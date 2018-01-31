Article

Everton 2 Leicester City 1: Walcott shines as Foxes miss Mahrez

31 January 2018 22:37

Theo Walcott scored his first goals for Everton to secure a 2-1 Premier League win over a Leicester City side desperately missing the presence of Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian's move to league leaders Manchester City fell through on Wednesday and Claude Puel now faces a difficult challenge integrating him back into the Foxes squad for the rest of the season.

Leicester badly missed his pace and invention against a Toffees outfit inspired by England international Walcott, making only his second appearance for the club. 

The 28-year-old, who joined the club from Arsenal this month, looked lively throughout and handed Sam Allardyce’s side the lead after 25 minutes with a simple tap-in. He then grabbed a second before the interval with a clinical finish past Kasper Schmeichel.

Jamie Vardy set up a tense finale by drilling home a penalty with 19 minutes remaining, but Everton held on to secure a deserved three points. 

The victory – in what was Sam Allardyce's 1000th game as a manager – ends a winless run of six games for Everton, while at the same time inflicting a first defeat in seven for Leicester.

Everton, who welcomed Seamus Coleman back into their starting XI after recovering from a broken leg suffered in March, started brightly and only a smart stop by Schmeichel prevented Walcott from giving them an early lead. 

Leicester responded well, though, and came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock after 10 minutes when Wilfred Ndidi’s looping header bounced back off Jordan Pickford’s crossbar. 

Walcott then got off the mark for his new club midway through the first half after some sloppy defending from Ben Chilwell. 

The left-back was caught in possession on the edge of his own area by Gylfi Sigurdsson, who slid a precise ball across the face of the goal for Walcott to slot past an exposed Schmeichel. 

Oumar Niasse somehow failed to double their advantage after 37 minutes when he inexplicably dragged his shot wide from eight yards. 

His blushes were spared just two minutes later, however, as Walcott latched onto a woeful header from Daniel Amartey to send a cool first-time volley past Schmeichel.

Seemingly content with their two-goal cushion, Everton posed little threat for much of the second half. 

That lack of ambition was punished in the 71st minute when Wayne Rooney was adjudged to have held Ndidi in the penalty area and Vardy thumped home the resulting spot-kick.

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho then twice came within inches of netting an unlikely leveller five minutes later. He initially flicked an effort onto the crossbar from point-blank range before crashing the follow-up against the post.

Cuco Martina then cleared Matty James' goal-bound effort as Leicester continued to crank up the pressure in the closing stages, but Everton held firm to secure a first win since December 18.

 

Key Opta facts:

- Across his 1000 matches in charge of an English club in all competitions, Sam Allardyce's record reads W389 D263 L348
- Everton recorded their first win in the Premier League since December 18, when they beat Swansea City 3-1
- After going unbeaten in their first four away games under Claude Puel in the Premier League (W2 D2), Leicester City have not won any of their four games on the road since (D1 L3)
- Theo Walcott has been directly involved in three goals in his first two Premier League appearances for Everton (scored two and assisted one); as many as he had in his previous 20 games in the competition prior to joining the Toffees

- This was Walcott's first brace in the Premier League since October 2016, when he netted twice for Arsenal against Swansea in a 3-2 win

Sponsored links

Thursday 1 February

09:17 It probably won´t happen again - Eriksen revels in 11-second strike
08:37 Mourinho: United contenders for everything by 2020
06:35 Ferdinand labels Kane a ´real number nine´ as Lukaku struggles for Man United
05:26 Chelsea signing Emerson says ´I´ll always be a Roma fan´
05:24 Pochettino lauds Eriksen for ´great´ display
04:52 Spurs game not for Sanchez – Mourinho
04:30 Socceroos will play ´my way´, says Van Marwijk
03:38 Gattuso: Calhanoglu distraught after horror miss in semi-final stalemate
02:04 Everton give Mangala Man City escape route
02:02 Palace secure Norway striker Sorloth
01:36 Deadline Day round-up: Aubameyang, Giroud get their moves as Mahrez misses out
01:28 West Ham launch investigation into alleged transfer discrimination
01:05 Guardiola laments more close shaves for Manchester City stars
00:58 Swansea swoop for Leicester´s King
00:48 Lambert satisfied with Stoke momentum after bore draw
00:47 West Ham win race to sign Hugill
00:47 ´Disappointed´ Mahrez will be welcomed back – Puel
00:34 Slimani joins Newcastle on loan
00:32 Chelsea win the best yet, says Howe
00:30 Chelsea boss Conte - I´m doing a great job
00:17 Hughton calls for players to ´step up´
00:14 Markovic leaves Liverpool on loan again, Wilson sent to Hull
00:11 Real Sociedad replace Martinez with Roma´s Moreno
00:05 Kane would love to score the goal Jones did – Mourinho
00:01 Allardyce excited by Walcott and Coleman partnership

