Related

Article

Dortmund confirm Yarmolenko injury blow

30 January 2018 13:56

Andriy Yarmolenko will be out of action for "several weeks", Borussia Dortmund have confirmed.

Yarmolenko's Achilles injury is a further blow for the Bundesliga club, who are underachieving this season and sit sixth in the table after a 2-2 home draw with Freiburg on Saturday.

Dortmund are already without Maximilian Philipp due to a knee injury and captain Marcel Schmelzer because of a calf problem, while winger Marco Reus is building his fitness after seven months out.

Coach Peter Stoger could also be set to lose striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the Gabon international reportedly close to joining Arsenal ahead of Wednesday's transfer deadline.

Yarmolenko was signed in August as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele after the French star's club-record €105million sale to Barcelona.

The Ukraine international has made 16 appearances in the Bundesliga after arriving from Dynamo Kiev in a deal worth a reported €25m, scoring three league goals.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 30 January

14:09 BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City land club-record Laporte from Athletic Bilbao
13:56 Dortmund confirm Yarmolenko injury blow
13:45 Klaassen needs loan move – Allardyce
12:30 Juventus winger Cuadrado out for another month after groin surgery
12:14 Spain coach Lopetegui concerned about Isco & Asensio´s Real Madrid minutes
11:07 Leicester flop Musa returns to CSKA on loan
10:35 I would like Neymar to return - LaLiga chief would welcome Real Madrid move for PSG star
09:56 Fiorentina sign Dabo from Saint-Etienne
09:16 Cech issues Champions League warning to Arsenal
08:35 Beckham backs Sanchez for Man Utd success after ´amazing´ transfer
06:43 Mkhitaryan: I can´t wait to play attacking football at Arsenal
04:14 Pique: Messi is the key, we just follow him
03:37 Bolt looking forward to Borussia Dortmund trial
02:35 Neymar had to step out of Messi´s shadow – Alves
01:08 Klopp challenges ailing Liverpool stars to show they are world class
00:59 Lemar not leaving Monaco in January – Vasilyev
00:15 Celtic secure Chelsea´s Musonda on long-term loan

Monday 29 January

23:29 Cahill delight over ´perfect´ Millwall return
22:26 Barcelona send Deulofeu on loan to Watford
22:05 Sturridge makes loan switch to West Brom
22:01 If you need a striker, I´m the guy - Bolt´s message to Beckham and Futbol Miami
20:51 Wigan draw Manchester City in 2013 FA Cup final re-run
20:35 Korkut named new Stuttgart boss
20:00 Man City confirm Sane ankle ligament damage
19:53 Crest-fallen! Leeds invite fans to suggest ´refined´ badge designs
19:50 Beckham eyes European stars after securing Miami MLS franchise
19:30 Rahman loaned to Schalke as Emerson talk intensifies
16:29 Modeste agent talks up Dortmund move
16:21 Laporte on the brink of Man City move after meeting release clause
16:16 West Brom sign Hegazi´s Egypt colleague Gabr
16:12 Pique has no regrets over Espanyol dig and promises ´more headlines´
15:50 Cahill has ´no idea´ about Conte´s Chelsea future
15:33 Emery confused by Pastore PSG exit comments
15:19 Klopp: Liverpool won´t replace Coutinho in January
14:56 Mourinho would not stop Ibrahimovic joining LA Galaxy
14:28 Juventus taking Coppa Italia seriously, insists Allegri
13:47 Juventus talks with Can ´well underway´
13:27 Rodriguez could go to the World Cup - Pardew
13:26 Everton turned down Sandro and Klaassen offers, says Allardyce
13:08 West Ham´s Masuaku gets six-game ban for spitting
12:51 Sakho leaves West Ham to complete Rennes move
12:19 West Ham defeat to Wigan no shock - Moyes
12:11 Ulloa returns to Brighton on loan
12:01 Brandt open to new Bayer Leverkusen contract despite Barcelona links
11:23 Neymar compares to Messi but had to leave Barcelona - Alves
10:47 Buffon still undecided on retirement as goalkeeper turns 40
09:33 Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
08:51 Guardiola credits assistant and De Bruyne for clever free-kick
06:40 Klopp denies Liverpool became complacent after Man City win
05:50 USA, Bosnia-Herzegovina play out draw
01:26 Suarez and Barca happy with Coutinho
00:35 Iniesta is a master – Valverde purrs over Barca´s game-changer
00:27 Dzeko´s Roma future will be resolved by January 31 – Di Francesco
00:06 Bennett sorry for horror tackle on Sane

