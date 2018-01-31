Deadline Day round-up: Giroud in & Batshuayi out at Chelsea as Auba sets off carousel

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's club-record move to Arsenal did, as expected, set something of a deadline day carousel in motion.

After Aubameyang joined the Gunners in a £56million switch, Dortmund moved to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan until the end of the season.

Batshuayi's much-anticipated exit enabled Chelsea to finally sign the target man Antonio Conte has been craving as Olivier Giroud arrived from Arsenal.

Giroud's transfer cost Chelsea a reported £18million, the France international following Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri, who signed on Tuesday, to Stamford Bridge.

While Conte got his wish, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was left to deal with the disappointment of missing out on Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez.

That deal appears to have fallen through but Tottenham have added to their already vastly talented ranks with the signing of Lucas Moura.

NO CITY MOVE FOR MAHREZ

City reportedly made a "final offer" of £65m for Mahrez but the Foxes were clearly in no position to sell.

Leicester's steadfast resolve means City are unlikely to replace the injured Leroy Sane, and they could be about to lose Eliaquim Mangala, who seems poised to join Everton on loan with a view to a permanent move.

The Toffees have allowed former Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez to return to Spain and join Sevilla on loan.

Relegation-threatened Malaga have swooped for Watford's Isaac Success on loan until the end of the campaign, with the Hornets bringing in Didier Ndong from Sunderland on a temporary move that could become permanent.

MOUR ATTACKING TALENT FOR TOTTENHAM

Frozen out at Paris Saint-Germain, Lucas has been confirmed as a Tottenham player in a £25million move. The Brazil international has signed a contract until 2023 with Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Spurs' London rivals West Ham have missed out on Russia captain Fedor Smolov, who confirmed he will not be joining on loan from Krasnodar. Leaving the Hammers is Reece Oxford, who has re-joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan.

West Ham's relegation rivals Newcastle United are set to boost Rafael Benitez's spirits with the loan signings of striker Islam Slimani from Leicester and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Sparta Prague.

Inter defender Yuto Nagatomo is poised to leave Serie A and join Galatasaray on loan, and in LaLiga Atletico Madrid have sold midfielder Augusto Fernandez to Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe.