Aubameyang wants to be Arsenal´s new Henry

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expressed a desire to be Arsenal's new Thierry Henry after signing from Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang's arrival for a club-record fee of £56million was announced on Wednesday, the Gabon international signing a long-term deal at Emirates Stadium.

The former Saint-Etienne striker's pedigree is undoubted and Aubameyang has scored 13 goals in 16 Bundesliga appearances in a disrupted campaign for Dortmund.

He will look to enjoy similar success with Arsenal and, with his pace and prowess in front of goal, possesses the same qualities that helped make Henry an Arsenal legend.

Aubameyang will reportedly wear the number 14 shirt that Henry donned and he has set his sights on replicating the France World Cup winner's achievements.

"I'm really happy to be here. Of course, I can join Micki [former Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan] in this team, so I'm really happy to be here in this great team," Aubameyang told Arsenal's official website.

98 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 98 Bundesliga goals:



Inside Box - 97

Outside Box - 1

Penalties - 10

Headed - 13

Right Foot - 64

Left Foot - 20

Other Body Part - 1



Poacher. pic.twitter.com/iXHx1rFuDJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2018

"I think the club has such a big history and great players like Thierry Henry. He's an example for us strikers. I'm really happy, like I said before.

"He was fast and scored a lot of goals. He's really an example.

"I think I have to work a lot to be like him, but I will do.

"I'm a fast player and I score goals too, like Henry a little bit. But as I said, I have to work a lot more."

Asked to provide a message to Arsenal's fans, Aubameyang said: "I hope that we will come back to the top as soon as possible. I will do my best to join in."