Sunday 28 January

23:30 Valverde´s Barcelona match Guardiola´s unbeaten start
23:06 Gattuso: Cutrone goal should´ve been disallowed
22:39 Barcelona 2 Alaves 1: Suarez and Messi turn tables on brave visitors
20:59 Inzaghi fumes at Cutrone ´handball goal´
20:52 Snooze, don´t lose - De Bruyne enjoys Manchester City being boring
20:20 Simeone: Atletico not focused on Barca gap
20:01 AC Milan 2 Lazio 1: Cutrone on target as Rossoneri resurgence continues
19:58 Coutinho handed first Barcelona start
19:22 Sane out ´for a while´, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
18:56 Cardiff City 0 Manchester City 2: De Bruyne and Sterling down Bluebirds amid Sane fears
18:29 Germany hit back at Cardiff over Sane, Gundogan challenges
18:10 Three strikers is the minimum – Conte drops clear transfer hint
18:06 Atletico Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Griezmann & Torres cut Barca lead to eight
17:33 Batshuayi: My Chelsea future is down to Conte
17:02 Napoli 3 Bologna 1: Mertens sends Sarri´s side back to the top
16:36 Masuaku apologises for spitting in FA Cup defeat
16:23 Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 0: Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot
15:52 Spalletti sees no improvement in ´fearful´ Inter
14:33 SPAL 1 Inter 1: Paloschi extends Nerazzurri´s winless run
13:50 Pep wants perfection - Bernardo Silva hails Guardiola´s man-management
13:12 Perth Glory 3 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Castro influential to snap losing streak
11:22 Stuttgart part company with Wolf following Schalke loss
10:35 Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
10:00 Buffon at 40: The evergreen Italian´s greatest records
09:52 Pochettino questions Tottenham motivation after FA Cup escape
09:41 How close is Guardiola to the Manchester City squad he craves?
09:30 Buffon at 40: Cannavaro, Maldini and Totti in goalkeeper´s best team-mates XI
09:03 Former Real Madrid star Kaka scores twice for Barcelona
09:00 Buffon at 40: The legendary Italian goalkeeper´s most memorable quotes
07:19 I feel alive – Tevez revels in Boca Juniors homecoming
06:59 Man United boss Mourinho lauds ´cheap´ signing Sanchez
03:32 Heynckes hails Gnabry after scoring against parent club Bayern
02:54 Messi: Barcelona more balanced without Neymar
02:28 Neymar: Real Madrid? I´m happy at PSG
00:59 Pardew blames ´mysterious´ VAR for injuries and confusion at Anfield
00:09 Juve return to Serie A summit but Allegri wants tempo improvement

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Bayern München 20 +33 50
2 Bayer Leverkusen 20 +14 34
3 Schalke 04 20 +7 34
4 Eintracht Fran… 20 +6 33
5 RB Leipzig 20 +3 32
6 Borussia Dortmund 20 +15 31
7 Borussia M'gla… 20 -2 31
8 Augsburg 20 +3 28
9 Hoffenheim 20 -1 27
10 Hannover 96 20 -2 27
11 Hertha BSC 20 +0 26
12 Freiburg 20 -13 24
13 Wolfsburg 20 -1 23
14 Stuttgart 20 -10 20
15 Mainz 05 20 -11 20
16 Werder Bremen 20 -9 17
17 Hamburger SV 20 -13 16
18 Köln 20 -19 13

Facebook

18+ GambleAware