Allegri
|Juventus talks with Can ´well underway´
|Rodriguez could go to the World Cup - Pardew
|Everton turned down Sandro and Klaassen offers, says Allardyce
|West Ham´s Masuaku gets six-game ban for spitting
|Sakho leaves West Ham to complete Rennes move
|West Ham defeat to Wigan no shock - Moyes
|Ulloa returns to Brighton on loan
|Brandt open to new Bayer Leverkusen contract despite Barcelona links
|Neymar compares to Messi but had to leave Barcelona - Alves
|Buffon still undecided on retirement as goalkeeper turns 40
|Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
|Guardiola credits assistant and De Bruyne for clever free-kick
|Klopp denies Liverpool became complacent after Man City win
|USA, Bosnia-Herzegovina play out draw
|Suarez and Barca happy with Coutinho
|Iniesta is a master – Valverde purrs over Barca´s game-changer
|Dzeko´s Roma future will be resolved by January 31 – Di Francesco
|Bennett sorry for horror tackle on Sane