Wolves confirm permanent Jota deal

Wolves have wrapped up a permanent transfer for joint-top scorer Diogo Jota, whose goals have fired the club to a dominant position in the Championship table.

Jota has hit 12 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions since his arrival at Molineux on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid, with Wolves 12 points clear and on track for promotion to the Premier League.

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: "I am thrilled that Diogo has seen enough of the club and the city over the last six months to want to make this his permanent home.

"He was a player that was well known to us prior to the summer and so we were obviously delighted to be able to sign him for the season.

"To secure his services on a permanent basis is a huge coup for the club and I have no doubt that he will help us to achieve our goals both now and in the future."

During the January transfer window, Wolves have also signed striker Rafa Mir from Valencia, beating off competition from Real Madrid for the 20-year-old.