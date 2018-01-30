Klopp challenges ailing Liverpool stars to show they are world class

Jurgen Klopp believes the drop-off in form from his Liverpool stars since their rousing win over Manchester City undermines their claims to be world-class performers.
Liverpool dished out a first Premier League defeat of the season to Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders in a thrilling and relentless display.
But that 4-3 triumph has been followed by a league loss at Swansea City and an FA Cup reverse at home to West Brom – the two bottom sides in England's top flight.
Not for the first time in Klopp's reign, Liverpool's capacity to produce high-level performances on a consistent basis has been called into question and the former Borussia Dortmund head coach challenged his men to relocate their best form for Tuesday's trip to Huddersfield Town.
"These boys, we know potential-wise are world class. But real world class is to bring it on the pitch again and again and again," he told reporters.
"We need to find out whether it's a misjudgement of the City game. I don't think so. But if it was, that needs to be finished.
"I don't think so. But if you want, since then our offensive positions didn't defend as well as then, for example. That's the truth."
4 - Liverpool have been eliminated in the fourth round of the FA Cup in all three seasons under Jurgen Klopp. Repetition. pic.twitter.com/3sRKCnncLJ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 27, 2018
Liverpool's tireless pressing from the front against City won deserved plaudits but familiar defensive frailties were on display during their first-half collapse against West Brom.
"You need to defend really in a compact formation. We were not compact. That's the problem," Klopp explained, before confirming he hauled his squad in for a video debrief after the fourth-round humbling.
"In the video room, I showed the boys where we could have reacted much better.
"If we get back to defending when everybody is responsible, then we'll get back to defending better.
"That's why we showed the boys. It wasn't about blaming a player. It was about showing what really happened, because players probably won't look back at a game and think 'oh, that was it'.
"They will try to ignore it, and this time I didn't want to give them the opportunity to ignore it."
Liverpool lie fourth in the Premier League with 14 games of the season remaining, two points above Tottenham. Mauricio Pochettino's fifth-placed side visit Anfield this weekend.
|Cech issues Champions League warning to Arsenal
|Beckham backs Sanchez for Man Utd success after ´amazing´ transfer
|Mkhitaryan: I can´t wait to play attacking football at Arsenal
|Pique: Messi is the key, we just follow him
|Bolt looking forward to Borussia Dortmund trial
|Neymar had to step out of Messi´s shadow – Alves
|Klopp challenges ailing Liverpool stars to show they are world class
|Lemar not leaving Monaco in January – Vasilyev
|Celtic secure Chelsea´s Musonda on long-term loan
|Cahill delight over ´perfect´ Millwall return
|Barcelona send Deulofeu on loan to Watford
|Sturridge makes loan switch to West Brom
|If you need a striker, I´m the guy - Bolt´s message to Beckham and Futbol Miami
|Wigan draw Manchester City in 2013 FA Cup final re-run
|Korkut named new Stuttgart boss
|Man City confirm Sane ankle ligament damage
|Crest-fallen! Leeds invite fans to suggest ´refined´ badge designs
|Beckham eyes European stars after securing Miami MLS franchise
|Rahman loaned to Schalke as Emerson talk intensifies
|Modeste agent talks up Dortmund move
|Laporte on the brink of Man City move after meeting release clause
|West Brom sign Hegazi´s Egypt colleague Gabr
|Pique has no regrets over Espanyol dig and promises ´more headlines´
|Cahill has ´no idea´ about Conte´s Chelsea future
|Emery confused by Pastore PSG exit comments
|Klopp: Liverpool won´t replace Coutinho in January
|Mourinho would not stop Ibrahimovic joining LA Galaxy
|Juventus taking Coppa Italia seriously, insists Allegri
|Juventus talks with Can ´well underway´
|Rodriguez could go to the World Cup - Pardew
|Everton turned down Sandro and Klaassen offers, says Allardyce
|West Ham´s Masuaku gets six-game ban for spitting
|Sakho leaves West Ham to complete Rennes move
|West Ham defeat to Wigan no shock - Moyes
|Ulloa returns to Brighton on loan
|Brandt open to new Bayer Leverkusen contract despite Barcelona links
|Neymar compares to Messi but had to leave Barcelona - Alves
|Buffon still undecided on retirement as goalkeeper turns 40
|Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
|Guardiola credits assistant and De Bruyne for clever free-kick
|Klopp denies Liverpool became complacent after Man City win
|USA, Bosnia-Herzegovina play out draw
|Suarez and Barca happy with Coutinho
|Iniesta is a master – Valverde purrs over Barca´s game-changer
|Dzeko´s Roma future will be resolved by January 31 – Di Francesco
|Bennett sorry for horror tackle on Sane
|Valverde´s Barcelona match Guardiola´s unbeaten start
|Gattuso: Cutrone goal should´ve been disallowed
|Barcelona 2 Alaves 1: Suarez and Messi turn tables on brave visitors
|Inzaghi fumes at Cutrone ´handball goal´
|Snooze, don´t lose - De Bruyne enjoys Manchester City being boring
|Simeone: Atletico not focused on Barca gap
|AC Milan 2 Lazio 1: Cutrone on target as Rossoneri resurgence continues
|Coutinho handed first Barcelona start
|Sane out ´for a while´, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
|Cardiff City 0 Manchester City 2: De Bruyne and Sterling down Bluebirds amid Sane fears
|Germany hit back at Cardiff over Sane, Gundogan challenges
|Three strikers is the minimum – Conte drops clear transfer hint
|Atletico Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Griezmann & Torres cut Barca lead to eight
|Batshuayi: My Chelsea future is down to Conte
|Napoli 3 Bologna 1: Mertens sends Sarri´s side back to the top
|Masuaku apologises for spitting in FA Cup defeat
|Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 0: Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot
|Spalletti sees no improvement in ´fearful´ Inter
|SPAL 1 Inter 1: Paloschi extends Nerazzurri´s winless run
|Pep wants perfection - Bernardo Silva hails Guardiola´s man-management
|Perth Glory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Castro influential to snap losing streak
|Stuttgart part company with Wolf following Schalke loss
|Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
|Buffon at 40: The evergreen Italian´s greatest records
|Pochettino questions Tottenham motivation after FA Cup escape
|How close is Guardiola to the Manchester City squad he craves?
|Buffon at 40: Cannavaro, Maldini and Totti in goalkeeper´s best team-mates XI
|Former Real Madrid star Kaka scores twice for Barcelona
|Buffon at 40: The legendary Italian goalkeeper´s most memorable quotes
|I feel alive – Tevez revels in Boca Juniors homecoming
|Man United boss Mourinho lauds ´cheap´ signing Sanchez
|Heynckes hails Gnabry after scoring against parent club Bayern
|Messi: Barcelona more balanced without Neymar
|Neymar: Real Madrid? I´m happy at PSG
|Pardew blames ´mysterious´ VAR for injuries and confusion at Anfield
|Juve return to Serie A summit but Allegri wants tempo improvement