Wednesday 31 January

23:34 A perfect match - Real Betis confirm Fabian renewal in ´First Dates´ video
23:20 Leganes 1 Sevilla 1: Siovas strike keeps giant killers on course
23:02 Monaco 2 Montpellier 0: VAR intervenes but Falcao´s brace decisive
22:56 Manchester City 3 West Brom 0: De Bruyne turns in latest masterclass amid fears for Silva
22:55 Tottenham 2 Manchester United 0: Rapid Eriksen goal inspires Spurs to victory
22:55 Stoke City 0 Watford 0: N´Diaye introduced in dull draw
22:42 Southampton 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Stephens rescues a point for struggling Saints
22:42 Newcastle United 1 Burnley 1: Benitez´s horror home run goes on
22:42 AC Milan 0 Lazio 0: Hosts with it all to do in semi-final second leg
22:39 Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 3: Conte blue as Cherries run riot
22:37 Everton 2 Leicester City 1: Walcott shines as Foxes miss Mahrez
22:08 Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
22:03 Silva limps off with suspected hip injury
21:59 Stoke seal €16m Ndiaye deal
21:51 From Coutinho to Kleberson - Brazil´s mixed Premier League history as Lucas Moura jets in
21:49 Eriksen thunderbolt marks United´s quickest Premier League goal conceded
21:18 Ex-Manchester United man Bebe returns to Rayo Vallecano
21:07 Arsenal loan out Akpom, Bielik and Reine-Adelaide
21:05 Younes rejects Napoli deal and opts for Ajax stay
20:58 Inter loan Nagatomo to Galatasaray
20:47 Burnley midfielder Defour facing two months out with knee injury
20:46 Debuchy ends fruitless Arsenal stint to join Saint-Etienne
20:36 Roma loan Silva to replace Emerson
20:21 Laporte makes City debut, Evans absent for West Brom
20:18 Coutinho versatility an asset to Barca, says Valverde
19:54 Deadline Day round-up: Giroud in & Batshuayi out at Chelsea as Auba sets off carousel
19:35 PSG´s Lucas Moura signs for Tottenham
19:29 Giroud grateful to Arsenal after ending ´beautiful story´
19:07 Ozil teases Arsenal fans with ´signing´ photo
19:02 Arsenal´s LMAO is no joke – Wenger has nowhere to hide after huge Gunners spend
18:57 Oxford returns to Monchengladbach
18:36 Nasri agrees Antalyaspor departure
18:13 Aubameyang apologises to Dortmund fans over handling of Arsenal move
18:10 Hit the big man up front! Conte finally gets his wish with Giroud
17:52 Chelsea end striker hunt with Giroud capture
17:17 Smolov rules out Krasnodar exit amid West Ham links
16:56 Juventus wing woes mount with Costa & Bernardeschi injuries
16:29 Roma chief ´very happy´ with Dzeko stay, confirms Jonathan Silva move
15:29 Aubameyang wants to be Arsenal´s new Henry
15:05 Chelsea´s new signing Emerson welcomes Italian connections
14:58 King of the forwards - Konyaspor welcome Eto´o with Game of Thrones-inspired video
14:20 Bale happy at Madrid - Giggs
14:10 How does Aubameyang compare to new Arsenal team-mate Lacazette?
13:19 Ancelotti eyeing club job over Italy role
12:58 Deadline Day round-up: Aubameyang deal to spark Giroud and Batshuayi moves
12:44 Manchester United denying Blind Roma switch
12:30 Former Italy boss Vicini dies at 84
12:12 Arsenal complete Aubameyang signing
11:41 Conte backs Barkley to earn World Cup spot
10:50 Wolfsburg sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Mehmedi
09:55 Aubameyang to give Arsenal offensive power - Wenger
08:57 Watford loan Zarate to Velez
08:45 Eto´o swaps Antalyaspor for Konyaspor
06:13 Emery: PSG star Neymar must be protected
04:20 Mourinho mocks himself ´the monster that kills kids´ as he reassures Rashford
03:38 Mourinho: Pochettino will stay at Tottenham for many years
03:08 Sigi Schmid says Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Galaxy just speculation
03:01 Ibrahimovic to Galaxy just speculation, says Schmid
02:03 It´s very unfair – Neymar says Spurs-bound Lucas shouldn´t be leaving PSG
01:19 Normal to bench Van Dijk, says Klopp
00:43 Wenger refuses to rule out Giroud exit as Arsenal wait for Aubameyang news
00:20 If he goes we shake hands - Klopp relaxed over Can´s Liverpool future
00:19 Swansea are nearer now to leaving the hospital - Carvalhal
00:19 Antonio disciplined by West Ham after missing meeting
00:18 Allegri hails Buffon after penalty save
00:15 Mbappe accepts Sarr lunge deserved red card
00:11 I have interest in a lot of players - Guardiola deflects Mahrez talk
00:10 Everton forward Sandro agrees Sevilla loan

