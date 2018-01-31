Eriksen thunderbolt marks United´s quickest Premier League goal conceded

Christian Eriksen's rapid-fire opener to give Tottenham a 1-0 lead over Manchester United after just 11 seconds was the fastest goal the Red Devils have conceded in the Premier League.

The Danish midfielder was the beneficiary of a long ball forward and a knockdown by Harry Kane that bounced off Dele Alli's heels and he swept the ball into the far-left corner of the net to shock Jose Mourinho's team.

United should have been wary of the threat posed by Eriksen, who scored Tottenham's last goal in a 4-0 rout of Everton in their last league outing, and he now has six domestic goals to his name this season.

The goal was the first Mourinho's men have conceded in their last six games.

00:11 - Christian Eriksen's goal after 11 seconds for Tottenham Hotspur tonight was the fastest that Manchester United have ever conceded in the Premier League. Rapid. #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/UHvEFDeNmN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2018

But Eriksen's strike was not the quickest in Premier League history – that record still belongs to former Spurs defender Ledley King, who scored after 10 seconds of Tottenham's 3-3 draw with Bradford City in 2000.