Tuesday 30 January

23:57 Hodgson facing prospect of Sako lay-off
23:56 Bartra back in LaLiga with Real Betis
23:47 Championship Review: Snodgrass strikes late for Villa, Derby held in stalemate
23:36 Manchester United trigger Mata´s extension clause
23:03 Rennes 2 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe sent off as holders survive to reach Coupe de la Ligue final
22:55 Huddersfield 0 Liverpool 3: Can, Firmino and Salah get Klopp´s men back on track
22:45 Atalanta 0 Juventus 1: Higuain cuts through the fog to hand Juve advantage
22:45 West Ham 1 Crystal Palace 1: Noble rescues point with milestone strike
22:40 Chelsea seal swoop for Emerson from Roma
22:40 Swansea City 3 Arsenal 1: Clucas at the double as Swans move off the bottom
21:50 Dortmund snap up Barcelona starlet Gomez
20:53 ´We are working on names´ - Benitez still hopeful over January additions
19:52 Manchester City sign Harrison and loan to Middlesbrough
18:58 Real Madrid want Inter star Icardi, says Argentina boss
18:34 Barcelona sign Arsenal youngster McGuane
18:09 Guardiola defends huge City spending as Mahrez rumours emerge
17:43 Sturridge as good as Kane, says West Brom boss Pardew
17:16 Wolves confirm permanent Jota deal
16:36 Sevilla clinch loan capture of Swansea City´s Roque Mesa
16:33 Pochettino refuses to discuss Lucas & Llorente rumours
16:13 Laporte ready for first-team action as Guardiola calls for patience
15:51 Messi hints at future MLS move to Beckham´s Miami franchise
15:37 Conte: Batshuayi situation not good for Chelsea or the player
15:32 Argentina boss Sampaoli open to Tevez recall
15:28 Athletic Bilbao sign Martinez from Real Sociedad
15:09 Guardiola confirms Sane will miss up to seven weeks
14:59 Laporte to Man City: Another of France´s next generation secures big move
14:48 Laporte to Man City: Guardiola continues huge defence spending
14:43 Laporte: Manchester City one of the best teams in Europe
14:41 Laporte to Man City: Record signings in the Sheikh Mansour era
14:09 Manchester City land club-record Laporte from Athletic Bilbao
13:56 Dortmund confirm Yarmolenko injury blow
13:45 Klaassen needs loan move – Allardyce
12:30 Juventus winger Cuadrado out for another month after groin surgery
12:14 Spain coach Lopetegui concerned about Isco & Asensio´s Real Madrid minutes
11:07 Leicester flop Musa returns to CSKA on loan
10:35 I would like Neymar to return - LaLiga chief would welcome Real Madrid move for PSG star
09:56 Fiorentina sign Dabo from Saint-Etienne
09:16 Cech issues Champions League warning to Arsenal
08:35 Beckham backs Sanchez for Man Utd success after ´amazing´ transfer
06:43 Mkhitaryan: I can´t wait to play attacking football at Arsenal
04:14 Pique: Messi is the key, we just follow him
03:37 Bolt looking forward to Borussia Dortmund trial
02:35 Neymar had to step out of Messi´s shadow – Alves
01:08 Klopp challenges ailing Liverpool stars to show they are world class
00:59 Lemar not leaving Monaco in January – Vasilyev
00:15 Celtic secure Chelsea´s Musonda on long-term loan

Facebook

18+ GambleAware